Fmr. Defense Secy. Jim Mattis and former assistant secretary of defense Bing West continue their discussion on the new book 'Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead.'
Assessing The Most Important Leadership Skill | Morning Joe | MSNBC
They should change the title to Complicit Coward: How to sell decades of integrity and the respect or your country for a fat paycheck
#KAGTRUMP2020
It’s easier said than done. We need leaders now who are more than words. Everything he said is true, but it means nothing if there is no action behind it. Have a vision, trust those around you, be humble… all easy in words but hard in action. Enjoyed this segment, I just wish we had more people in leadership roles that actually acted on these words.
As a Marine veteran, I served under General Mattis’ command, and I can honestly say that you would be hard pressed to find another Marine General, current or retired, that is more respected throughout my beloved Corps. He was, and still is, the real deal. Him stepping down was a great loss to our country, our military, and to our national security. Any normal president would have realized and appreciated the level of experience, know-how, dedication, and integrity that Mattis brought to the table. Trump apparently believes that having bone spurs gives him superior skills when it comes to warfighting and national defense.
Spineless General Mattis. No Balls.