Kamala Harris distinguished herself as a political figure even before she joined the Senate. As San Francisco’s DA, she made history as the first Black woman to serve in that post in the entire state of California. She broke another barrier as the top lawyer in the state, winning the race to be California Attorney General. Harris’s peers California Senator Barbara Boxer and San Francisco Mayor London Breed join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the road ahead. Aired on 08/12/2020.

As Biden Taps Kamala Harris For VP, Her Mentee Speaks Out On The Double Standards She Faces | MSNBC