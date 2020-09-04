At least 20 state Attorney Generals filed suit alleging that Postal Service changes could interfere in mail-in voting and negatively impact Americans in other ways. Those AGs plan to pursue those suits until they see DeJoy’s recent reversals in writing. Aired on 8/18/2020.

At Least 20 States Plan To Sue Postal Service Over Service Delays | MSNBC