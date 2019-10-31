The House is set to vote Thursday morning on how to proceed with its impeachment inquiry into the president. Debate on the procedures is expected to begin around 9 AM ET. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/31/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
As House Takes First Vote, GOP Complains About Process | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Hey Republicans… Get Over It!
Yeah, get over it! The Republicants are getting nervous now.
There’s an election coming up pretty soon. Moscow Mitch, Lyin’ Lindsey, and others are eligible for voter recall. It’s about time that the interests of the American people came before those of Putin.
john m Ahahahaha!! Love it!!! The Recunticans don’t like it when their games get thrown back in their face!! What Snowflakes!! “LOCK HIM UP”!!! 😂 😂 😂
GOP are shameful. My views toward my Republicans has changed now.
Right, the few Republicans we had at work are even calling Republicans out on this.
I do thank Trump however, for the first time in over 4 decades, my entire family voted Democrat and only Democrat. It will be a long time before any of us are willing to trust a Republican again. Too much betrayal and going against America.
@Jeremy Backup good for you guys!
McConnell doesn’t sound like a fair juror.
There will be few fair jurors in the Senate.
Team Open Hearings just unanimously voted against Open Hearings 🤣🤣🤣
Good one
The walls are closeing in on trump he said he wanted a beautiful wall.
Sure did say that and once that wall gethin n the crooked Republicans out, the better off we all will be, including those that voted for them n those who support trump and the Republicans.
And I pray. He gets his wall. All four of them….
🎶and they (Republicans) must cry, cry, cry, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh🎶 #motown 👍
Don’t worry guys at the GOP, Mr. T is goiiinnng dooooowwnnnn … LOL
Time for the GOP to order pizza again and have a food fight until Principal Pelosi shows up to hand out detentions
😀
GOP SOB’S in Congress wrote the rules when they had majority in 2015, now they are breaking their own rules .
They are whining about their own rules. SMH
Nothing more shameful than a Republican at this point in History.
Well said!
Oba*** Man
Excuse me but I don’t believe there was an impeachment inquiry in 2015. You are comparing apples and marbles. Schiff could have held an oversight investigation in his committee with those rules. He chose to make it something else that today finally the House of Representatives has spoken and the rules are very different.
Trumpty dumpty wanted a wall.
Trumpty dumpty had a great fall.
VOTE BLUE in 2020!
We have a dictator in office.
Not one Republican voted for what they wanted, Not one voted for it to go public… Outlandish
Thank god we have democrats Thank God they voted to impeach this fool
So you don’t like the rules that you yourself made? And…..fair can never be said of Moscow Mitch.
Shut up senators and let the house do their job
We need to remove Moscow Mitch!!
The Democrats should started behaving like British parliament officials against the lying GOP, they are rude and nasty politicians .
OOoooorrrdDdaaaaa 😆
Whiny Mitch talking respect for due process after the Merrick Garland farce. What a hypocrite
They hope people dont remember.
Hey Linsey Graham.. you have to win elections to have a say in the process.
Hey Mitch how did that process work out for Merrick Garland? Oh yeah…
America is finally winning again! Impeach, remove, indict.
ASSASSINATE!!
Yeah make it fair,,, oh yeah they refuse to cooperate. Impeach Now!!!!!