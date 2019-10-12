Rachel Maddow looks at how career staffers sounded the alarm as Donald Trump tried to implement his Ukraine scheme, forcing Trump to work through appointed acolytes and leaving a growing collection of witnesses ready to testify about what he was doing. Aired on 10/11/19.

As Trump Installs Enablers, He Leaves Behind Witnesses | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC