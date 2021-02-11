Are Jamaicans Curfew Weary? – February 10 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
So covid only comes out at night kmt.
Yes my friend 😀
No but people grader at night more.
Do you want them to lock down the country day and night? How do you get food? Don’t be stupid
@Shavelle Jenner – 😂😂😂😂 you must be reading another thread.
Sighs it’s a pity smh
I mean has the curfew been effective?? That’s the real question.
True
I hear you Vibing
I’m not tired of the curfew…I’m tired of crime and violence knowing families are hurting loosing our love ones in some gruesome and cruel ways…Where’s the love for our brothers and sisters.. small and big …sigh.. smh
@Grace Abel you too. Take care 👋
Will this curfew curb crime down there 👇… just wanna know
@Ann Chang lol
@Ivarene Tulloch my dear I have to ask because… holiness is a damn joke.. he and chang have absolutely no clue on how to curb crime in 🇯🇲…..nobody including me won’t go down there 👇 because the place infested with crime….😅🙏
Curfew not going to fix the issue of Post Traumatic Slave syndrome. The government would benefit from teaching the public about how our mental health issues affect our safety.
The taxi driver R suffering its a sin
Can the curfew stop this virus please what about from 5 to 8 we cannot see this virus get real
Covid 19 is not the problem the killing in Jamaicai is the problem
I have always maintained that the gunmen virus is a greater threat to JA than Covid virus . While the focus is on the pandemic , the whole economy is heading into shitsville! Agreed.
both are a problem. and both need to be addressed.
Government can’t help crime only the criminals can change jamaica fate we as citizens are the one giving jamaica a bad names we need love we need forgiveness and look to God
Exactly
What I can’t understand is this.. how is it that day old and two day old getting covid is it via the hospital..
People need to love dem self and they family cause if they really do so them they Will really love.and care for other people that how crime will cut down cause what we don’t want to face in life. How can we.wish a next family to face how sad we all make life to be.
Why are they opening up the schools I’m confused 🤔🤔
Confused🤔
Jamaican start taking zinc this thing is working good for Covid but the system not telling the people it really works
Friend , the government is only interested in pushing global agendas of the rich and powerful ; not supporting local initiatives as you suggested.
Right after yuh ask dat fool fool question bout, “If you’re willing to give up certain freedoms for someone’s safety?v
TVJ is performing the function of a library and not as a media house with real journalists.
At the court house need a lot of social distances
So true
When you me UK come a with sl them people org covids they should be here anyway
This big plandemic 🤔🤔🤔🤔
People complain about bad roads, and lack of other services in their community, but you hear of politicians staying in office of 30 years. So why should politicians pay any attention to complains, when they will be re-elected. Politicians know that all they have to do is throw a few crumbs close to election and the voters will forget all the ills of the community, and put them back into office.
✨👏WORD👏✨
some communities still without proper running water systems. its joke, smh.
What is the difference between here in the states and Jamaica?? We can go where ever we want at night’s,people stop listening to the lies
Just wait until the people eyes open down there
If we r under curfew again school should be closed
Mr chung ur jus adding to lie u and the government
Curfew or no curfew….we still getting CORONA. Come with something new cause CORONA nuh have no special time fi none a wi
Fix the roads so I can come to my beautiful country Crimes took over and the government worry about covet we will die anyway from Crìmes, covet and bad roads. I am tired.