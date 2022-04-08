Recent Post
61 comments
Kudos to Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, Thank god for some sane Republicans.
The applause in that hallowed chamber was more emotional than any touchdown or homerun ever scored by a person of any color to me . I am 64 years old and growing up I never believed I would see a two term Barak Obama or a black female Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
.Understand if many folks(Baby Boomers) get quiet and go off alone for a minute because for many of us it is a very emotional heavy moment to reach this historic appointment Finally they are allowing a black woman be a Supreme
@wilcherglobal The civil rights bill is not affirmative actions. It allows states and business to look at race as a factor by using quotas.
@Peyton Parkhill and what experience has she had as a judge or sentencing criminals, oh thats right nothing. Marking students exams isnt experience
@Kevin O’Connor because theyre the facts
Congratulations Brown Jackson.may God bless you and guide you all the way up for your future and your judgment at the supreme court of the United States of America Amen.
Amen to that
God will not bless her.
@Bob Sullivan God created every one in the World.so God will continue bless everyone who work for God’s well.
@Bob Sullivan you are not God
God bless Justice Jackson, love and peace for us all.
Don’t forget the groomers
Now we need to replace the Q justice Uncle Tomas
It’s about damn time!! (60 years late… as Congress pats themselves on their collective backs…I never got a standing ovation because my socks match) Admittedly, an historic moment; but a sad commentary on the United States of America.
“Courtesy” — A word repubs seem to have forgotten. Too bad for them. Cheers and best wishes to Ketanji Jackson.
@Daniel Schaeffer
And what did they say that was perjurious?
She’s extremely qualified. This is a milestone in the history of the US. 🙌🏻🙌🏼🙌🏾🙌🏿🙌
@Shana ‘Gutripperrr’ Uncry she wasn’t light, she was inline. Prosecutors will always ask for the maximum time, defendants will always ask for the minimum amount of time. Very rarely do either get what they want
Extremely qualified??? Yet she dosent know what a ‘woman’ is! Dosen’t know when life begins! Dosen’t know if a baby feels pain in the womb! 🤔
@David Jones I put in brackets (asking to define woman) DId you conveniently miss that? You also conveniently left out “Not in this context, ‘m not a biologist “. How will she rule? Exactly what she said; her role as a judge would be to address disputes about a definition and to interpret the law.” . Asking her to define woman ; Jackson knew where that was leading ; how she would rule in certain cases and Supreme Court Justice Jackson was smart enough not to go there. And why would she not go there. Because not all woman’s rights cases are the same. CONTEXT MATTERS!! As I said; Ms. Blackburn’s insertion of gender (asking to define woman) into the hearings was not connected to any particular case coming before the Supreme Court, or decided by the high court in recent years, as is tradition at such hearings. A discussion of stare decisis this was not. Furthermore the 9 Supreme Court Justices would discuss interpret the law and vote on cases when there is lack of precedent. It’s not always left up to 1 Supreme Court Justice.
@Mr. Spock okay groomer
47 nays is pretty pathetic, I’m overwhelmed with joy about her confirmation but the embarrassment I feel over republicans is stifling
@NPC 8648 Haters gonna hate… or recycle tired right wing talking points.
@Violet Golden Creeper
Mitt was literally the only one clapping on that side—- I can only image that they’re going to punish him hard for that.
He was one of only three Republicans on the right side of history. So let the other 47 punish him. They are irrelevant anyway.
The GQP has treated him like a leper for quite a while. By now he finds it flattering.
Some old republicans are seeing a reason to become more middle seeking and trying to show cooperation. You can have relative extreme views and still seek the compromise. I find that very good and I like such representatives. However, some of their law making is way worse than these new loud mouthed republicans. Let us remember that the world over time always have moved towards more progressive and humanistic views, while moving away from the dogmatic religious believes and economic extreme view points. We see that in all countries over time.
Congratulations Judge Brown Jackson 👏 🙌 😍 💙 ❤ 🤍 💙
Yay yay YAY!!! Fantastic! And she’s well deserving of it and I look at this as a gift to the people of the United States
@adam I’m open to any left wing talking point thats reasonable, can you give me one?
@adam all that hard work and education and she still can’t figure out what a woman is, can you tell me what a woman is?
As a 61 year old white woman, I can safely say that this is the best moment I have experienced with regards to our Congress. Sad that the majority of the GOP insists on being an embarrassment to the United States.
And stop telling people to delete thier post.. don’t type your crap online if you don’t want to get a response to it.. if you can post crap on here then PEOPLE have the rite to respond to it.. this is still America isn’t it
@Iam Serafin Apologize Iam, not always quick on the uptake.
Surely in todays world not to sure at all about the challenges in the sports sector. 😳🙄🤔
@Lystra Wright they don’t know what a Woman is either….that is why they keep throwing that out there. That’s ALL they got on this wonderful “WOMAN”. You are correct it was a questioned meant to trap her. She showed how ” Intelligent ” she actually is by NOT answering that question. We should all be so happy for this day it’s been a long time coming.
@smtpgirl Same here, White, Southern born and raised, I am so Grateful and Happy she had the decorum to tough it out through all that Stupidity they put her through. That was disgraceful and shameful, especially since it had nothing to do with her. They were just trying to Trend on Twitter…..
@JD 23 Let it go…
It should not brings tears to my eyes but it does. I am so proud of Judge Jackson and applaud her magnificent hearing responses. May God watch over her and her family and they prepare for this transition
@sebastian fata meafou Congratulate her for being black? That was the reason she was picked. Joe Biden specifically stated he would pick a black woman. Pretty much stained anyone he picked. I thought that was discrimination. Yes, it is discrimination. But not to Liberals, even though federal law says it is.
@sebastian fata meafou lol what arw you saying only democrats love child rappers wow
@Dante G no of course not! What was her reasoning ?
Woohoo!!! Congratulations 🎉🍾. I am so happy for her…
“ It is a terrible thing, simply, to be trapped in one’s history, and attempt, in the same motion (and in this, our life!) to accept, deny, reject, and redeem it–and, also, on whatever level, to profit from it.”
~James Baldwin
From yesterday to today
https://youtu.be/Hjz_YIvlCw8
Yay. Historic moment. Respect and admiration for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. 🙏
Groomers unite!!
@Chewpa Miverga Jr. why do you think that a 12 year old is a woman?
I hope we all understand and appreciate the courageous acts that some republicans have done to protect this democracy. Romney comes to mind for voting for whats right, and the GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in confirming the 2020 presidential election results despite tremendous pressure exerted by Trump and other republicans. And in some ways the republican election officials who stood their ground by reporting the real results despite, in support of our democracy, despite a tsunami of threats and ostracizing to their person, their families, and their careers are the real heroes. I only hope that those holding those positions in the future, regardless of party affiliation, are just as ethical, selfless, and patriotic in the carrying out of their official duties. Congratulations to Ketanji Brown Jackson for surviving the confirmation circus that it has become, where party advancement or posturing is the end all goal, even when confirmation of an extremely qualified and dedicated individual to the Supreme Court is on the line. And thank you to all the democrats that were not swayed from endorsing Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Supreme Court Justice.
Meh .. not so much dude.¯_(ツ)_/¯ I’m not feeling it .. This is not a Rep moment . 🙄 so do you mind ?
I’m afraid I have to agree. It says something about what America has become that genuine conservatives who still have some integrity are treated like Thomas More.
To the new Supreme Court justice, as a former NAACP president it is indeed a glorious day in America. I thought this day would never happen, you are blessing to all young Black women worldwide.
Congratulations 🎊🍾🎉🎈 my little girl is watching with pride I had to explain to her what this moment represents to her as a black girl and also as new generation of Americans, with the education she’s receiving she can accomplish great things . And my boys are also very proud and wishing her the very best of luck 🙏🏾🙏🏾
@Stephen Grant ignorant comment
@Jacody Hamilton you have to be a biologist to define woman
Congratulations to Judge Jackson! She is one resilient person. I served in the military for 24 years but I don’t think I could have handled that hearing with the discipline she displayed. Just wow 🤩
