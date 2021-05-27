At Least 8 People Killed In San Jose, CA Shooting; Gunman Also Dead

May 27, 2021

 

A public transit employee opened fire on co-workers at a Northern California rail yard on Wednesday, killing more than a half-dozen people before taking his own life, authorities said. Vaughn Hillyard and Pete Williams report.

51 Comments on "At Least 8 People Killed In San Jose, CA Shooting; Gunman Also Dead"

  1. Constituent A | May 26, 2021 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    Sending love to San Jose.

  2. ProjectfullCurcit | May 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    Thoughts and prayers are working. 8 seems low

  3. delritmo la clave | May 26, 2021 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    Amah’in !!!!! 😫😖😤😭

  4. John Herring | May 26, 2021 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    but hey you know domestic terrorism isnt a thing……right?

  5. Roger Post | May 26, 2021 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    People on the edge of their seats just trying to figure out where to insert their politics. Lmao.

    • Wayne Parker | May 26, 2021 at 4:45 PM | Reply

      Nailed it. Going through the comments and people who know nothing more than the limited information in the news are staking out their political positions and demeaning anyone who disagrees with them. That’s why we can’t have sensible discussions on any public policy issues.

    • Margaret Nicol | May 26, 2021 at 5:18 PM | Reply

      It wasn’t your colleagues or family then if you can ”Lmao”.

    • Alisa Frey | May 26, 2021 at 6:33 PM | Reply

      you’re coming on here to comment so you can insert your politics and views about the media.

  6. Edsknife | May 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    The way to decrease mass shootings is to give people something to live for; that means stop ruining their lives.

  7. Trippy Trellis | May 26, 2021 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    Mass shootings in the US is extremely haunting. My life as a hermit feels great whenever I hear news of another massacre. By the numbers, eight or more deaths seems to be the norm this year.😷

    • Steppen Wolf | May 26, 2021 at 7:37 PM | Reply

      Staying home and playing video games is way safer

    • Chad Garrison | May 26, 2021 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      Facts. And my parents say why am I always home. But I mean people have to work. This is sad. Happening at a workplace. Nothing you can do smh

    • Trippy Trellis | May 26, 2021 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      @Chad Garrison The only thing anyone can do is be aware of your surroundings. Spend less time in public places if you can.😷

    • TheFlyingCrud | May 26, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      Personally, I understand where you are coming from and agree that it is concerning. However, I refuse to be afraid to live my life. People don’t get to just take away our right to live in a peaceful society with each other, that is up to us to preserve!

    • El Diablo | May 26, 2021 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      And notice how they say it. None of these mass murders had illegal guns!

  8. acknickulus | May 26, 2021 at 4:54 PM | Reply

    KEEP IT MOVING, KEEP IT MOVING …………… Just another day in the greatest country there is and ever will be ………………………. KEEP IT MOVING, KEEP IT MOVING

  9. jeremy carter | May 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    It seems one of the only positive things about the corona virus was the lack of this happening in 2020.

    • Brad Mac | May 26, 2021 at 6:23 PM | Reply

      All the rioting, looting and burning down cities throughout 2020 more than made up for it.

    • Repent 4Life | May 26, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Reply

      @Brad Mac yup

    • Non-Binary Jesus | May 26, 2021 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      I believe this whole “virus” scare is what’s leading up to all of this insanity. You can’t shut everything down and lock people away without them going a little crazy.

  10. Terry Shamoon | May 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    US takes 1 step forward…5 steps back…they never learn

    • Non-Binary Jesus | May 26, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      Seems as if all we have done lately is take many steps back. Border crisis, middle east war, china breathing down our necks, inflation…. Etc.

  11. Toophless One | May 26, 2021 at 4:58 PM | Reply

    This information is coming to you from the department of redundancy department

  12. DammitJanet | May 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    right next door to the sheriff. feel safe .

  13. kappa capri | May 26, 2021 at 5:04 PM | Reply

    Sue his family

  14. Kevin Offutt | May 26, 2021 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    Why do I only feel numb & almost unfazed when I hear about another mass shooting here in America? I used to feel shock & disbelief…what is wrong with me???

  15. Bertg1982 | May 26, 2021 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    Why does the weapon matter? Dead is dead whether he used a rock, a rifle or a pistol.

  16. Daryl A | May 26, 2021 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    Sounds like someone was venting some frustration…

  17. Ta’nia Marie | May 26, 2021 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    Sadly another Mass shooting done by the Hellman’s crew

  18. Cam M | May 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    Just another day in America 🤷🏻‍♀️

  19. This Is Your Captain Speaking | May 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    Why did they contact police for assistance, thought they were going to fire them all for being abusive and replace them with social workers…

  20. Jerry Marasco | May 26, 2021 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    This is how fraudulent MSLSD is. They have a reporter, reporting from LA about an incident that happened in San Jose.
    Budget cuts I guess.

