36 comments
enforcing title 18 U.S. code § 1507 would be a good start.
California man arrested near Kavanaugh’s home, charged with attempted murder of Justice Kavanaugh.
JUN 8, 2022
A man was arrested outside the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning after making threats against the justice.
The man was identified in a criminal complaint as Nicholas Roske, a 26-year-old Californian who was taken into custody without incident after calling 911 on himself. According to officials, Roske was carrying a suitcase and backpack that contained a tactical vest, knife, pistol, ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crow bar, pistol light, duct tape and hiking boots.
Roske was charged with attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice. According to the affidavit, Roske said he “began thinking about how to give his life a purpose and decided that he would kill” Kavanaugh after finding his address on the internet.
Back in March 2020, Schumer made a speech outside the Supreme Court as justices heard a case about a Louisiana abortion law, warning Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch—former President Donald Trump’s other appointee at the time—that they could face dire consequences for their “awful decisions.”
“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” Schumer, who was then minority leader, said at the time. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
Let’s not forget the person arrested is a democrat
Troll harder.
These people may not be mentally ill. They may be just evil. If you only look for mental illness you may miss the one that needs to be apprended.
There’s no such thing as ontologically evil, people are brought there through mental illness or nurtured that way
Threatening judges and elected leaders with violence is never acceptable in a democracy. I’m glad there were more than thoughts and prayers to protect Justice Kavanaugh.
If this judge will get taste of what other people are experiencing then he should rethink again
@peaceful0732 its illegal to kill people btw. Just seemed like you didn’t know that.
@Osei Afirim interesting. You would probably denounce violence, yet you probably wouldn’t denounce threats of violence, if it helps your “side”.
Where he got his information is from watching you lmao the cognitive dissonance is insaneeeee
Also, “summer of love” is a better example of using violence for political dissent.
So… this guy calls emergency services himself for them to intervene because he has ambivalence about his plan? Isn’t this quite different from someone stopped by someone else?
And he would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for those meddling kids
It’s already illegal to protest or demonstrate outside Justices homes ….
@SeaRose The intent is seldom to influence the judge; it’s to influence those with the power to remove him from the bench. Unless the picketed person is physically interfered with, I see no actual ‘interference, obstruction, or impeding’.
@Rich Marceau What do you mean “seldom”……we are discussing a particular instance, currently happening where the protesters have explicitly said they are hoping to influence the outcome of the ruling. Why are you being slippery? Just answer the question. Should the protestors who admit to being there with the direct goal of influencing the ruling be charged with the crimes they are commiting or not?
@SeaRose Sure. And this single instance — or any rare occurrence — is a poor basis for forming sound public policy.
@Rich Marceau, until they come to your house, right? Be a clown somewhere else.
@Rolus S If people peacefully protested outside my house I probably wouldn’t like it but it’s not the role of the government to ‘protect’ me from things that are merely distasteful or annoying… within limits. Actually disrupting people’s lives crosses a line. Yelling at them as they enter a business is harassment. Peacefully picketing and not obstructing anyone? Not a problem.
This was a beautiful discussion for me. It was worth having.
While i do not like this justice, physical threats are totally out of line !!! 🙄
Brett Kavanaugh is not a guy I like but I would never wish harm on like this, I hope everyone is okay and the unwell man gets some help.
I’m pretty sure Kavanaugh has good psychiatric care benefits; it’s up to him to take the help that is available.
Your rhetoric is finally bearing fruit, CNN. More to come, probably.
“I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you.” — Chucky Schumer 🤡
That’s cute traitor 🥰
@Jason says the Taliban supporter.
@Jason
As if assassinating a SC justice isn’t traitorous.
Nickolas John Roske, 26, from Simi, CA. needs jail time now.
8:47 she said an increase in the availability of guns? She has no clue what she’s talking about. There has been a decrease in availability of guns
Two questions:
1) was he on or off his meds?
2) how does another unemployed young drifter (just like the Uvalde shooter) suddenly manage to purchase a big stash of high quality military gear and guns
probably stole it
I’m sure they’re both defending the constitution in their own way.
No jury should find this man guilty of attempted murder. He did not discharge a weapon in the direction of Kavanaugh, and we shall not convict people for thoughts without actions. Carrying a forearm is legal, the Supreme Court has determined so. If I want to bring a fireman to his or anyone else’s neighborhood, so be it, that is my right as a US Citizen.