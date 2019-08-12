2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang discusses a recent moment on the campaign trail that brought him to tears, what matters to American voters, gun reform and developments in gun technology.
Andrew Yang Proposes 'Personalized' Guns As Way To Stem Violence | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Thank you MSNBC for fair news coverage of Andrew Yang!
#Yang2020 Let’s go #YangGang !!!
Yang was the only one not reminiscing for bygone blue color jobs that will never return, at the Detroit debate. AI, overseas outsourcing and factory automation have lost those “working guy/gal” jobs, and more still will be lost. Yang is looking forward to the reality that more and more ordinary Americans will be unemployed and trying to find solutions to help us. He made a fan of me. Only candidate I donated to. Smartest, most innovative, and most caring, of the lot.
You are right on! it’s about the inevitable erosion of ALL jobs due to AI and all sorts of technology to obsolete people. A plan for the future should focus on reducing the cost of living, the green concept, and keeping the economy alive with his $1000 plan.
Remember folks don’t feed the trolls please it’s time we quit playing Putin and his lackeys game vote,thank you.
MSNBC if you keep do the right thing and keep give all candidates fair air time and coverage. You will earn Americans trust and your rate will be higher. Thank you for give Andrew Yang air time. yang2020.com 105+ policies on his website
Ok, so where my #YangGang at?
It’s so nice to see progressives on this show for once
Here
Gang Gang, Yang Gang!
Not totally on board, still think Warren looks the most organized. Still, this guy is impressive.
Yo
HERE!! YANG GANG, YANG GANG!!
Yang should be president.
Hey, a real interview and quick upload. Great job MSNBC!!!
A real human being in the race. Humans > AI // I support Andrew Yang for President. xL xR yFWD
The only candidate that when he speaks it’s from place of thuth. Not trying to over emotionally get you. His facts get you
shut up stupid Bernie has never lied
Bernie never lies but Bernie ain’t what we need when poor people would benefit more from a president Andrew Yang especially when we go forward towards the future that will have a better impact for poor working Americans
VOTE Blue for leadership we can be proud of!!
I am proud of Bernie thank you
Voluntarily personalizing guns seems like a great place to start
I love hearing Andrew Yang speak, it is so refreshing, thank you for giving him a fair chance to speak on your network.
The momentum is real. Yang has already overtaken Beto. After the Fall debates, he can overtake Buttigieg and Kamala. Biden gets weaker every day. Among Warren/Sanders, only one can emerge. Yang can go all the way!
I like your vision👍
The day trump makes any mention of his name…
Elon Musk supports Andrew Yang
Optional personalized upgrades to your firearms to only work for you is a modern and cool solution.
msnbc rocks. Andrew Yang 2020. Morning Joe!!!
Yang is so human that’s what I think is missing in politic in North America not just USA. He’d be such a compassionate strong president but I don’t think he stands a chance North America is not ready for real progressive leadership, sad.
it would be stupid not to vote for yang
THIS is the person we NEED as president.