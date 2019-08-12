Andrew Yang Proposes ‘Personalized’ Guns As Way To Stem Violence | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 12, 2019

 

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang discusses a recent moment on the campaign trail that brought him to tears, what matters to American voters, gun reform and developments in gun technology.
31 Comments on "Andrew Yang Proposes ‘Personalized’ Guns As Way To Stem Violence | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Matthew Ao | August 12, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Thank you MSNBC for fair news coverage of Andrew Yang!

  2. X-Kid Z | August 12, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    #Yang2020 Let’s go #YangGang !!!

  3. Patchwork Girl | August 12, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Yang was the only one not reminiscing for bygone blue color jobs that will never return, at the Detroit debate. AI, overseas outsourcing and factory automation have lost those “working guy/gal” jobs, and more still will be lost. Yang is looking forward to the reality that more and more ordinary Americans will be unemployed and trying to find solutions to help us. He made a fan of me. Only candidate I donated to. Smartest, most innovative, and most caring, of the lot.

    • mark y | August 12, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      You are right on! it’s about the inevitable erosion of ALL jobs due to AI and all sorts of technology to obsolete people. A plan for the future should focus on reducing the cost of living, the green concept, and keeping the economy alive with his $1000 plan.

  4. Michael Squires | August 12, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Remember folks don’t feed the trolls please it’s time we quit playing Putin and his lackeys game vote,thank you.

  5. Dyaungo Show | August 12, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    MSNBC if you keep do the right thing and keep give all candidates fair air time and coverage. You will earn Americans trust and your rate will be higher. Thank you for give Andrew Yang air time. yang2020.com 105+ policies on his website

  6. TCt83067695 | August 12, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Ok, so where my #YangGang at?
    It’s so nice to see progressives on this show for once

  7. BerkleyCalifornia | August 12, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Yang should be president.

  8. X-Kid Z | August 12, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Hey, a real interview and quick upload. Great job MSNBC!!!

  9. David Cascadian | August 12, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    A real human being in the race. Humans > AI // I support Andrew Yang for President. xL xR yFWD

  10. Ronald Lindsey | August 12, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    The only candidate that when he speaks it’s from place of thuth. Not trying to over emotionally get you. His facts get you

    • Vlad the guru | August 12, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      shut up stupid Bernie has never lied

    • mengamber21 | August 12, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Bernie never lies but Bernie ain’t what we need when poor people would benefit more from a president Andrew Yang especially when we go forward towards the future that will have a better impact for poor working Americans

  11. John O | August 12, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    VOTE Blue for leadership we can be proud of!!

  12. Kimberly | August 12, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Voluntarily personalizing guns seems like a great place to start

  13. asdf asdf | August 12, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    I love hearing Andrew Yang speak, it is so refreshing, thank you for giving him a fair chance to speak on your network.

  14. neurointp | August 12, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    The momentum is real. Yang has already overtaken Beto. After the Fall debates, he can overtake Buttigieg and Kamala. Biden gets weaker every day. Among Warren/Sanders, only one can emerge. Yang can go all the way!

  15. Patrick Hamilton | August 12, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Elon Musk supports Andrew Yang

  16. tbd | August 12, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Optional personalized upgrades to your firearms to only work for you is a modern and cool solution.

  17. swaggz | August 12, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    msnbc rocks. Andrew Yang 2020. Morning Joe!!!

  18. Ashley Boucher | August 12, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Yang is so human that’s what I think is missing in politic in North America not just USA. He’d be such a compassionate strong president but I don’t think he stands a chance North America is not ready for real progressive leadership, sad.

  19. Mario Comparan | August 12, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    it would be stupid not to vote for yang

  20. Christopher Chilton-Smith | August 12, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    THIS is the person we NEED as president.

