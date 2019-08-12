2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang discusses a recent moment on the campaign trail that brought him to tears, what matters to American voters, gun reform and developments in gun technology.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Andrew Yang Proposes 'Personalized' Guns As Way To Stem Violence | Morning Joe | MSNBC