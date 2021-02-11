Are Jamaicans Curfew Weary? – February 10 2021

Are Jamaicans Curfew Weary? - February 10 2021 1

February 11, 2021

 

43 Comments on "Are Jamaicans Curfew Weary? – February 10 2021"

  1. vacuumunit | February 10, 2021 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    So covid only comes out at night kmt.

  2. Vibing with Quan Yen | February 10, 2021 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    I mean has the curfew been effective?? That’s the real question.

  3. Grace Abel | February 10, 2021 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    I’m not tired of the curfew…I’m tired of crime and violence knowing families are hurting loosing our love ones in some gruesome and cruel ways…Where’s the love for our brothers and sisters.. small and big …sigh.. smh

  4. Shirley Lambey | February 10, 2021 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    The taxi driver R suffering its a sin

  5. shontoy brown | February 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM | Reply

    Can the curfew stop this virus please what about from 5 to 8 we cannot see this virus get real

  6. Delores Pryce | February 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM | Reply

    Covid 19 is not the problem the killing in Jamaicai is the problem

  7. Jannett Jones | February 10, 2021 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    What I can’t understand is this.. how is it that day old and two day old getting covid is it via the hospital..

    • Kevonish Williams | February 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM | Reply

      People need to love dem self and they family cause if they really do so them they Will really love.and care for other people that how crime will cut down cause what we don’t want to face in life. How can we.wish a next family to face how sad we all make life to be.

  8. Tate David | February 10, 2021 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    Why are they opening up the schools I’m confused 🤔🤔

  9. Red Face | February 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM | Reply

    Jamaican start taking zinc this thing is working good for Covid but the system not telling the people it really works

    • dy persaud | February 10, 2021 at 6:02 PM | Reply

      Friend , the government is only interested in pushing global agendas of the rich and powerful ; not supporting local initiatives as you suggested.

  10. SelectaBwoy | February 10, 2021 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    Right after yuh ask dat fool fool question bout, “If you’re willing to give up certain freedoms for someone’s safety?v

  11. Tttuhf Oooo | February 10, 2021 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    At the court house need a lot of social distances

  12. Venton Beckford | February 10, 2021 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    When you me UK come a with sl them people org covids they should be here anyway

  13. G -smith | February 10, 2021 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    This big plandemic 🤔🤔🤔🤔

  14. jeffrey donovan | February 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    People complain about bad roads, and lack of other services in their community, but you hear of politicians staying in office of 30 years. So why should politicians pay any attention to complains, when they will be re-elected. Politicians know that all they have to do is throw a few crumbs close to election and the voters will forget all the ills of the community, and put them back into office.

  15. Kemar Nelson | February 10, 2021 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    What is the difference between here in the states and Jamaica?? We can go where ever we want at night’s,people stop listening to the lies

  16. Kemar Nelson | February 10, 2021 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    Just wait until the people eyes open down there

  17. Nubian Queen Nikki | February 10, 2021 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    If we r under curfew again school should be closed

  18. Delgardo English | February 10, 2021 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    Mr chung ur jus adding to lie u and the government

  19. Karen Hibbert | February 10, 2021 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    Curfew or no curfew….we still getting CORONA. Come with something new cause CORONA nuh have no special time fi none a wi

  20. Enid Lee | February 10, 2021 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    Fix the roads so I can come to my beautiful country Crimes took over and the government worry about covet we will die anyway from Crìmes, covet and bad roads. I am tired.

