Angry, masked Russian soldiers say they aren't getting paid October 22, 2022
Dying for free sucks when money is your only motivation because you’re the aggressor in this war.
Donald Trump follows this same strategy, because he doesn’t seem to pay anybody unless they take him to court!? LOL
LAWYERS: “TRUMP WE’VE DONE LEGAL WORK FOR YOU FOR 3 MONTHS NOW NONSTOP
TRUMP: “WELL SINCE YOU’RE IN COURT ALL THE TIME, NEXT TIME TELL THEM THAT YOU WANNA SUE ME TO GET PAID WHILE YOU’RE AT IT”
🤣😂🤣🤣😂
@SNOOPY SNOOP that about sums it up!😅😆
Trump is the least qualified talking about nukes, looking at how he handled sensitive classified nuclear intel!
@jeck jeck that’s a stretch of the imagination.
This is what happens if you have a king instead of elected leaders. And yet, 100 million Americans wish they had their own Putin. Inconceivable.
@Writeous0ne I could take a crap on a photo of the president in public and I’d get tossed in jail for indecency for a night and a little community service. That’s freedom. Try that in Russia. Thank about that and be honest with yourself. You know the truth
Welcome to the Russian military! Everything is self serve!!!😱
A Russian soldier cracked that soon they will have to buy their own grenades.
When a nation is ruled by criminal
@handmadehearts 👍👍
The same thing happened here with Trump.
@The Relaxation Station Yes, tfg is a career criminal. Lock him up.
To the defense of Putin, he wasn’t expecting them to still be alive to collect.
@Richter Von Streed he is the leader of the russian federation…yeah, that’s the top kid. wtf…you think rank MATTERS? in the KGB? ROFLMMFAO. it’s who and what you know and that’s the game that put putin at the top.
@pat verum Oh come on Putler is the STRONGMAN though!
Referring to him as that always makes me laugh. Those disgusting shirtless photos. Ick.
@Joe Dead Well, well, well. The Putinbot is also a hypocrite. What a shocker! Did you not post these words? “why do people like you think you can ‘save face’ when your own effing words are RIGHT IN THE THREAD?” Now here you are changing your tune after I point out Putin was not the hero of the KGB you claimed. LOL!
@Joe Dead “he wasn’t ‘selected’ at all. putin WANTED into the KGB, and worked his way up to the top from there.” I assume you have credible sources to back that assertion since you are using it to defend Putler and his orcs to vehemently. Let’s see it.
The entire situation is as idiotic as it is tragic.
🎯
Foolishness, the biblical term. Humanity creating self destruction/annihilation.
@Miguel Abrigo — God bless you brother Miguel right now, wherever you are… please keep faith and keep healthy in daily life work, as long as you can continue normal work bro. We must all work harder in future yes, in helping to make this a better modern, sustainable, peaceful, loving society on Earth , to the glory of God. Amen bro
They could pay me $1,000,000 and that still wouldn’t motivate me to fight for Putin.
@KimD I have total loyalty to Putin I believe everything he says putin is my hero
You are right 👍
What about….one billion…kujillion…dollars?!( Dr. Evil face)
The world laughs at Putin, his military & Russia. As if anyone can believe a word Putin speaks or promises.
“When do you know Putin is lying?
His mouth moves” 😂
Just like Trump
Not laughing watching to see what’s next dnt get this guy confused he’s a hurt dog in a corner now he’s very dam dangerous
😄 That joke is well known in my country. We used to say that about our politicians.
They don’t mind killing people who have never done them any harm personally, but to not be paid for it, well that really upsets them. Completely without morals, or conscience.
@Roy Henderson It’s not that they kill innocent non combatants, they were killing plenty in Syria, it’s the fact that they enjoy it that’s worrying.
@Alexandros Theodorou the war has been going on since February. The Russian backlash has nothing to do with that so you have to understand why people feel the way they feel. amount of
Agree
Frankly I’d be impressed if they’re all even being fed.
I would be surprised if the Russian front serves their troops one meal every 3 days.
Turnips and potatoes!
Who in their right mind would listen to a word Trump says concerning anything.
@꧂Oddish꧂ Lost the popular vote twice.
@Glenn Davey name a state its worked better…..
@Felipe Q but not the 230 million others who are you?
@Felipe Q billions? 🤣
“Dead men walking don’t need money” – Russian army paymaster.
SPOT ON
“You’re mobilized for our war. Bring your own bedroll, socks and tampons for bandages. Oh, about your service payments? Yeah, we’ll send your family a fish.”
– Russian Federation, 2022
Imagine paying your mercenaries first before your actual soldiers.
@Peter Weller indeed, but if you don’t pay your own men you gain an even more deadly enemy.
@Liam Wilson
ie. the Roman Legion rebelled
when shorted their salary.
@Liam Wilson Better yet if you don`t equip them you don`t have to worry about reprisal.
Unfortunately, not getting paid is the least of their worries.
Will all be MIAs.
Putin is paying peanuts..
They need to get paid. They have to supply everything them selves. They have sweet F.A. Not promoting it just saying everything is coming out of their own pockets. And once at the front they’re truly on their own. What a predicament.
Reminds me of my parents stories about WW2 where Soviet soldiers were given vodka instead of weapons. I wasn’t sure whether to believe them as a child, but I do now.
@Mistress of the Woods thanks to Putins aggression nato got bigger..bigger still if my country Ireland joins…
I hope so
@Karyl HoganIt was mostly the Russians that freed Europe. Americans were busy in the far east and northern Africa.
@Mags J American and British troops liberated France and Italy. Yugoslavia and Greece basically liberated themselves. The USSR liberated Eastern Europe and Austria.
They never complain about having to invade Ukraine in any of these videos, just their paycheck. Russia the entire nation needs to be held accountable once all this is over.
Common, they are soldiers, it’s not their job to question who they are invading.
Putin’s country men should keep this in mind “To expect bad men not to do wrong is madness, for he who expects this desires an impossibility. But to allow men to behave so to others, and to expect them not to do you any wrong, is irrational and tyrannical.” — Marcus Aurelius, Meditations XI.18
