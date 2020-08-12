As Biden Taps Kamala Harris For VP, Her Mentee Speaks Out On The Double Standards She Faces | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 12, 2020

 

Kamala Harris distinguished herself as a political figure even before she joined the Senate. As San Francisco’s DA, she made history as the first Black woman to serve in that post in the entire state of California. She broke another barrier as the top lawyer in the state, winning the race to be California Attorney General. Harris’s peers California Senator Barbara Boxer and San Francisco Mayor London Breed join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the road ahead. Aired on 08/12/2020.
49 Comments on "As Biden Taps Kamala Harris For VP, Her Mentee Speaks Out On The Double Standards She Faces | MSNBC"

  1. Carlos Stranger | August 12, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    She said she believed Tara Reed who accused Biden if sexual assault. Whitewash that

  2. Ted Longe | August 12, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    Seems like these contributors don’t know much about history. Or the fact that political races don’t care about your feelings. They will forgive racism and hate as well as corporation just for there side to win left or right

  3. JSTR | August 12, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    Harris as VP pick – So many people in America are politically homeless this morning.

    • Dec1942 | August 12, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

      @Walter Thompson best not Kamaltoe will throw you in jail and laugh about it, as she enjoys smoking what she confiscated.

    • JSTR | August 12, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

      @Warm Violet – A better choice is Mayor Pete

    • JSTR | August 12, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

      @Andrew Olson – I’m not supporting Trump. I would rather see him hit between the eyes with a meteorite or run over by an 18 wheeler while getting into his limousine. Harris’s talent could be better used as AG. Now, that would really rattle the ‘Impeached Orange Angel of Death’ A.K.A ‘White Eyes by our Naive American citizens. So, just why would you buy me a beer?

    • Bob Loblaw | August 12, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

      @Dec1942 The cult of the corrupt coronavirus con man are out in droves defending their demented dotard.

    • xXEdXx17 | August 12, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

      Warm Violet Oh really, Idk he does that (I do too). That’s smart of him but look where that positioned him I suppose :/

  4. JSTR | August 12, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    Sturgis would be a good place for Trump to hold his acceptance speech. It is well known, out of the way and no political strings attached.

  5. Ben V | August 12, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    Funny how the narrative has completely changed.

  6. Bernard Martinez | August 12, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    “HOLLYWOOD AND KAMALA HAVE ALLOT IN COMMON AND NOTHING TO SAY ABOUT KAMALA HARRIS PUTTING ON SOME MILES AND GETTING HER START ON THE POLITICAL CASTING COUCH OF THEN MAYOR WILLIE BROWN TO ADVANCE HER POLITICAL AMBITIONS”

  7. Luz Torres | August 12, 2020 at 2:32 PM | Reply

    You vote for people who can do the job, not color

  8. pinebird | August 12, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Joe pulled a Trump when he interviewed Witchmer of Michigan. Witchmer was interviewed for the V.P. spot like Trump interviewed Romney for secretary of state. LOL

  9. Dirty Bird | August 12, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    Questions for Kamala:

    1 – How does it feel being a running mate to someone you declared as racist & a supporter of segregation?

    2 – You have stated you believe those who accused Joe of sexual misconduct. Are you uncomfortable knowing you will be supporting & in close contact with a sexual abuser?

    3 – Were you required to perform any personal services or favors to be selected as Joe’s running mate? (asking for a friend)

  10. T Lee | August 12, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    Biden should have chosen Jessica Pearson as his running mate

  11. Keith Crook | August 12, 2020 at 2:42 PM | Reply

    “Double standard” You mean like Kamala implying Biden is racist and going on record that she believes Biden’s accuser, making him a sexual predator….then accepting the VP position?

    • James Guenard | August 12, 2020 at 6:38 PM | Reply

      Bea Blessed blind, stupid, and incapable of free thought and logical reasoning…. bless your heart.

    • GreyGeek | August 12, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      @Bea Blessed Don’t be surprised if you follow right behind. Marxists have no love for useful idiots.

    • GreyGeek | August 12, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

      @Bea Blessed You have a funny way of showing it. The Dems are trying to CANCEL the Bill of Rights. The 1st has been throttled by their PC and Cancel movements. They have so many infringements around the 2nd it can’t breathe. They killed the 4th spying on Trump’s campaign. They weaponized the IRS against folks not on the Far Left. They support the BLM Movement, which was founded by three Marxists who bragged about them being “trained organizers and trained Marxists”. You must be too.

    • Kevin Warren | August 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

      Hey Keith., that’s politics! It’s a very dirty, funny, wicked world ! How long before she puts a knife in his back ? You know she wants the top job !

    • Linda Lauer | August 12, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      If the truth hurts then he shouldn’t have been that way huh, lol. He has addressed the racial issue & the other spoke for itself at times on camera. Oh well, don’t believe your eyes & ears.
      Trump is just deeper & doesn’t own up to anything hardly.

  12. Soymalian Warlord | August 12, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    If you don’t vote for me you ain’t a bear…..

    -Uncle Joe; running for dude who punked Cornpop.

  13. Mo Fungo | August 12, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    so, if males prosecutors got away with wrong doing we should continue to follow the same path?

  14. Dobs R | August 12, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    She’s not the first woman picked for VP. I haven’t read one comment complaining about her race or gender.

  15. BriGuy89 | August 12, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    Uprising around racial injustice we have never seen before? I guess she forgot about the Civil War and MLK..

    • william kane | August 12, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

      Meanwhile democrats are in China’s pockets

    • Truth | August 12, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      @william kane Pretty big projection when Obama’s Democrats shut out the TPP trade agreement and Trump withdrew the US from it all while Trump does Putin’s bidding with each private phone call no one is allowed to record.

    • Trevor for President | August 12, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      BriGuy89 Chinese internment camps, Native internment camps, Jewish, Irish, and German segregation.

      Pretty sure politicians want us to forget about how far the United States has come and how far ahead of other nations we are with respect to diversity and inclusivity.

      Almost every other nation in the world is ethnically and spiritually homogenous.

    • Trevor for President | August 12, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      Truth, someone is listening to* those phone calls.

  16. Quinn Price | August 12, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    Biden/Harris puts the adults back in the room. Bridgebuilders, moderates, able to govern.

  17. Ron Wuerch | August 12, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Only Thing Harris Will Be Good For Is Changing Bidens Diaper.

  18. Somme Tinonme | August 12, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    Doesn’t matter how you like or dislike … You tube is blocking people

  19. Riek Opo | August 12, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    She didn’t actually answer his question at all.

  20. Terrance Thomas | August 12, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    The dems must be held to a standard of Social Justice and Human Rights.

