Kamala Harris distinguished herself as a political figure even before she joined the Senate. As San Francisco’s DA, she made history as the first Black woman to serve in that post in the entire state of California. She broke another barrier as the top lawyer in the state, winning the race to be California Attorney General. Harris’s peers California Senator Barbara Boxer and San Francisco Mayor London Breed join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the road ahead. Aired on 08/12/2020.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.
As Biden Taps Kamala Harris For VP, Her Mentee Speaks Out On The Double Standards She Faces | MSNBC
She said she believed Tara Reed who accused Biden if sexual assault. Whitewash that
Carlos Stranger and trump gave her money to run for office twice
@Hugh Janus Sure he did own this Fraud
Seems like these contributors don’t know much about history. Or the fact that political races don’t care about your feelings. They will forgive racism and hate as well as corporation just for there side to win left or right
Harris as VP pick – So many people in America are politically homeless this morning.
@Walter Thompson best not Kamaltoe will throw you in jail and laugh about it, as she enjoys smoking what she confiscated.
@Warm Violet – A better choice is Mayor Pete
@Andrew Olson – I’m not supporting Trump. I would rather see him hit between the eyes with a meteorite or run over by an 18 wheeler while getting into his limousine. Harris’s talent could be better used as AG. Now, that would really rattle the ‘Impeached Orange Angel of Death’ A.K.A ‘White Eyes by our Naive American citizens. So, just why would you buy me a beer?
@Dec1942 The cult of the corrupt coronavirus con man are out in droves defending their demented dotard.
Warm Violet Oh really, Idk he does that (I do too). That’s smart of him but look where that positioned him I suppose :/
Sturgis would be a good place for Trump to hold his acceptance speech. It is well known, out of the way and no political strings attached.
Funny how the narrative has completely changed.
https://youtu.be/V4PLSPvJ9BY .
What narrative has changed? Are you speaking in code only people wearing tinfoil hats can understand?
@James Lewis No, only to people who possess a working memory.
“HOLLYWOOD AND KAMALA HAVE ALLOT IN COMMON AND NOTHING TO SAY ABOUT KAMALA HARRIS PUTTING ON SOME MILES AND GETTING HER START ON THE POLITICAL CASTING COUCH OF THEN MAYOR WILLIE BROWN TO ADVANCE HER POLITICAL AMBITIONS”
You vote for people who can do the job, not color
You’re right. We DO!!! But YOU, honey, didn’t!
Trump is responsible for 150000 deaths due to covid. but according to u he did his job well?????
Joe pulled a Trump when he interviewed Witchmer of Michigan. Witchmer was interviewed for the V.P. spot like Trump interviewed Romney for secretary of state. LOL
Questions for Kamala:
1 – How does it feel being a running mate to someone you declared as racist & a supporter of segregation?
2 – You have stated you believe those who accused Joe of sexual misconduct. Are you uncomfortable knowing you will be supporting & in close contact with a sexual abuser?
3 – Were you required to perform any personal services or favors to be selected as Joe’s running mate? (asking for a friend)
lol this is true.
🤣
Biden should have chosen Jessica Pearson as his running mate
“Double standard” You mean like Kamala implying Biden is racist and going on record that she believes Biden’s accuser, making him a sexual predator….then accepting the VP position?
Bea Blessed blind, stupid, and incapable of free thought and logical reasoning…. bless your heart.
@Bea Blessed Don’t be surprised if you follow right behind. Marxists have no love for useful idiots.
@Bea Blessed You have a funny way of showing it. The Dems are trying to CANCEL the Bill of Rights. The 1st has been throttled by their PC and Cancel movements. They have so many infringements around the 2nd it can’t breathe. They killed the 4th spying on Trump’s campaign. They weaponized the IRS against folks not on the Far Left. They support the BLM Movement, which was founded by three Marxists who bragged about them being “trained organizers and trained Marxists”. You must be too.
Hey Keith., that’s politics! It’s a very dirty, funny, wicked world ! How long before she puts a knife in his back ? You know she wants the top job !
If the truth hurts then he shouldn’t have been that way huh, lol. He has addressed the racial issue & the other spoke for itself at times on camera. Oh well, don’t believe your eyes & ears.
Trump is just deeper & doesn’t own up to anything hardly.
If you don’t vote for me you ain’t a bear…..
-Uncle Joe; running for dude who punked Cornpop.
Is that English? Christ.
@klimber10001 what
so, if males prosecutors got away with wrong doing we should continue to follow the same path?
She’s not the first woman picked for VP. I haven’t read one comment complaining about her race or gender.
People forgot about Palin already
And you won’t. The media and the DNC are just deflecting from the fact that she’s a horrendous vp pick.
juggernaut316 Exactly these need people are idiots
Uprising around racial injustice we have never seen before? I guess she forgot about the Civil War and MLK..
Meanwhile democrats are in China’s pockets
@william kane Pretty big projection when Obama’s Democrats shut out the TPP trade agreement and Trump withdrew the US from it all while Trump does Putin’s bidding with each private phone call no one is allowed to record.
BriGuy89 Chinese internment camps, Native internment camps, Jewish, Irish, and German segregation.
Pretty sure politicians want us to forget about how far the United States has come and how far ahead of other nations we are with respect to diversity and inclusivity.
Almost every other nation in the world is ethnically and spiritually homogenous.
Truth, someone is listening to* those phone calls.
Biden/Harris puts the adults back in the room. Bridgebuilders, moderates, able to govern.
Quinn Price are you being sarcastic?
Only Thing Harris Will Be Good For Is Changing Bidens Diaper.
Doesn’t matter how you like or dislike … You tube is blocking people
She didn’t actually answer his question at all.
The dems must be held to a standard of Social Justice and Human Rights.