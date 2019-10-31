As House Takes First Vote, GOP Complains About Process | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 31, 2019

 

The House is set to vote Thursday morning on how to proceed with its impeachment inquiry into the president. Debate on the procedures is expected to begin around 9 AM ET. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/31/19.
37 Comments on "As House Takes First Vote, GOP Complains About Process | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. john m | October 31, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Hey Republicans… Get Over It!

    • Demetrius Dion | October 31, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      Yeah, get over it! The Republicants are getting nervous now.

    • surely you joke, mein failüre | October 31, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      There’s an election coming up pretty soon. Moscow Mitch, Lyin’ Lindsey, and others are eligible for voter recall. It’s about time that the interests of the American people came before those of Putin.

    • basvssc | October 31, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      john m Ahahahaha!! Love it!!! The Recunticans don’t like it when their games get thrown back in their face!! What Snowflakes!! “LOCK HIM UP”!!! 😂 😂 😂

  2. corntube2 | October 31, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    GOP are shameful. My views toward my Republicans has changed now.

    • Jeremy Backup | October 31, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      Right, the few Republicans we had at work are even calling Republicans out on this.

      I do thank Trump however, for the first time in over 4 decades, my entire family voted Democrat and only Democrat. It will be a long time before any of us are willing to trust a Republican again. Too much betrayal and going against America.

    • Robert McGinn | October 31, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Jeremy Backup good for you guys!

  3. jeremy tee | October 31, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    McConnell doesn’t sound like a fair juror.

  4. abu hudhayfah edwards | October 31, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Team Open Hearings just unanimously voted against Open Hearings 🤣🤣🤣

  5. Adem Ali | October 31, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    The walls are closeing in on trump he said he wanted a beautiful wall.

  6. ANDREv .:. | October 31, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Don’t worry guys at the GOP, Mr. T is goiiinnng dooooowwnnnn … LOL

  7. Ely Pevets | October 31, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Time for the GOP to order pizza again and have a food fight until Principal Pelosi shows up to hand out detentions

  8. Oba*** Man | October 31, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    GOP SOB’S in Congress wrote the rules when they had majority in 2015, now they are breaking their own rules .

    • Jeremy Backup | October 31, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      They are whining about their own rules. SMH

      Nothing more shameful than a Republican at this point in History.

    • Julio Gonzalez | October 31, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Well said!

    • Micheal Albert | October 31, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Oba*** Man
      Excuse me but I don’t believe there was an impeachment inquiry in 2015. You are comparing apples and marbles. Schiff could have held an oversight investigation in his committee with those rules. He chose to make it something else that today finally the House of Representatives has spoken and the rules are very different.

  9. Daedum | October 31, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Trumpty dumpty wanted a wall.
    Trumpty dumpty had a great fall.
    VOTE BLUE in 2020!

  10. I. M. | October 31, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    We have a dictator in office.

  11. Stan M | October 31, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Not one Republican voted for what they wanted, Not one voted for it to go public… Outlandish

    Thank god we have democrats Thank God they voted to impeach this fool

  12. Cary Spay | October 31, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    So you don’t like the rules that you yourself made? And…..fair can never be said of Moscow Mitch.

  13. Rory Gay | October 31, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Shut up senators and let the house do their job

  14. David Devin | October 31, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    We need to remove Moscow Mitch!!

  15. Oba*** Man | October 31, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    The Democrats should started behaving like British parliament officials against the lying GOP, they are rude and nasty politicians .

  16. Ely Pevets | October 31, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Whiny Mitch talking respect for due process after the Merrick Garland farce. What a hypocrite

  17. David Devin | October 31, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Hey Linsey Graham.. you have to win elections to have a say in the process.

  18. Stephen Dedalus | October 31, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Hey Mitch how did that process work out for Merrick Garland? Oh yeah…

  19. Jeremy Backup | October 31, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    America is finally winning again! Impeach, remove, indict.

  20. Jeff Lovell | October 31, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Yeah make it fair,,, oh yeah they refuse to cooperate.   Impeach Now!!!!!

