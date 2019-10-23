Approval For Impeachment Inquiry Grows, Poll Shows | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 23, 2019

 

New polling shows growing support for the House's impeachment inquiry, with 55 percent of respondents in favor. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/23/19.
33 Comments on "Approval For Impeachment Inquiry Grows, Poll Shows | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Angel Arreguin | October 23, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Bye Orange clown Russia lap dog

  2. Ami Appelgren | October 23, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Please please, Americans, all I want for christmas is seeing this thug go down in flames, with his whole criminal entourage in tow! For the good of our beautiful planet.

  3. Dittzx | October 23, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Donnorhea Trump Impeachment should be called “The Ukraine Monica Zelensky” ..🤔🙄

  4. Dog Gonnit | October 23, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Keep the pressure on the great pumpkin, I want to see him burst.

  5. Hijazi Family | October 23, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    He should be in prison for fraud. He is still running free.

  6. contraryMV | October 23, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Woe is the repubs. Can’t win alienating Trump, can’t win embracing him.

  7. S | October 23, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    I will get an Impeach Tree for Christmas 🎄🍑 And decorate the tree with all the Christmas Crooks Characters. It will have to be the “Biggest” ImPeach Tree🏆🇺🇸🎉#toomuchwinning

  8. Biggus Dickus | October 23, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    I’m waiting for Trump to say that the witnesses who testified against him are illegal immigrants.

    • Pink and Black Girl | October 23, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      LMAO…. thats a thought so crazy that I can see trump saying it…… I guess people (you especially) are beginning to understand and preempt the way trump thinks.

  9. Googlegnome | October 23, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Considering the blatant criminal behaviour of these mobsters, 55% is a really low number…

  10. Aurora Rivas | October 23, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    He promised Turkey and Russia sanctions lifted in exchange for 5 days of cease fire and remove troops. He has kept his promises to them for helping him getting elected. He tried to frame Ukraine with so server and Biden corruption to clear Putin and help him back in G7.

  11. In4cer in4cer | October 23, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    We did not have FAKE NEWS MACHINE like Fox news during Nixon.

  12. Audry Wise | October 23, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Can’t get right thinks he’s loved by most Americans. News flash, he’s not!

  13. Dimitri O.G | October 23, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    This guy is getting more erratic right before our eyes 👀

  14. A Florida Son | October 23, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    The moment he called part of The Constitution “phony”, he should have been immediately removed. How can we have a POTUS that belittles our Constitution. That is completely *anti American.*

  15. P J | October 23, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Squid Pro Quo & Quid Pro Quo Whoa are 2 completely different dish’s best served cold.

  16. Vivo Cano | October 23, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    This is a great tv show.

  17. Robert Lee | October 23, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Half the country didnt even vote for him either. It will interesting if it goes up into the 70’s

  18. P J | October 23, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Holy Jesus! I’d sure love me some quid pro whoa!

  19. BRYSON GRAY | October 23, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    BREAKING: President
    @realDonaldTrump
    announces a permanent cease-fire on Syria-Turkey border and the lifting of sanctions on Turkey

  20. Liberal in Oklahoma | October 23, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    When asked about disapproval growing in the polls Trump’s answer,
    ” Poland should stay out of American politics.”

