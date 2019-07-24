Ari Melber: Robert Mueller Inferring That President Donald Trump Is A Liar, But Not A Crook | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Ari Melber: Robert Mueller Inferring That President Donald Trump Is A Liar, But Not A Crook | MSNBC 1

July 24, 2019

 

During a break in Robert Mueller's testimony, MSNBC chief legal analyst Ari Melber breaks down key takeaways from the hearing.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Ari Melber: Robert Mueller Inferring That President Donald Trump Is A Liar, But Not A Crook | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

44 Comments on "Ari Melber: Robert Mueller Inferring That President Donald Trump Is A Liar, But Not A Crook | MSNBC"

  1. catalinacurio | July 24, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Lying to the American public should surely be a crime ….

  2. Eric Charles | July 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Donald Trump is a liar, really 😂😂

  3. Hibo Maxamad | July 24, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Republicans can’t come back anymore. You have enough trump in your Face 🙋

  4. Rich Kutney | July 24, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    The left and the right are hopelessly divided…
    Whatever opinion you state in comments, someone will attack you. They will insult your appearance.

  5. Curious George | July 24, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Muller and 10 tonight leaves out exculpatory evidence and when question says revert back to a report

  6. David J | July 24, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Yesterday, Trump told teens at a Hitler youth meeting that the Constitution gave him the right to do whatever he wants.😲 He actually said that. Now I’m not sure what article he’s referring to, but perhaps it’s the article that says when it comes to women, Trump can do whatever he wants, even grab them by the p****.

  7. Mastodon1976 | July 24, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    MAGA morons are always great for the lulz.

  8. T Boned | July 24, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    *Total nothing burger from Mueller. I guess he did a good job protecting himself since he knew there was no obstruction from the beginning.*

  9. Christopher Hoover | July 24, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Wouldn’t it be wonderful that, on the day he’s outta office he gets arrested, also wonder would he still get a secret service detail while in prison

  10. Dang Shame | July 24, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Evangelicals will claim lying is no longer a sin and God spoke to them saying Trump can do no wrong. They will then ask their flock for 65 million because during their conversation with “gawd” he asked “are you happy with the jet you currently have, if not get a new one.”

  11. bull moose | July 24, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    The only reason his suit doesn’t match the tone of his face is that he is presadent.

  12. 88Gibson LesPaul | July 24, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    The president of Trump “university” isn’t a crook? He’s a convicted fraud who’s paid $25 million in fraud fines. Sounds like a crook to me.

  13. Nancy McCain | July 24, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Did anyone else pick up on Muellers emphatic response to the question asking if trump could be indicted/charged after he is out of office and he said a very clear and loud “YES!!!”

  14. cindy clarke | July 24, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    If it was anyone else they would be in jail for obstruction of justice , by refusing to comply to subpoenas and getting people to lie on your behalf

  15. James Matthews | July 24, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    He didn’t infer anything. You jackasses are inferring that. Nothing but a witchhunt

  16. Senator Villa | July 24, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Vote All Republicans out of Office 2020 ! 😎👍🏽

  17. USAs Left | July 24, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    He inferred?  Sounds like a pretty solid case!  Lol!!!

  18. John O | July 24, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    A bad day for the gop is a good day for american democracy. VOTE Blue!!

    • DIGITAL PIGEON | July 24, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      This was a wonderful day for the GOP. Mueller embarrassed himself and reaffirmed this was all a witch hunt. 🇺🇸

  19. Mike Day | July 24, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    When Trump takes the 2020, are Miley, Cher and Babs going to expatriate themselves again?

  20. G Sterling | July 24, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Our supposedly superior equals, the Democrats are in a huff because the President got angry at being accused of being a traitor and made the unforgivable mistake of trying to defend himself. You see, we all have to bow to any accusation made by the superior progressive equals and say “yes sir.”
    Never mind that the investigation was undermining President Trump’s ability to do his job, particularly protect the nation overseas, or that he could have ended it all at any point and yet he didn’t, he didn’t even use executive privilege to stonewall. What matters is that the swamp creature be feed.

    When will the half of the nation on the left wake up to the fact that they are being taken for ignorant patsies?!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.