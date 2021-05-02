Andrew Brown Jr.’s family attorneys called for an independent prosecutor to investigate deputies who opened fire on Brown in Elizabeth City, N.C. The 42-year-old Black man’s death is one of the latest law enforcement shootings to raise questions about police use of force.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Andrew Brown Jr. Family Attorneys Call For Independent Prosecutor to Investigate Case | MSNBC