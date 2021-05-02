Andrew Brown Jr. Family Attorneys Call For Independent Prosecutor to Investigate Case | MSNBC

TOPICS:
May 2, 2021

 

Andrew Brown Jr.’s family attorneys called for an independent prosecutor to investigate deputies who opened fire on Brown in Elizabeth City, N.C. The 42-year-old Black man’s death is one of the latest law enforcement shootings to raise questions about police use of force.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

23 Comments on "Andrew Brown Jr. Family Attorneys Call For Independent Prosecutor to Investigate Case | MSNBC"

  1. Make Racists Afraid Again | May 2, 2021 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    Only complete Transparency is going to restore faith.

  2. Metjammer | May 2, 2021 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    Don’t worry, folks! The cover-up is going as planned, everyone go home…

  3. Cheryl Lancett | May 2, 2021 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    Condolences to the Brown family

  4. robert hollingsworth | May 2, 2021 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    Don’t blame the family for wanting a independent prosecutor. Local and state officials can’t be trusted to do a fair investigation.

  5. Charles D | May 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    Man, I wish the family my deepest heartfelt condolences. I pray our living will no longer be in vain. We have a power beyond comprehension and it is time to invoke our power but it will require unity and sacrifice.

  6. White Diamond | May 2, 2021 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    The TRUTH will prevail and you can’t keep that COVER up hid forever. 😠

  7. Mrs Draper | May 2, 2021 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    Condolences to the Brown family.

  8. Nicholas Bossen | May 2, 2021 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    The fact that they can and are withholding body cam video is a VERY clear example of what NEEDS to change.

    • toy bonnie the bunny | May 2, 2021 at 6:35 PM | Reply

      Did you see what judge is with holding the video ? The one that told George Zimmermans jury they came to the right verdict
      🙁🤨😠😡😤🤬

  9. Ro G | May 2, 2021 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    Point: “Why do they need an independent investigation?”
    Counterpoint: “The original report on Floyd said he died of ‘medical complications.'”
    Point: “I stand corrected.”
    Counterpoint: 😎

  10. blairbushproject | May 2, 2021 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    I agree. Give the family a special prosecutor! Forensic auditing for cases with problematic outcomes. End qualified immunity.

  11. Tavares Smith | May 2, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    Charlotte North Carolina thank you Jesus for justice

  12. Ric777888 | May 2, 2021 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    The police, DA, and Judges are too cozy. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know this case needs outside prosecutors. If the Chauvin case wouldn’t have gotten an outside special prosecutor do you believe he would be behind bars now. Before the “investigation” is complete the DA said he believe it was justified. In my opinion the DA disqualified himself, you can’t say it’s justified before the investigation in complete.

  13. endliarcheats | May 2, 2021 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    The D.A. is running for a judgeship.

  14. Mikesse Jones | May 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    Did he answer your question? 🧐

  15. John Edwards | May 2, 2021 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    Prosecutor is intentionally dragging his feet. North Carolina. Smh

  16. Skeeter Farmer | May 2, 2021 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    Get 2 Ind. Pros. It won’t help. The drug dealer tried to run over the police. Thats a no-no!

  17. Ostensibly Sapient | May 2, 2021 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    They’re hiding the identity of the officers and making redactions to the video because It was a hit squad

  18. mplsgrrl 2021 | May 2, 2021 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    Looks like they deserve some Federal help here.

  19. Judy Ramsdell | May 2, 2021 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    Need to get the Feds involved. These incidents are rampant and we need to make examples of these rogue police. People are not going to stand for these actions anymore.

  20. kenth jones | May 2, 2021 at 11:02 PM | Reply

    🐷👹🧒🏼👺

