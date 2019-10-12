As Trump Installs Enablers, He Leaves Behind Witnesses | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

October 12, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow looks at how career staffers sounded the alarm as Donald Trump tried to implement his Ukraine scheme, forcing Trump to work through appointed acolytes and leaving a growing collection of witnesses ready to testify about what he was doing. Aired on 10/11/19.
102 Comments on "As Trump Installs Enablers, He Leaves Behind Witnesses | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Joe Mc | October 12, 2019 at 3:33 AM | Reply

    It appears to me that the women involved have spines , but the men have no balls . brains , hearts

  2. Michael Rowsell | October 12, 2019 at 3:43 AM | Reply

    If Trump has another term in office ,he could destroy the whole democratic process and be like his hero Putin.The sad part is that the Republican Party is involved in this Takeover.

    • George B. Wolffsohn | October 12, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      @Bizair not king, but Führer.
      We are seeing the birth of a Fascist State to replace America.

    • Leam D | October 12, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      Sounds like a dumb theory to try and justify rampant right wing corruption. If you are okay with the president asking a foreign gov to investigate his political rivals than you are a traitor to the country.

    • Marcia Baxter | October 12, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      @Roland Woltman go away troll, you’re showing your nationality comrade.

    • Marcia Baxter | October 12, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      @Joy Phillips you’re totally full of crap!😂😂

    • Sean M | October 12, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      Luckily the evidence against him is massive, including an on air admission by trump himself. He will be impeached, then he will go to trial for crimes outlined in the Mueller report.

  3. GORGEOUSGEORGE | October 12, 2019 at 3:43 AM | Reply

    So beginning to look that Pompeo’s ambitions may be going to come to a humiliating halt on the altar of Trump corruption.
    He can’t say he didn’t know how Trump operates…

  4. phennec | October 12, 2019 at 3:48 AM | Reply

    Pompeo looks like he may have pooped a little. Heh.

    • Pixie lite | October 12, 2019 at 7:16 AM | Reply

      @Bjarke Stemann Yes! Exactly.
      I know narcissists. I lived with a narcissist. I slept next to a narcissist. I’ve studied narcissism for 20 yrs.
      THAT is the ‘smirk’ of the sociopathic narcissist.
      Once you see it you’ll never forget it. It’s the look of vile contempt.

    • 1,000 Year Beard | October 12, 2019 at 8:37 AM | Reply

      He needs (another) drink.

    • wolke1955 | October 12, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

      Lol… a nice one 👍👏🤣🤣🤣

  5. Spongeworthy | October 12, 2019 at 3:52 AM | Reply

    Pompeo’s body language, lack of facial expression, and canned responses are screaming “LIAR”.

    • Marcia Baxter | October 12, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      @Lily Dale Totally agree, he’s capable of some very dirty deeds.

    • Marcia Baxter | October 12, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      @Patchwork Girl Definitely, he had wanted to run for president in 2024. Not going to happen now… Although the way the Repugs have accepted trump and his lies, they may very well let this goon run.

    • Marcia Baxter | October 12, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      @linda bond 😂😂Yeah, and he’s also x CIA. He’s a goon, no better than the associates of Rudy who were arrested.

  6. Claudy TheArtist | October 12, 2019 at 3:52 AM | Reply

    Of course the toughest patriot refusing not to testify was a woman… Thank You Ambassador Yavanovitch

    • DeeMarie Lining | October 12, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      ABSOLUTELY!!👏👏👏

    • Avenue Rd | October 12, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      These so called men around this traitor president are pet pussycats. America will be saved by a woman and betrayed by egotistical men.

    • Avenue Rd | October 12, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      @Babba Ganoushthanks for addressing appropriately. Traitor Drumpf should officially wear the traitor title in front of his name.

    • Berlin-Uhren24 | October 12, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      Really? Are you in serious? One Woman testifies and this is making her superior to everyone else? Defense Sec. James Mattis resigns over principle. Mueller wrote >450 Page Report of his Findings. Michael Cohen testifies. Special Envoy resigns and testifies. This Ambassador does the same but is somehow better for it? So many people are sexist Today, positive and negative sexual bias. This is for me very strange.

  7. Mahalo63 | October 12, 2019 at 3:53 AM | Reply

    James Comey wrote in NY Times – It takes character like Mr. Mattis’s to avoid the damage, because Mr. Trump eats your soul in small bites. It starts with your sitting silent while he lies, both in public and private, making you complicit by your silence. He was quite right. People caught in Trump trap should start cooperating with “justice”. Otherwise, they will ruin their lives completely.

    • T Electronix | October 12, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Joy Phillips “We all know that…”

      No.

      Plus why would The Donald have tried to **block** her appearance at the hearing?

    • T Electronix | October 12, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Roland Woltman The irony of you feverishly typing away that someone else ‘didn’t get what the report was all about’.

    • jake spivey | October 12, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Roland Woltman Was that the conversation where Trump was freaked out about the urine tape with the Russian prostitutes and he wanted Comey to quash it so his wife wouldn’t find out about it.
      That’s entrapment?

    • jake spivey | October 12, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Joy Phillips what?

  8. Henry Kelder | October 12, 2019 at 3:56 AM | Reply

    yovanovich for nobel peace prize…..

    • CherBear | October 12, 2019 at 10:26 AM | Reply

      Yes..imagine, thru all his lies..and it could only take ONE WOMAN to walk in with the truth to really bring him down😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • jondeare | October 12, 2019 at 10:33 AM | Reply

      Where’s Trump? Not in Sweden? No Nobel Peace Prize? Maybe Next Year………

    • Colin Houlder | October 12, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

      She is a hero. She showed more courage than any Republican Senator or Congressman by standing up for what she believed.

    • DeeMarie Lining | October 12, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      YES!!👏👏👏

    • JamieLan2011 | October 12, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      While Yovanovich deserve praise for coming out with much needed details regarding what went on behind the scene, I’m also equally impressed with the Nashville Reporter who stuck it to Pompeo and pressed him on the issue.

  9. Gary Gagnon | October 12, 2019 at 3:57 AM | Reply

    When Pompeo said you should be careful on your facts…..as a reporter I would have said, why are you threatening me???

    • Gian Marco Soldo | October 12, 2019 at 10:27 AM | Reply

      @Jennifer Ierace exactly!! call the aggression and lies out right away. I think you can keep journalistic integrity and show strength at the same time. They do not realize that the average person responds to strength and not reason. They must show strength and conviction with the reason and integrity to back them up.

    • quest 77051 | October 12, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

      OMG….i thought the same thing lol

    • Phelan Johnson | October 12, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

      @Jennifer Ierace This is me! Let me be a reporter. They would hate me

    • G Manloh | October 12, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

      @ gary ganon I think that approach from the reporter would be unhelpful the diplomatic approach is always better. I would rebutt him with then give us the facts it seems they want to cry that Trump is being slandered with false statements but yet they are ignoring congress’ request for these other facts Pompeo is referring to. Seems strange to be contempt of congress to with hold these correct facts that would clear this up. I would ask why they are taking that approach.

    • Nathalie Newland | October 12, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      Right

  10. Telesia Perry | October 12, 2019 at 4:03 AM | Reply

    Ooooooo, Pompeo seems irritable , arrogant and defensive “ the last days of Pompeii. The walls kept tumbling down” …👹😂

    • Patricia Lewis | October 12, 2019 at 8:21 AM | Reply

      Telesia Perry Pompeo is a gutless wonder.. Beware Trump- the women are the ones that have the decency and courage to come forward.. The men are spineless..

    • Ash Roskell | October 12, 2019 at 9:45 AM | Reply

      Telesia Perry : And, he was Trolling America with corruption humor, just a week ago? How FRAGILE a House Of Cards is, how quickly things change . . . 😁👍

    • Poor Finian | October 12, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

      “Last Days of Pompeo”… Nice one! I wonder which news organization will use that as their story headline when Pompeo gets indicted?

  11. Maureen Tate | October 12, 2019 at 4:07 AM | Reply

    It’s unbelievable that all these guys had legal, upstanding jobs and they threw it all away for a shyster! None of them have stood up for our Country , I find that an impeachable offense!

    • CherBear | October 12, 2019 at 10:28 AM | Reply

      No, they r all crooked, always have been..trump just made them think it was ok to do it in public n think they could get away with it..but we r here to show n tell them otherwise👍👍

    • Parlez64 | October 12, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      IMO…when Russia groomed trump (over many decades) Russia was eyeing all these a-holes to fill in gaps…i.e. remember who is a lifelong KBG professional. This is a mafioso organization. This coup ( Russia running the White House) didn’t just begin in 2015.
      The corrupted men (and a few greedy females like Rebecca Mercer and Ivanka) were chosen, to wait in queue til needed. IMO.
      Dominating USA has been in Putin’s scope and wet dreams for decades. He found the puppets to pull it off.

    • wakeup people | October 12, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      @Parlez64 You hit the nail on the head. Common people see it but our elected official protect it. If something is not done, America as we knew it, will cease to exist.

    • Marcia Baxter | October 12, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      Pence, Barr and Pompeo are sooo guilty. I’d say they’re as guilty as Rudy and trump.

    • DeeMarie Lining | October 12, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      ABSOLUTELY!!

  12. Mai Sheba | October 12, 2019 at 4:07 AM | Reply

    Oh my, is Rachel Maddow good. These terrible times would be quite unbearable without her sheer brilliance. Way to go TRMS.

    • C Thomas | October 12, 2019 at 10:32 AM | Reply

      It’s a shame Shep Smith is under contract not to work for any other network for a few years, he would be awesome at MSNBC now that he’s quit Faux News.

    • Dee Pattison | October 12, 2019 at 10:34 AM | Reply

      If anything happens to Rachel the entire RNC should be investigated for the action. They hate her.

    • DeeMarie Lining | October 12, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      YES! YES! YES!👏👏👏

    • Mary Elizabeth | October 12, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      Perhaps he will write a book. But not to soon as I have a stack of books to be read. Just started Maddow’s book ,have my eyes on the lookout for ‘Border Wars’. Sheep’s book would be on my list should he decide to write one.

    • Anne Burns | October 12, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      I love Rachel she is Awsom n truthful. More power to u Rachel America loves u 💝💝💝trump n his enablers. R a disgrace to the American people. Shame on them they r losers. Lock them up 😁

  13. Matthew Lewis | October 12, 2019 at 4:07 AM | Reply

    And then comes Bill Barr. Down down down..

    • Click Clack | October 12, 2019 at 9:49 AM | Reply

      @Ken Baker Barr is in a tough spot,he CAN’T do anything about what’s going on with the impeachment inquiry and the tentacles that will reached out.He knew that Guiliani’s homeboys was going too get arrested and he had to ok”ed it.Trump mentioned Barr’s name in phone call transcript, so I’m pretty sure their watching to see what he’s going to do.

    • wolke1955 | October 12, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      Hate the way Barr act as a AG for Trump only 😡

    • Marcia Baxter | October 12, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      Yeah, why does the AG have dinner with evil Murdock the night before the only truth teller on faux, Shep Smith leaves the state run trump TV. This is a sad day as now the misinformed who only watch faux will never hear the truth or the facts.

  14. Parslow Pongbert | October 12, 2019 at 4:17 AM | Reply

    There is a deep state alright, but it’s Republican and its pretty shallow.

  15. Hamberder King | October 12, 2019 at 4:25 AM | Reply

    All those henchmen should have listened to Cohen, when he said they were going down with their gangboss.

  16. goodgulf13 | October 12, 2019 at 4:26 AM | Reply

    Pelosi needs to go after ALL of Trump’s law breakers.

    • goodgulf13 | October 12, 2019 at 5:18 AM | Reply

      @al fresco There’s lots of democracy loving democrats. The number of crooked racists is shrinking. But we still need to jail Trump, his family and his money grubbing minions

    • Teardown Dan | October 12, 2019 at 8:37 AM | Reply

      If the various impeachment investigations come across criminal-looking stuff, I have little doubt they’ll refer their findings to the CIA, FBI and the relevant IGs as appropriate. Giuliani’s would-be fugitive friends that got caught attempting to skip the country to dodge subpoenas seem like an indication that at least some people of interest are under surveillance.

    • ASeasonedWitch | October 12, 2019 at 9:28 AM | Reply

      The card house will fall if Pelosi manages to cut the head off the snake in charge. If you want to actually help, write to all your state reps and senators, and Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, et al., and tell them you support them all the way. IF this fails we’re probably looking at four more years and maybe even the literal destruction of our nation.

    • Ash Roskell | October 12, 2019 at 9:43 AM | Reply

      goodgulf13 : She will, my friend . . . She will . . . 😉✌️

    • Ash Roskell | October 12, 2019 at 9:43 AM | Reply

      al fresco : She’ll HAVE as many as she needs, son 🙂

  17. sclogse1 | October 12, 2019 at 4:28 AM | Reply

    The only thing for Pence to do is quit like the others. Otherwise…a pariah for life.

    • Marvin Walker | October 12, 2019 at 10:06 AM | Reply

      Trump should do like Nixon and keep the VP clear of this mess so when he’s removed from office Pence can give him a full pardon and he can’t be prosecuted, but he’s to dumb to do that.

    • Dee Pattison | October 12, 2019 at 10:41 AM | Reply

      @Marvin Walker But even a presidential pardon will not be able to save anyone from state charges such as SDNY.

    • William Boyd | October 12, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      Pence can’t quit. He’s in this till the end, and it will ruin him for life.

  18. RhondaH | October 12, 2019 at 4:52 AM | Reply

    It is quite telling that when any of these trump toadies like Pompeo are asked pointed questions, they accuse the interviewer of being a Democrat instead of actually answering the question. If she had the facts wrong, please provide the evidence that those facts are wrong. But he doesn’t do that, he just makes baseless accusations. That makes him look very dishonest and terrified of admitting his complicity. LOL

    • DragonSheep | October 12, 2019 at 7:28 AM | Reply

      Conservatism is characterized by valuing in-group dynamics over fairness. Pompeo may very well not be *able to imagine* that this reporter could be legitimately interested in the facts, so the only option he sees is that she’s trying to attack him.

    • RhondaH | October 12, 2019 at 7:52 AM | Reply

      @DragonSheep It does seem that conservatives believe that they are not to be questioned and if you do, you are the biased one. LOL Projection is strong with them.

    • DragonSheep | October 12, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

      @RhondaH Well yeah. Questioning them is making a scene, threatening the ingroup dynamics. They need a strong leader to set the rules for everyone else to conform to. *They want* Trump to not be shackled by the Constitution, because the Constitution is meant to allow for democracy, and democracy allows for non-conformists to be heard.

    • quinn hendley | October 12, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

      well said.

    • Marcia Baxter | October 12, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      He’s a goon.

  19. Mike Nelson | October 12, 2019 at 5:21 AM | Reply

    this is why trump hates woman, they have something he has never had or heard of…….INTEGRITY, as the replies go, i do have to agree its not a woman thing, its a person thing, he hates honest people with moral’s, man or woman

  20. Jay Zenitram | October 12, 2019 at 6:57 AM | Reply

    “Did you meet with Giuliani in Warsaw?”
    “I do not comment on who I meet with”
    “I’ll take that as a yes.”

    • Dr0pkidd | October 12, 2019 at 9:26 AM | Reply

      It’s a yes to me too.

    • C Thomas | October 12, 2019 at 10:34 AM | Reply

      Pompeo probably doesn’t realize that Giuliani was likely under surveillance, and has been for some time. He was almost certainly being monitored when he met with his criminal buddies for lunch, because they were arrested that night. That suggests electronic surveillance picked up Giuliani warning them.

    • Brian Smith | October 12, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

      Jay Zenitram
      Don’t believe Ricky Madcow Disease……… it’s hideous !! 🤢

