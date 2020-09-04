At Least 20 States Plan To Sue Postal Service Over Service Delays | MSNBC

News Ticker

At least 20 state Attorney Generals filed suit alleging that Postal Service changes could interfere in mail-in voting and negatively impact Americans in other ways. Those AGs plan to pursue those suits until they see DeJoy’s recent reversals in writing. Aired on 8/18/2020.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

    • Marilyn Reallon Even though Trump is a “moron” according to liberals, he is so intelligent that he cooked up a voting scheme that required a detailed analysis of the placement of all mailboxes in the country and he then cross-referenced them to neighborhoods considered poor, but not just poor since liberals claim his voting block is “poor & uneducated whites” so he has figured out how to target only those mailboxes in poor Black communities for removal!!! Yes!! This is very believable and followers of MSNBC WILL believe it because MSNBC told them to!!! Guess what?? I live in one of those neighborhoods and the mailbox is still there!!!! Bling ignorance and HATRED!!

    • @Trailin’ Annie Trailer Annie- He has nothing better to do than figure out which mailboxes need to go.174,000 people dead from a virus which he failed to act on-a hoax wasn’t it? Are you in the poor & uneducated whites section? The man has no presidential/political skills whatsoever.Americans banned from travel world wide-he suggests boycott of Goodyear because of MAGA hats.His policies sharks,water,seals.Come on -this man is a moron!!

  3. So trump is running the post office like he ran his casino. DeJoy is getting rich off of dismantling the post office and trump is getting his cut.

    • That’s how he rolls. — Like a virus he infiltrated the Government and put people in Offices that they were politically opposed to. Like DeVos is opposed to public education so he made her the Secretary of Education. It’s maddening.

    • IsThatTrue OrDidYouHearItOnFOX OMG!!!!! Trump is taking the Post Office away!!!!!! What will we do??? All the mail boxes are gone and the sorting machines too!!! Please, somebody sue or arrest him or something!! He is stealing our mail and stopping us from voting. He is taking away our civil rights!!! HE is working with the Russians to rig the election and he has promised Putin the Lincoln bedroom!!! OMG!!! OMG!!! And, and he is a Nazi and sending stormtroopers around the country to kidnap and disappear innocent protestors and, and did I say he was taking away our civil rights?? Do you not realize how stupid this stuff sounds???

      FACT: During the OBAMA Administration, nationally the number of collection boxes declined by more than 12,000 in the past five years,” an August 2016 report said. The same report revealed that in a 17-month period during Obama’s second term, hundreds of mailboxes were removed without following the appropriate process, as “322 out-of-service boxes were permanently removed from the street without Eastern Area approval or public notification to customers.”

      At the same time, that report and another from September 2017 show that there are good reasons for eliminating mailboxes, such as underuse, and that even more mailboxes should have been removed over the years, which would have saved the government hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. The five-year total of 12,000 removed mailboxes jumped to 14,000 in the 2017 report.

      NO ONE SAID A WORD!!!!!! NOT Liberals or Conservatives!!! Yet, a few rarely uses boxes are taken away when Trump is President and Liberals LOSE THEIR MINDS!!!! And, as always, her is the link to the FACTS:

      https://www.uspsoig.gov/sites/default/files/document-library-files/2016/DR-AR-16-007.pdf

      You can HATE Trump all you want but you cannot refute the FACTS!!!!

    • @Trailin’ Annie you just stated in your dissertation that Obama removed underused mailboxes… Whereas Conald is removing them to cheat, which is typical for an aggressive pussie grabber

    • @J Groovy Wait until his lawyer Michael Cohen’s book come out next month . Plus, Deutsche Bank was subpoenaed by N.Y. Prosecutors in criminal inquiry suggest tRump business practices are more wide-ranging than previously known.(RUSSIA) The post office is the least of his worries.

    • @thenspeakonit The removal and replacement of mailboxes is an ongoing operation by the post office, but removing them and NOT replacing them is new. Also, removing 671 mail sorting machines and cutting down on mail delivery to slow the mail without any conceivable reason WHILE we are facing a likely dramatic increase in voting by mail during a pandemic…looks like systematic commissions of felonies all over the country. Three states are opening criminal investigations and 20 states are sueing. That’s not fake. Take a look at the real world sometime.

      Reply

    • Apologizing after you get caught to get out of punishment is not an apology, nor is it a guarantee they won’t do it again. Trump will find another way to do his damage.

    • @Mainely I agree. Also, being caught committing a crime and saying that you won’t commit that crime again does not excuse a person from being prosecuted for the crime that they committed. It’s unbelievable that we have to spell this out!

  9. The fact that Trump tried to delay the election and is currently crippling the USPS in an attempt to stop mail in voting, only shows how desperate and unamerican he is, but I guess when you lost the Popular Vote by -3,000,000 votes what do you expect.

    Worst President Ever

    • @David Eby We are fighting for OUR freedom to chose and not be told. Repubs do whatever tRump says. Are repubs so scared they have to close down the USPS?

    • Did you know the Obama white House tried to cut the USPS budget in 2014? 2014 was an election year. Why was it ok for Obama,Goober? Actually all you lazy libbys have to do is get your fat butt off the couch and go vote!!!Not that hard.

    • @gymkhanadog Thank you but I won’t need luck. The numbers are overwhelming. Even the Police UNIONS are voting for Trump, Haha! ( or didn’t you receive that news on cnn?). That and all of the people sick and tired of the riots in all of the major cities and it’s a landslide. Dems blocking the Clovid stimulus checks didn’t help things.

    • Dems have been doing so many things and you focus in Trump.. no wonder they keep getting votes all these years after showing us they have done nothing.
      This democrats is voting foe Trump.

      Méxicanos para él Trump

  12. DeJoy owns a business that competes with th US Postal service. He stands to profit from crippling the USPS. That alone should have disqualified him. Just another example of untethered corruption from this administration.

    • @Tyeler Nowell Only the right people are entitled to corrupt money from the US state. It is essential to be part of the Republican club

    • Except none of that is true. It’s propaganda being FED to the public. In any event it really doesn’t matter what happens at the USPS, because it won’t be needed at all during the elections. A different voting system has been already developed – fail-safe, bomb-proof, rigging-proof, fraud-proof – to block the Democrats’ sleazy plans to cheat with mail-in ballots. Eat your heart out Liberals all bouyed up willing to cheat on your fellow Americans. T R A I T O R S every one of you, but to no avail. LOL!

    • @Trailin’ Annie Actually your childish sarcasm is the truth and you saved us all a lot of typing. Thanks for that.

  16. I’d like to know how DeJoy can run the USPS when he owns a company that is in competition with the USPS. That is a conflict of interest.

    • @White Jesus 😂 every single one of them. More reason to get rid of the traitor in Chief and all his GOP accomplices.

    • Buffy Smith: That’s actually why Trump appointed him. He does that with all the Cabinet Secretaries & Department Heads. De Vos’ relative (brother?) owns majority stocks in a Charter School Company so Trump hires her so she can direct US Taxpayers money funding away from public schools towards privately owned charter schools and private education. Etc…that kind of corruption; Sec of the Interior – a lobbyist for private interests, mining, petroleum, etc., etc.. He has polluted the Swampland with crooked business people like him.

  18. There should be criminal charges against Dejoy! Just delaying the changes is not enough. All Mail distribution equipment, from Collection boxes to Mail sorting machines should be replaced and fully operational with in 4 weeks, and all necessary Over-time authorized through the 11th of November.

    • @Trailin’ Annie are you 50 cent army? How much are you actually getting paid per message? Is it the 50 cents? I hear sometimes they get paid more than that.

  19. Is explicitly tampering with mail for political reasons still illegal even if you’re the Postmaster General?
    Asking for a country.

