New polling shows growing support for the House's impeachment inquiry, with 55 percent of respondents in favor. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/23/19.
Approval For Impeachment Inquiry Grows, Poll Shows | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Bye Orange clown Russia lap dog
Please please, Americans, all I want for christmas is seeing this thug go down in flames, with his whole criminal entourage in tow! For the good of our beautiful planet.
Are there any United States citizen making comments?
Donnorhea Trump Impeachment should be called “The Ukraine Monica Zelensky” ..🤔🙄
Dittzx Witty! Lol. Thanks, Dittzx! 👏👏
Keep the pressure on the great pumpkin, I want to see him burst.
He will burst out laughing when he wins again in 2020.
He should be in prison for fraud. He is still running free.
Fraud..?
@Muddy Water : Yep, for impersonating a human
@Hayling Lad … comes from a person who pretends to be American in the comment section
Woe is the repubs. Can’t win alienating Trump, can’t win embracing him.
I will get an Impeach Tree for Christmas 🎄🍑 And decorate the tree with all the Christmas Crooks Characters. It will have to be the “Biggest” ImPeach Tree🏆🇺🇸🎉#toomuchwinning
I’m waiting for Trump to say that the witnesses who testified against him are illegal immigrants.
LMAO…. thats a thought so crazy that I can see trump saying it…… I guess people (you especially) are beginning to understand and preempt the way trump thinks.
Considering the blatant criminal behaviour of these mobsters, 55% is a really low number…
I agree it should be near the 70’s
I agree also should be about 3/4 of the population.
@Muddy Water <----- HAHAHAHAHA!
I agree, but sadly we DO have many Americans who stick to party rather than person when it comes to electing folks. To abandon trump to them is like abandoning a close family member, crazy but true.
He promised Turkey and Russia sanctions lifted in exchange for 5 days of cease fire and remove troops. He has kept his promises to them for helping him getting elected. He tried to frame Ukraine with so server and Biden corruption to clear Putin and help him back in G7.
We did not have FAKE NEWS MACHINE like Fox news during Nixon.
Yes. That has been the fire spreading machine for thirty years.
True
Can’t get right thinks he’s loved by most Americans. News flash, he’s not!
This guy is getting more erratic right before our eyes 👀
The moment he called part of The Constitution “phony”, he should have been immediately removed. How can we have a POTUS that belittles our Constitution. That is completely *anti American.*
Squid Pro Quo & Quid Pro Quo Whoa are 2 completely different dish’s best served cold.
This is a great tv show.
Half the country didnt even vote for him either. It will interesting if it goes up into the 70’s
Holy Jesus! I’d sure love me some quid pro whoa!
BREAKING: President
@realDonaldTrump
announces a permanent cease-fire on Syria-Turkey border and the lifting of sanctions on Turkey
When asked about disapproval growing in the polls Trump’s answer,
” Poland should stay out of American politics.”