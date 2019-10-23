The WH reacted to acting ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor's testimony on Tuesday, saying it was a smear campaign from 'far-left lawmakers and radical unelected bureaucrats'. The panel discusses Taylor's career and the White House response. Aired on 10/23/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Are We Now Well Into Impeachable Territory? | Morning Joe | MSNBC