October 11, 2019

 

A DC court of appeals has upheld a subpoena by House Democrats that ordered Trump financial records be turned over to the House. NBC News' Pete Williams has details on the decision. Aired on 10/11/19.
26 Comments on "Appeals Court Upholds Democrats’ Subpoena For Trump Financial Records | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC"

  2. Jeff T | October 11, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    “Oh, take the keys and lock Trump up, lock Trump up! Oh, take the keys and lock Trump up! He’s…a….traitor!”

  3. Shameful 45 | October 11, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Why would innocent people stonewall? Pretty corrupt huh

  4. N. N. | October 11, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    👏👏👏

  5. Ro G | October 11, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Because nothing says “Nothing to hide” like “I’ll take this to the Supreme Court if I need to.” 🤔
    😄😆😅

  6. Vlad and his Puppet | October 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Hey Donald, your con game is falling apart.

  7. Keith Pieterse | October 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    This is a MEGA decision: Make Evidence Great Again! Viva Los Estados Unidos! Long Live the Constitution and the Bill of Rights!

  8. Pinion325 | October 11, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    HACKERS IF UR LISTENING🎉
    Please find the ivanka/Donny scat videos💩
    We all know they exist😏

  9. C A | October 11, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!

  10. Braappy McBraapface | October 11, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    *_SHOW ME THE MONEY_*

  11. Ralph Colerick | October 11, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    VOTE BLUE NO MATTER WHO SAVE OUR REPUBLIC

  12. Biggus Dickus | October 11, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Presidential harassment has never been more enjoyable.

  13. mtronix | October 11, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    woohoo

  14. Andrew Long | October 11, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Judge 2-1 👈🏼 this one needs to go we don’t live in a dictatorship.

  15. Wth do you want My name for? | October 11, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Looking at some of these comments it seems like stupidity is now a rampant plague in the US -_-

  16. Coffee Please | October 11, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    That was FAST!!!!!

  17. jay hulrs | October 11, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Does anyone think his tax returns are accurate and honest anyway??

  18. barry Powell | October 11, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Democrats under heavy military surveillance.. Arrest. Coming very soon

  19. Scaffgal | October 11, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Look at the POS !diot on stage …… clapping his hands for himself! smfh

  20. Scientific Methodology | October 11, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    We know how this goes. The Southern NY and the appellate court are a branch of the dnc while SCOTUS is not. Like duh! How much tax payer dollars are dems willing to waste? All of it of course

