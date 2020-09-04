At least 20 state Attorney Generals filed suit alleging that Postal Service changes could interfere in mail-in voting and negatively impact Americans in other ways. Those AGs plan to pursue those suits until they see DeJoy’s recent reversals in writing. Aired on 8/18/2020.
At Least 20 States Plan To Sue Postal Service Over Service Delays | MSNBC
This will end up another epic Trump failure!
@PhoneWalletKeys phone wallet keys. All items Trump’s supporters dont have or can’t afford. 😂😂😂
Marilyn Reallon Even though Trump is a “moron” according to liberals, he is so intelligent that he cooked up a voting scheme that required a detailed analysis of the placement of all mailboxes in the country and he then cross-referenced them to neighborhoods considered poor, but not just poor since liberals claim his voting block is “poor & uneducated whites” so he has figured out how to target only those mailboxes in poor Black communities for removal!!! Yes!! This is very believable and followers of MSNBC WILL believe it because MSNBC told them to!!! Guess what?? I live in one of those neighborhoods and the mailbox is still there!!!! Bling ignorance and HATRED!!
@Trailin’ Annie yes, of course he does everything by himself, sitting there alone all day in the big empty house
@Trailin’ Annie He is a moron according to his IQ. As are you.
@Trailin’ Annie Trailer Annie- He has nothing better to do than figure out which mailboxes need to go.174,000 people dead from a virus which he failed to act on-a hoax wasn’t it? Are you in the poor & uneducated whites section? The man has no presidential/political skills whatsoever.Americans banned from travel world wide-he suggests boycott of Goodyear because of MAGA hats.His policies sharks,water,seals.Come on -this man is a moron!!
LEAVE MY MAIL ALONE, TRUMP!!
So trump is running the post office like he ran his casino. DeJoy is getting rich off of dismantling the post office and trump is getting his cut.
That’s how he rolls. — Like a virus he infiltrated the Government and put people in Offices that they were politically opposed to. Like DeVos is opposed to public education so he made her the Secretary of Education. It’s maddening.
Hispanic officer says “Stop using the race card and start using the Trump card!”
@Trailin’ Annie yes, of course he does everything by himself, sitting there alone all day in the big empty house
A Biden/Harris administration puts Dejoy in jail unless he flips on The Conald
CONALD 👍🤣🤣😂🤣 GOOD ONE!
@Trailin’ Annie you just stated in your dissertation that Obama removed underused mailboxes… Whereas Conald is removing them to cheat, which is typical for an aggressive pussie grabber
@Leaping Cat Productions Yeah Trump must be trailing Annie to grab her snatch..
@Trailin’ Annie FAKE NEWS…STOP LYING, WE ARE ON TO YOU.
And Trump will throw him under the bus and claim he had nothing to do with it….
and then we will get yet another book all about it !
SteveKY – I’m sure he’s a nice guy, but I don’t know him…I don’t think we ever had a conversation….sure I’ve had pictures taken with him but no…I don’t know him….everybody says so.
@Diane Owen LOL, but we saw you with DeJoy last week in the White House….Oh nonono he and my soninlaw are really good friends along with their best bud Kanye West !!!
like how he threw julian assange under the bus, despite wikileaks helping his election the first time around
SteveKY u are right
This is still a deflection from Trump’s shady business dealings.
@J Groovy Wait until his lawyer Michael Cohen’s book come out next month . Plus, Deutsche Bank was subpoenaed by N.Y. Prosecutors in criminal inquiry suggest tRump business practices are more wide-ranging than previously known.(RUSSIA) The post office is the least of his worries.
@Trailin’ Annie Oooo, did you just have a meth stroke?😳
@Trailin’ Annie yes, of course he does everything by himself, sitting there alone all day in the big empty house
@Trailin’ Annie He is a moron according to his IQ. As are you.
Lock post master general up.
YES!! LOCK Louis DeJoy UP!!
@Trailin’ Annie yes, of course he does everything by himself, sitting there alone all day in the big empty house
@Trailin’ Annie He is a moron according to his IQ. As are you.
A criminal isn’t excused from prosecution because he promises not to commit more crimes.
@Thomas Jackson during the Obama administration 12,000.. 12 THOUSAND were removed.. FAKEST CONSPIRACY EVER
@thenspeakonit The removal and replacement of mailboxes is an ongoing operation by the post office, but removing them and NOT replacing them is new. Also, removing 671 mail sorting machines and cutting down on mail delivery to slow the mail without any conceivable reason WHILE we are facing a likely dramatic increase in voting by mail during a pandemic…looks like systematic commissions of felonies all over the country. Three states are opening criminal investigations and 20 states are sueing. That’s not fake. Take a look at the real world sometime.
Apologizing after you get caught to get out of punishment is not an apology, nor is it a guarantee they won’t do it again. Trump will find another way to do his damage.
@Trailin’ Annie You’re insane, get help, seriously.
@Mainely I agree. Also, being caught committing a crime and saying that you won’t commit that crime again does not excuse a person from being prosecuted for the crime that they committed. It’s unbelievable that we have to spell this out!
The fact that Trump tried to delay the election and is currently crippling the USPS in an attempt to stop mail in voting, only shows how desperate and unamerican he is, but I guess when you lost the Popular Vote by -3,000,000 votes what do you expect.
Worst President Ever
@David Eby We are fighting for OUR freedom to chose and not be told. Repubs do whatever tRump says. Are repubs so scared they have to close down the USPS?
#ComradeTrump knows damned well he’ll get killed in a fair election.
Did you know the Obama white House tried to cut the USPS budget in 2014? 2014 was an election year. Why was it ok for Obama,Goober? Actually all you lazy libbys have to do is get your fat butt off the couch and go vote!!!Not that hard.
@Trailin’ Annie lmao you think trump cooked this up?
@Trailin’ Annie Do you sell MAGA or MAMS hats? I saw that one Lebron James was wearing and now I want one.
This 2020 presidential election corruption is not even in the dark, this is do or die for the GOP and Trump.
@Trailin’ Annie Haha, Liberals sound like sniveling sizzies!
@1socalshocker Good luck with your Russian doll of a candidate.
@gymkhanadog Thank you but I won’t need luck. The numbers are overwhelming. Even the Police UNIONS are voting for Trump, Haha! ( or didn’t you receive that news on cnn?). That and all of the people sick and tired of the riots in all of the major cities and it’s a landslide. Dems blocking the Clovid stimulus checks didn’t help things.
Dems have been doing so many things and you focus in Trump.. no wonder they keep getting votes all these years after showing us they have done nothing.
This democrats is voting foe Trump.
Méxicanos para él Trump
Vote them ALL OUT!!
Trump is definitely “no Ronald Reagan”. He’s more of a Ronald McDonald.
Biden 2020 Trump for prison 2021 !!👹🦠⚰️⚰️⚰️🦠⚰️🦠⚰️⚰️🦠⚰️🦠⚰️😷
Firstwave 🤣🤣🤣
@WiickedlyGoodGlam I apologize I misread your comment.
Ronald helped people, he’s more a cut rate Hamburgler
@boyo111 robble robble. Lol
DeJoy owns a business that competes with th US Postal service. He stands to profit from crippling the USPS. That alone should have disqualified him. Just another example of untethered corruption from this administration.
DEJOY belongs prison!
Here’s the irony: if a Democrat appointed person did the same thing, they would be wanting them gone.
@Tyeler Nowell Only the right people are entitled to corrupt money from the US state. It is essential to be part of the Republican club
Except none of that is true. It’s propaganda being FED to the public. In any event it really doesn’t matter what happens at the USPS, because it won’t be needed at all during the elections. A different voting system has been already developed – fail-safe, bomb-proof, rigging-proof, fraud-proof – to block the Democrats’ sleazy plans to cheat with mail-in ballots. Eat your heart out Liberals all bouyed up willing to cheat on your fellow Americans. T R A I T O R S every one of you, but to no avail. LOL!
Please, we hope so much that Dejoy can be prosecuted for what he has done. Jail time.
Sueing is the only language he understands. It has to hit him personally.
@Trailin’ Annie Actually your childish sarcasm is the truth and you saved us all a lot of typing. Thanks for that.
Hey that ain’t the only language he understands, there’s Russian too
@Michael Law garbage
@Trailin’ Annie really garbage troll
Please proceed with the Lawsuits, until all is visibly and palpably CLEAR!
I’d like to know how DeJoy can run the USPS when he owns a company that is in competition with the USPS. That is a conflict of interest.
@White Jesus 😂 every single one of them. More reason to get rid of the traitor in Chief and all his GOP accomplices.
@Trailin’ Annie yes, of course he does everything by himself, sitting there alone all day in the big empty house
@Trailin’ Annie it’s still there because the liberals caught and stopped him. Do not be a moron all your life.
@Trailin’ Annie are you 50 cent army? Have you met Xi? I bet he is nicer in person.
Joy should be fired. Too much conflict of Interest.
Buffy Smith: That’s actually why Trump appointed him. He does that with all the Cabinet Secretaries & Department Heads. De Vos’ relative (brother?) owns majority stocks in a Charter School Company so Trump hires her so she can direct US Taxpayers money funding away from public schools towards privately owned charter schools and private education. Etc…that kind of corruption; Sec of the Interior – a lobbyist for private interests, mining, petroleum, etc., etc.. He has polluted the Swampland with crooked business people like him.
Effective IMMEDIATELY! Gab them all by the balls and get them out!
This show how corrupted Capital Hill is .
@Trailin’ Annie What do you think of DeJoy’s conflict of interest? Do you see any?
Absolutely right!!!
There should be criminal charges against Dejoy! Just delaying the changes is not enough. All Mail distribution equipment, from Collection boxes to Mail sorting machines should be replaced and fully operational with in 4 weeks, and all necessary Over-time authorized through the 11th of November.
@Trailin’ Annie yes, of course he does everything by himself, sitting there alone all day in the big empty house
@Trailin’ Annie He is a moron according to his IQ. As are you.
@downhilltwofour00 Send the bill to Dejoy & tRUMP!
@Trailin’ Annie are you 50 cent army? How much are you actually getting paid per message? Is it the 50 cents? I hear sometimes they get paid more than that.
Is explicitly tampering with mail for political reasons still illegal even if you’re the Postmaster General?
Asking for a country.
To Ro G Yes, it is Cannot mess with our mail system.
drumpf is dismantling all of america’s institutions