Angry Residents Block Road | Gordon Town Road Reopening Delayed | TVJ Midday News – Sept 9 2021

32 comments
Ok so is this for the delta variant… because if not that more contagious strain will double down on infections maybe into next year
Review what sir why not secure everyone’s welfare with a vaccine! The global pandemic needs to be addressed and not a wait and see attitude. Politicizing the vaccine
Why are the resources to fix the roads limited! Bet the roads intoBeverly hills are just fine though?
Double talk out of Charles! Lmao they are some smooth operators…. in the n my wanting you will see them out dancing in the street election time
Covid warrior prime minister we need good roads & economic stability. Thats what we the people need. Not your vaccine (poison) .
Bro
shut yu mouth ya man
@Giovanni Mckenzie bro god son .!
@Giovanni Mckenzie gud
@Junior James I’m wondering if these vaccinated people are programed. They all sounds alike. Ignorant
So true all you hearing about is vaccine
Thanks for daily updates
Why these people talk about the national works agency if it was me I would not mention the national works agency you’re asking for more disaster to happen
Both leaders of each party please unite and go on the road together as a team and get the thinking Jamaican on board. The social media scientists we can bury.
Covid should never to be, a political issue in Jamaica . The prime minister, and the opposition leader, should work together, and encourage citizen to do, what best for the country, and their daily life.
I agree
Exactly
We take all kind of medicine and pill and we do not know what is in them ,The GOOD LORD already told us we will eat deadly poison and it will not harm us ,PEOPLE need to turn from there WICKER way ,and any way we don’t come here to turn pillows of stones something’s have to kill us
@Sandra McDonald smh
TOUR FOR BETTER CONDITION IN JAMAICA
TOUR THE RAN DOWN DIRTY HOSPITAL’S
HIM TOURING DOES NOTHING FOR THE COVID PROBLEM!!
WOULD BE NICE! WHILE HE IS TOURING! LINE OF TRUCKS FOLLOW HIM FILLED WITH OXYGEN
TO DELIVER!!
Mark’s golden
No mandatory vaccines.let people choose for themselves.thanks
And if they get sick they don’t go to hospital
Give the food to the poor and hunger people take it to them ma lot of foolishness talk .
Jamaican people think positive and keep the faith ..this too will pass
Why unno not reporting who died from the vaccine? Just get another news some one I know is no longer here because of the vaccine.
Jamaica 3 political party need to step forward because the end of JLP And PNP is near. If the government mandate vaccine we are voting them out.
Talk truth we are the people that give them powder so take them out why push some thing on us
Then Mark please to tell us what is the best way to go
I need to go back to school… Periodt!!!
They don’t care about the roads in the community of Jamaica
long time it’s very sad no love
Jamaican people is so humble they always wait till the roads is really really bad then they complain lol