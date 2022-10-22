83 comments

  2. Donald Trump follows this same strategy, because he doesn’t seem to pay anybody unless they take him to court!? LOL

    1. LAWYERS: “TRUMP WE’VE DONE LEGAL WORK FOR YOU FOR 3 MONTHS NOW NONSTOP
      TRUMP: “WELL SINCE YOU’RE IN COURT ALL THE TIME, NEXT TIME TELL THEM THAT YOU WANNA SUE ME TO GET PAID WHILE YOU’RE AT IT”
      🤣😂🤣🤣😂

  3. Trump is the least qualified talking about nukes, looking at how he handled sensitive classified nuclear intel!

  4. This is what happens if you have a king instead of elected leaders. And yet, 100 million Americans wish they had their own Putin. Inconceivable.

    1. @Writeous0ne I could take a crap on a photo of the president in public and I’d get tossed in jail for indecency for a night and a little community service. That’s freedom. Try that in Russia. Thank about that and be honest with yourself. You know the truth

    1. @Richter Von Streed he is the leader of the russian federation…yeah, that’s the top kid. wtf…you think rank MATTERS? in the KGB? ROFLMMFAO. it’s who and what you know and that’s the game that put putin at the top.

    2. @pat verum Oh come on Putler is the STRONGMAN though!
      Referring to him as that always makes me laugh. Those disgusting shirtless photos. Ick.

    3. @Joe Dead Well, well, well. The Putinbot is also a hypocrite. What a shocker! Did you not post these words? “why do people like you think you can ‘save face’ when your own effing words are RIGHT IN THE THREAD?” Now here you are changing your tune after I point out Putin was not the hero of the KGB you claimed. LOL!

    4. @Joe Dead “he wasn’t ‘selected’ at all. putin WANTED into the KGB, and worked his way up to the top from there.” I assume you have credible sources to back that assertion since you are using it to defend Putler and his orcs to vehemently. Let’s see it.

    3. @Miguel Abrigo — God bless you brother Miguel right now, wherever you are… please keep faith and keep healthy in daily life work, as long as you can continue normal work bro. We must all work harder in future yes, in helping to make this a better modern, sustainable, peaceful, loving society on Earth , to the glory of God. Amen bro

  10. The world laughs at Putin, his military & Russia. As if anyone can believe a word Putin speaks or promises.
    “When do you know Putin is lying?
    His mouth moves” 😂

    2. Not laughing watching to see what’s next dnt get this guy confused he’s a hurt dog in a corner now he’s very dam dangerous

  11. They don’t mind killing people who have never done them any harm personally, but to not be paid for it, well that really upsets them. Completely without morals, or conscience.

    1. @Roy Henderson It’s not that they kill innocent non combatants, they were killing plenty in Syria, it’s the fact that they enjoy it that’s worrying.

    2. @Alexandros Theodorou the war has been going on since February. The Russian backlash has nothing to do with that so you have to understand why people feel the way they feel. amount of

  15. “You’re mobilized for our war. Bring your own bedroll, socks and tampons for bandages. Oh, about your service payments? Yeah, we’ll send your family a fish.”
    – Russian Federation, 2022

    3. They need to get paid. They have to supply everything them selves. They have sweet F.A. Not promoting it just saying everything is coming out of their own pockets. And once at the front they’re truly on their own. What a predicament.

  18. Reminds me of my parents stories about WW2 where Soviet soldiers were given vodka instead of weapons. I wasn’t sure whether to believe them as a child, but I do now.

    1. @Mistress of the Woods thanks to Putins aggression nato got bigger..bigger still if my country Ireland joins…
      I hope so

    5. @Mags J American and British troops liberated France and Italy. Yugoslavia and Greece basically liberated themselves. The USSR liberated Eastern Europe and Austria.

  19. They never complain about having to invade Ukraine in any of these videos, just their paycheck. Russia the entire nation needs to be held accountable once all this is over.

  20. Putin’s country men should keep this in mind “To expect bad men not to do wrong is madness, for he who expects this desires an impossibility. But to allow men to behave so to others, and to expect them not to do you any wrong, is irrational and tyrannical.” — Marcus Aurelius, Meditations XI.18

