Rachel Maddow reports on the latest developments in the Trump Ukraine scandal, including that Mike Pence is being investigated as part of the Trump impeachment inquiry, and notes that for all the rapidly developing new details, Trump's core offense is clear and simple and evident by Trump's own public behavior. Aired on 10/04/19.

At Heart, Trump Ukraine Scandal Simple, Impeachable, Uncontested | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC