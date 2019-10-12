Rachel Maddow looks at how career staffers sounded the alarm as Donald Trump tried to implement his Ukraine scheme, forcing Trump to work through appointed acolytes and leaving a growing collection of witnesses ready to testify about what he was doing. Aired on 10/11/19.
As Trump Installs Enablers, He Leaves Behind Witnesses | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
It appears to me that the women involved have spines , but the men have no balls . brains , hearts
…or morals.
INDEED!!👏👏👏
You are correct
Joe Mc except for Pelosi.
Trying to score points by drawing generalities from specifics.
If Trump has another term in office ,he could destroy the whole democratic process and be like his hero Putin.The sad part is that the Republican Party is involved in this Takeover.
@Bizair not king, but Führer.
We are seeing the birth of a Fascist State to replace America.
Sounds like a dumb theory to try and justify rampant right wing corruption. If you are okay with the president asking a foreign gov to investigate his political rivals than you are a traitor to the country.
@Roland Woltman go away troll, you’re showing your nationality comrade.
@Joy Phillips you’re totally full of crap!😂😂
Luckily the evidence against him is massive, including an on air admission by trump himself. He will be impeached, then he will go to trial for crimes outlined in the Mueller report.
So beginning to look that Pompeo’s ambitions may be going to come to a humiliating halt on the altar of Trump corruption.
He can’t say he didn’t know how Trump operates…
Has anyone ever benefited from working under the Orange Buffoon?
Pompeo looks like he may have pooped a little. Heh.
@Bjarke Stemann Yes! Exactly.
I know narcissists. I lived with a narcissist. I slept next to a narcissist. I’ve studied narcissism for 20 yrs.
THAT is the ‘smirk’ of the sociopathic narcissist.
Once you see it you’ll never forget it. It’s the look of vile contempt.
He needs (another) drink.
Lol… a nice one 👍👏🤣🤣🤣
Pompeo’s body language, lack of facial expression, and canned responses are screaming “LIAR”.
@Lily Dale Totally agree, he’s capable of some very dirty deeds.
@Patchwork Girl Definitely, he had wanted to run for president in 2024. Not going to happen now… Although the way the Repugs have accepted trump and his lies, they may very well let this goon run.
@linda bond 😂😂Yeah, and he’s also x CIA. He’s a goon, no better than the associates of Rudy who were arrested.
Of course the toughest patriot refusing not to testify was a woman… Thank You Ambassador Yavanovitch
ABSOLUTELY!!👏👏👏
These so called men around this traitor president are pet pussycats. America will be saved by a woman and betrayed by egotistical men.
@Babba Ganoushthanks for addressing appropriately. Traitor Drumpf should officially wear the traitor title in front of his name.
Really? Are you in serious? One Woman testifies and this is making her superior to everyone else? Defense Sec. James Mattis resigns over principle. Mueller wrote >450 Page Report of his Findings. Michael Cohen testifies. Special Envoy resigns and testifies. This Ambassador does the same but is somehow better for it? So many people are sexist Today, positive and negative sexual bias. This is for me very strange.
James Comey wrote in NY Times – It takes character like Mr. Mattis’s to avoid the damage, because Mr. Trump eats your soul in small bites. It starts with your sitting silent while he lies, both in public and private, making you complicit by your silence. He was quite right. People caught in Trump trap should start cooperating with “justice”. Otherwise, they will ruin their lives completely.
@Joy Phillips “We all know that…”
No.
Plus why would The Donald have tried to **block** her appearance at the hearing?
@Roland Woltman The irony of you feverishly typing away that someone else ‘didn’t get what the report was all about’.
@Roland Woltman Was that the conversation where Trump was freaked out about the urine tape with the Russian prostitutes and he wanted Comey to quash it so his wife wouldn’t find out about it.
That’s entrapment?
@Joy Phillips what?
yovanovich for nobel peace prize…..
Yes..imagine, thru all his lies..and it could only take ONE WOMAN to walk in with the truth to really bring him down😂😂😂😂😂😂
Where’s Trump? Not in Sweden? No Nobel Peace Prize? Maybe Next Year………
She is a hero. She showed more courage than any Republican Senator or Congressman by standing up for what she believed.
YES!!👏👏👏
While Yovanovich deserve praise for coming out with much needed details regarding what went on behind the scene, I’m also equally impressed with the Nashville Reporter who stuck it to Pompeo and pressed him on the issue.
When Pompeo said you should be careful on your facts…..as a reporter I would have said, why are you threatening me???
@Jennifer Ierace exactly!! call the aggression and lies out right away. I think you can keep journalistic integrity and show strength at the same time. They do not realize that the average person responds to strength and not reason. They must show strength and conviction with the reason and integrity to back them up.
OMG….i thought the same thing lol
@Jennifer Ierace This is me! Let me be a reporter. They would hate me
@ gary ganon I think that approach from the reporter would be unhelpful the diplomatic approach is always better. I would rebutt him with then give us the facts it seems they want to cry that Trump is being slandered with false statements but yet they are ignoring congress’ request for these other facts Pompeo is referring to. Seems strange to be contempt of congress to with hold these correct facts that would clear this up. I would ask why they are taking that approach.
Right
Ooooooo, Pompeo seems irritable , arrogant and defensive “ the last days of Pompeii. The walls kept tumbling down” …👹😂
Telesia Perry Pompeo is a gutless wonder.. Beware Trump- the women are the ones that have the decency and courage to come forward.. The men are spineless..
Telesia Perry : And, he was Trolling America with corruption humor, just a week ago? How FRAGILE a House Of Cards is, how quickly things change . . . 😁👍
“Last Days of Pompeo”… Nice one! I wonder which news organization will use that as their story headline when Pompeo gets indicted?
It’s unbelievable that all these guys had legal, upstanding jobs and they threw it all away for a shyster! None of them have stood up for our Country , I find that an impeachable offense!
No, they r all crooked, always have been..trump just made them think it was ok to do it in public n think they could get away with it..but we r here to show n tell them otherwise👍👍
IMO…when Russia groomed trump (over many decades) Russia was eyeing all these a-holes to fill in gaps…i.e. remember who is a lifelong KBG professional. This is a mafioso organization. This coup ( Russia running the White House) didn’t just begin in 2015.
The corrupted men (and a few greedy females like Rebecca Mercer and Ivanka) were chosen, to wait in queue til needed. IMO.
Dominating USA has been in Putin’s scope and wet dreams for decades. He found the puppets to pull it off.
@Parlez64 You hit the nail on the head. Common people see it but our elected official protect it. If something is not done, America as we knew it, will cease to exist.
Pence, Barr and Pompeo are sooo guilty. I’d say they’re as guilty as Rudy and trump.
ABSOLUTELY!!
Oh my, is Rachel Maddow good. These terrible times would be quite unbearable without her sheer brilliance. Way to go TRMS.
It’s a shame Shep Smith is under contract not to work for any other network for a few years, he would be awesome at MSNBC now that he’s quit Faux News.
If anything happens to Rachel the entire RNC should be investigated for the action. They hate her.
YES! YES! YES!👏👏👏
Perhaps he will write a book. But not to soon as I have a stack of books to be read. Just started Maddow’s book ,have my eyes on the lookout for ‘Border Wars’. Sheep’s book would be on my list should he decide to write one.
I love Rachel she is Awsom n truthful. More power to u Rachel America loves u 💝💝💝trump n his enablers. R a disgrace to the American people. Shame on them they r losers. Lock them up 😁
And then comes Bill Barr. Down down down..
@Ken Baker Barr is in a tough spot,he CAN’T do anything about what’s going on with the impeachment inquiry and the tentacles that will reached out.He knew that Guiliani’s homeboys was going too get arrested and he had to ok”ed it.Trump mentioned Barr’s name in phone call transcript, so I’m pretty sure their watching to see what he’s going to do.
Hate the way Barr act as a AG for Trump only 😡
Yeah, why does the AG have dinner with evil Murdock the night before the only truth teller on faux, Shep Smith leaves the state run trump TV. This is a sad day as now the misinformed who only watch faux will never hear the truth or the facts.
There is a deep state alright, but it’s Republican and its pretty shallow.
@Sara Pulford 😂😂😂😂😂
@FIRE SIGN he was born that way.
A lot like pond scum.
Sounds like the dumb state
@FIRE SIGN and I helped create Q anon. It was just a joke to see how far down the rabbit hole we could get them to go. Btw the answer is all the way to the bottom, they’ll follow anything that supports their distorted worldview…
All those henchmen should have listened to Cohen, when he said they were going down with their gangboss.
How very true. Well said.
Perhaps they should have read the book? Everything Trump Touches Dies 🙂👍
Unfortunately greed is more appealing
zaza don : Ah, it always is, until it’s not . . . Everything they’ve stashed will now be spent on criminal lawyers and then divorce lawyers, until they have to give away their last three cents to a prison gang member, for protection . . . Ahhh, the law, ‘n stuff . . . 😉😁
@zaza don I’m sure one day i”ll see an episode of American greed lol
Pelosi needs to go after ALL of Trump’s law breakers.
@al fresco There’s lots of democracy loving democrats. The number of crooked racists is shrinking. But we still need to jail Trump, his family and his money grubbing minions
If the various impeachment investigations come across criminal-looking stuff, I have little doubt they’ll refer their findings to the CIA, FBI and the relevant IGs as appropriate. Giuliani’s would-be fugitive friends that got caught attempting to skip the country to dodge subpoenas seem like an indication that at least some people of interest are under surveillance.
The card house will fall if Pelosi manages to cut the head off the snake in charge. If you want to actually help, write to all your state reps and senators, and Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, et al., and tell them you support them all the way. IF this fails we’re probably looking at four more years and maybe even the literal destruction of our nation.
goodgulf13 : She will, my friend . . . She will . . . 😉✌️
al fresco : She’ll HAVE as many as she needs, son 🙂
The only thing for Pence to do is quit like the others. Otherwise…a pariah for life.
Trump should do like Nixon and keep the VP clear of this mess so when he’s removed from office Pence can give him a full pardon and he can’t be prosecuted, but he’s to dumb to do that.
@Marvin Walker But even a presidential pardon will not be able to save anyone from state charges such as SDNY.
Pence can’t quit. He’s in this till the end, and it will ruin him for life.
It is quite telling that when any of these trump toadies like Pompeo are asked pointed questions, they accuse the interviewer of being a Democrat instead of actually answering the question. If she had the facts wrong, please provide the evidence that those facts are wrong. But he doesn’t do that, he just makes baseless accusations. That makes him look very dishonest and terrified of admitting his complicity. LOL
Conservatism is characterized by valuing in-group dynamics over fairness. Pompeo may very well not be *able to imagine* that this reporter could be legitimately interested in the facts, so the only option he sees is that she’s trying to attack him.
@DragonSheep It does seem that conservatives believe that they are not to be questioned and if you do, you are the biased one. LOL Projection is strong with them.
@RhondaH Well yeah. Questioning them is making a scene, threatening the ingroup dynamics. They need a strong leader to set the rules for everyone else to conform to. *They want* Trump to not be shackled by the Constitution, because the Constitution is meant to allow for democracy, and democracy allows for non-conformists to be heard.
well said.
He’s a goon.
this is why trump hates woman, they have something he has never had or heard of…….INTEGRITY, as the replies go, i do have to agree its not a woman thing, its a person thing, he hates honest people with moral’s, man or woman
Unfortunately he have a bunch of them witn no integrity that voted for him.
It’s the same reason Trumpists hate everyone else
Some of them, anyway.
Except the lady con “men”…Elaine Chou, Rebecca Mercer, Ivanka, Marcia Blackburn, Betsy DeVos……
Trump calls real women (like Marie Y.), NASTY. Nasty, meaning – “They outsmart ME…. “The chosen one” !!
Thank you for the distinction.
“Did you meet with Giuliani in Warsaw?”
“I do not comment on who I meet with”
“I’ll take that as a yes.”
It’s a yes to me too.
Pompeo probably doesn’t realize that Giuliani was likely under surveillance, and has been for some time. He was almost certainly being monitored when he met with his criminal buddies for lunch, because they were arrested that night. That suggests electronic surveillance picked up Giuliani warning them.
Jay Zenitram
Don’t believe Ricky Madcow Disease……… it’s hideous !! 🤢