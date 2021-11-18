Another Cop Killed | Murders on the Rise | TVJ Midday News – Nov 18 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Gold a score on 2 side man
Westmoreland again!!!!!!
everyone have a gun in Jamaica sorry the prime minister’ need to fine them
Me don’t got no gun so talk better
we tried a the killing in Jamaica right now me can’t to Jamaica is too much
Use up the arm to go in a di community
Then if they can reinstate Ruel Ried then might as well they reinstate Nigel Clarke too
Jamaica is not a real place
Nigel Clark is he not the finance minister?
ʟᴏᴠᴇʟʏ
The full contents of that e-Mobility framework should be fully open to the public.
Well there is a state of emergency, so I guess that’s the crime plan
To deal with crime in Jamaica we must use technology, every town stop lights, town center must be set up with high tech Cramer and laws who will not support crime . The prisoners need to work and the killer get penalty.
Everytime we hear from the Prime-minister it’s all about COVID, COVID, COVID, vaccines, vaccines, vaccines…him naa talk crime, crime, crime. Him in love with crime that is why its growing rapidly
The prime minister is useless.
The people must stop hiding the criminals
The security minister needs to go it doesn’t make sense he needs to go too much thing’s happening in the police force to the police and nothing is been done by the security minister go man go.
I don’t know what Daryl Vaz is talking about people cannot even by Food electric cars what are you talkin about Oh you mean your rich friends sorry man my bad.
Jamaica is a country without priminister. A covid minister instead
You should report it like Gang members killing each other.
Wow my God what is going on in Jamaica
Lol more nonsense lol waste tax dollars fi rich man lmao ,this country doomed to suffer with these genius in charge.
Condolences to his family and the J C F may his soul RIP .SOE going on and man a murder like wow help us Father God.
I am really watching to see if Ruel Reid will be still paid from our scarce resources while he remains out of the classroom this will not and should not be.
Everyday unuh condemned killing do something about it