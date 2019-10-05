At Heart, Trump Ukraine Scandal Simple, Impeachable, Uncontested | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

Rachel Maddow reports on the latest developments in the Trump Ukraine scandal, including that Mike Pence is being investigated as part of the Trump impeachment inquiry, and notes that for all the rapidly developing new details, Trump's core offense is clear and simple and evident by Trump's own public behavior. Aired on 10/04/19.
Kurt Volker to Congress on 10/3/2019: “I know him [Joe Biden] as a man of integrity and dedication to our country”.
Indeed!
And THAT is why trump is terrified of Biden.
Biden is a true American. Something trump and his dirty gang will never be.
If anybody is naive enough to believe Pence hasn’t been in on this whole thing from the start, I have some snake oil to sell you.
Pence is in it up to his neck
it funny how Dems want Trump out but then they get even worse president who is more republican pence lol
@Scott Baxendale Hmm, I don’t remember drinking anything; seems like it came as a topping on one your ‘nothing burgers’.
Hopefully this is over and done with asap and agent orange is out of the Whitehouse. There are so many urgent issues to deal with in the world.
Only the electoral college can end this misery. Not even the voters can do it directly.
@Greg K Can you provide an example in which an electoral college didn’t vote according to the results of its state’s law?
@Greg K Well the voters choose the electors in the college so…
@HyperpandasFor the second time in less than 20 years the popular vote has elected a Democrat and the electoral college has crowned a republican the President. Faithless electors are a thing but that’s not even the right question. When 60% of the state voters are in one party and the other party has gerrymandered the State so they remain in power then democracy is no longer in effect. States like North Carolina, Michigan and Pennsylvania are mills of partisan corruption, we won’t even get into the ALEC mess with right wing laws forwarded from right wing “think tanks” to dim elected RW clowns who are so lazy they sometimes don’t even bother to change the text of which state they’re supposed to be for.
@Nunya Business You’re aware that the electoral college in one state is prohibited from casting votes according to the results in another state, right? Because that’s what you’re expecting them to do if you think the national popular vote should be the basis for the election. If you want that, then you’ll need a Constitutional amendment. As bad as gerrymandering is, the issue you’re referring to has nothing to do with the electoral college.
Follow the money – its all about getting rid of sanctions so that Russia can get its oil deal back on
That was the reason for hiring Rex Tillerson, in the first place. 😉
Then why did Trump make the USA energy independent?
FOLLOW THE MONEY! Isn’t it a law that a President must submit his tax returns? Not a candidate–but an elected President? Does anyone know?
My tin foil hat theory is that this whole slide toward authoritarian rule around the world came to a head once the Panama Papers were released. It exposed a whole circuit of tax evasion and offshore holdings that keep an ungodly amount of money out of the public hands and in the private accounts of some very high profile people. It implicated individuals as noteworthy as the Queen of England, princes in Saudi Arabia, and Lionel Messi to name a few, companies and CEO’s from Apple and Google, and the vast majority of Eastern Europe’s mob and mafia class. A lot of Russia’s oligarchs were implicated along with their businesses and their partners, and some with Kremlin ties and connections to Putin. So this class has worked feverishly to get themselves closer to the levers of power, running elections or getting elected, promoting judges and lawyers that are more compliant to protecting their hoarded wealth, eroding the justice system and accountability to keep the public in the dark, killing dissidents and journalists who dared to pursue their criminality.
It’s no secret that Putin largely blamed the US for directing such a coordinated journalistic effort to expose their corruption which led to further sanctions against his country, and limited their ability to transfer dirty money elsewhere. So it would make sense that he would do everything he could to drag America into the sewer with him, as if some public officials needed much prodding. They are driven by power and greed, battling one another to stand at the pinnacle of the mountain while trying to push the others off. I want nothing more than to see the mountain to crack beneath their feet and have them all tumble down in a collapse of their own making.
Whistle blowers, investigators, journalists, public protests, sit-ins, marches, demonstrations – we all need to participate and stay vigilant. It is going to take a monumental effort to separate those crooks from our money.
Nail that corruptor in chief ASAP America. The world needs it. For the sake of us all.
@Beautiful Dayzee Trump could be compared to a huge cancerous wart that would have metastasized all over those right wing fascist groups. His calling for a civil war were he to have to answer for his crimes is rather worrisome.
@Michael Brown – yeah…. ‘rather’ worrisome indeed! Narcissists are dead inside… or their REAL SELVES are anyway. They never developed emotionally beyond a very early childhood stage, and at some point they created a ‘false self’. And that false self is very very fragile…
@Kris Stout dictator-wabna be!
Trump will be elected again.
It’s so painfully clear at this point. The man is 100% guilty in using American foreign policy and Congressional funds in order to strong arm a foreign leader into investigating a political rival.
Let’s count the laws Trump has broken.
Federal law defines as criminal the solicitation of aid – anything of value – for a political campaign from a foreign national or foreign government, whether the thing of value arrives or not.
Federal law also prohibits bribery and attempted bribery, which is defined as withholding the performance of an official duty conditioned upon the personal receipt of a thing of value, whether the thing of value arrives or not.
The law further prohibits intimidating witnesses, which is defined as the use of language designed to deter witnesses from giving testimony, whether the intimidation is successful or not.
Trump has also admitted to accusing the as-yet publicly unnamed whistleblower of treason, and suggesting that the whistleblower and those who have helped him are spies and ought to be treated as spies were in “the old days” (Trump’s phrase) – that is, by hanging.
Yet that “rival” can commit a crime and it’s wrong to point it out. Interesting.
@Ash Roskell I’m writing letters.
If this were a game of holdem, one side sees a straight, the other flush. The Democrats raise. Trump re-raises…
Both sides see a way to win because they each see the wrong doing by the other.
Rachel is right. In exchange of or hinting a thing of value, his attempt to influence the election is a crime, violation of anti-corruption act and anti-bribery act. He has clearly committed crimes not one but multiple. He is really a criminal. Republican enablers are criminals by defending and supporting Trump criminal. They should realize this by now.
Yes. And when you think about it, it’s even worse to tell someone oh hey I got this for you but you gotta do that. Then end up not giving anything. Pretty grifty.
So Hunter’s 6 million dollar gift was not a thing of value?
No, Bill Nye the “Rachel” guy is full of crap, …as usual.
Corruption Billionaire Joe Biden should be charged with treason.
You’re going to lose 90% of the GOP when you use the “enablers”. They only know that it’s a word that them there lefties use, they have no idea what it means. If you wouldn’t see it on a bumper sticker then it’s not a real word in the GOP of 2019.
Release the Obama peoples transcripts when they asked the ukranians to investigate trumps campaign
Barr’s been in Italy, Australia, France asking to rewrite Mueller report. He should be indicted and put behind bars.
Why have the Republicans been so happy to approve these weasels knowing they were going to regret it. Barr looked super shady during his confirmation. Like he is the too smart for his own good smug type. Guilanni, however ubspell ot, is the same way. Think you can get away but saying smart BS.
Yes for colluding with russia and has russian money in his pocket. They are all CORRUPT jail them all.
He was fact finding, this whole coup will be exposed and the corrupt are going to jail. It’s just that simple. MSNBC is the enemy of truth and America.
My own suggestion is to let him continue to do what he is doing. There is that old saying: “Give a man enough rope and he will hang himself.”
It was simple. You should have never elected him. It’s simpler now… you should impeach him.
Jessi Taran – The electoral college gave the presidency to Trump.
@Lorna Wilson You are part of the problem.
Hopefully, YESSSSSSS! – but – as this is probably NOT going to happen, you should round up all your fellow sympathisers, plus all THEIR aunts and uncles and mothers-in-law, and vote him out of office in November of next year! Vote – Him – Out! – and then – Lock – Him – Up! Good luck!
The Law is clear on this matter!
Federal Election Campaign Law:
Soliciting or Receiving:
It shall be unlawful for an individual who is an officer or employee of the Federal Government,
including the President, vice President, and Members of Congress, to
solicit or receive a donation of money or other thing of value in
connection with a Federal, State, or local election, while in any room
or building occupied in the discharge of official duties by an officer or
employee of the United States, from any person.
@IHCTerra alleged crimes. He hasn’t been charged or convicted of anything!
@IHCTerra then you better get the loosers you voted for to do the job
@Jefryt 67 The Steele Dossier was requested and paid for by The Republicans in the first place. The Democrats got it from US-sources. Another example of GOP-election meddling.
@Jan truitt Because it takes impeachment to get there.
@Brian Wurch No, those rules wasn’t changed. It’s another GOP lie! https://www.factcheck.org/2019/10/no-hearsay-rule-change-for-whistleblowers/
There is a whole army of official who did not blow the whistle. They all need to be fired.
1967 kID right since when was corruption A partisan problem
@Joe
You mentally deranged liar. GET OUT OF OUR COUNTRY !
@Joe
Pig liar! Leave our nation!
Joe right wing conjecture isn’t news you credulous nitwit
Just interfering with aide to Ukraine was interfering with an act of Congress. The fact that he asked for anything of Ukraine makes it a quid pro quo, an impeachable offense.
Well Biden is no longer in office…
When Trump gets caught with his hand in the cookie jar, he does pulls out the cookies and smashes them against the wall so everyone gets distracted by the crumbs and forgets about the stolen cookies. He’s a child having a temper tantrum.
Lisa Lotwin This is very grave.
Law was changed to allow hearsay in whistle blower, then written by Schift team months ago. Hearsay has never been admissible in United States …until Dems in congress 2018. To crucify one man who stood up to swamp media demonrat party.. THE DULY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Fake White House 3d hand janitor (insider White House sources say!!) paid by Schift, written by Schift team. Even more erroneous than Steele foreign fiction, (but in Steele issue foreign is ok to bring down politician you don’t like!! no double standard there ha ha!) must be protected by Media so he/she can continue fiction writing career, as long as it fits commutard derangement narrative. Evil good good evil,. Truth is lies lies truth that is MSN CNN. Bidens sold out America so did Hillary, Obama had to know. Self evident. Trump is going after corruption, breaking stories/truth media is afraid to tell America. Again self evident media heads implicated bought by enemies of American people. Trump is protecting Americans!!
And he calls them subpoenas
@Brian Wurch you are a russian fake
what surprises me is the fact that Michael Cohen has publicly warned anyone who would think of doing dirty jobs for Trump..that there will be consequences BUT these guys ignored the warning and continued to do hit jobs for Trump..🤨
People believe what they want to believe. And in this case, they figured they’d get away with it. That’s what all criminals think. They never think they’ll get caught and punished. And Trump’s had a long, long run of getting away with things. Nothing lasts forever, though, so I guess he’ll be taking a lot of co-conspirators down with him this time. Luck ran out.
They get tossed under the bus one by one.
People that support trump are convinced they’re doing so on divine order.
Destroy the god, destroy the delusion.
And then the swamp got a little deeper, wider, and stinkier…
“A Prince, whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.”
_The American Declaration of Independance_
@Always Watching Therefore your engagement. How is the weather there in Ukraine?
@YouTube Moderator trump to be impeached yet you can only try and derail by talking about an already debunked conspiracy theory.
@kurushiiv Biden made up that story he said on videotape? I don’t think it was debunked but if you are saying he made up that story I see your point.
@YouTube Moderator try fact checking your criminal in chief trump, you might learn something.
YouTube Moderator aka Lt Nikolayi Gregoriy Mischev you need to improve the quality of your work you’re an embarrassment, comrade.
The last time we had to confront the Russians, the WH and the Republican party were on our side!
OMG, NO LONGER! THE GOVERNMENT is on the side with Russia, Ukraine, China amd maybe others, aren’t you all lucky? are you mericans thinking senseibly at all? Some of you are but not enough, look forward to live in a dictatorship!!!
Reagan is rolling over in his grave
Pence reminds me of the evil priest from the da Vinci code movie
Yes you’ve got it spot on. I’ve been trying to remember who he reminded me of. He really is a creepy snake in the grass ( sorry snakes) hiding behind his evangelical facade of good. He is creepy and also dangerous like the trump.
Angela Dillinger
I’d challenge the idea the being religion is synonymous with being good.
It’s more in line with being naive or willfully ignorant.
All priests are evil.
This is Watergate on steroids, cocaine, and energy drinks mixed in with a little meth and pcp. Breaking Bad….nope. Breaking MAGa
And this is what we now know , can you imagine all that we don’t know, and will probably take years maybe even decades to find out?