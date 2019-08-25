At least one death and hundreds of illnesses linked to vaping

Avis Favaro reports on concerns over vaping after one death was linked to e-cigarettes, along with hundreds of cases of lung illnesses.
The government doesn’t get the tax revenue from vaping that it gets from cigarettes, think about that for a second
Of course they do!!! It’s still a Nicotine product…
@Derk Noluck so when your order cartridges online from amazon you think the Canadian government is taxing it the same way they tax a pack of smokes from the store
So, 14 issues in 5 years…. and what’s the population using these? Seems like smoke up my a $$
14 issues in 5 years, ok. How many issues about alcohol and traditional cigarettes in these 5 years?
Understudied area. The results are still troubling.
Smoke a cigarette instead
Vaping can be a great tool for those looking to quit smoking, and that’s really it. No need for teens with no past of smoking to vape
Agree with this.
Some of the companies selling fluids and disposables are standard tobacco companies adding all the same garbage and I’m sure new things.
Altria owns 35% of Juul Labs
“The Juul became the most popular e-cigarette in the United States at the end of 2017 and has a market share of 72% as of September 2018.” -Wikipedia
That alone is reason enough to never use that brand or really trust others. The fluid is easy enough to make, anybody can do it.
I vape, I get bronchitis. Ain’t nobody got time for that
Smoke the green and be fine!
14 in 5 years?!! How many millions of health issues and injuries, indeed deaths; associated with alcohol usage in the same time period?…
Y’all fail to understand how science works.
Users probably don’t care
Vapes do not burn chemicals… get the facts straight
The flavouring is literally chemicals.
So? Around 45k-50k Canadian citizens died from smoking related issues last year.
How many died of cigarettes, how many killed by cars in crosswalks, worry about lighting strikes strikes it’s more dangerous.
Let’s ban junk food. This stuff kills you. Let’s ban all GMO products, we know that staff can kill you.
This is a joke
a few hundred out of a billion vapers, i like the odds
SMOKING BAD FOR YOU????? NOOO WAY???? OMG???
Hmmm, they are smoking flavored vegetable oil (deep fryer oil) FFS…what the hell do they expect??? Just becuz it says vegetable in the ingredients DOES NOT make it healthy!!!
Oh okay government
Compared to cigarettes though… vaping helped me quit smoking. I’m so thankful for it. I only used it to quit. I didn’t continue vaping.
2:43 …a lot of customers, primarily adults… Shouldn’t they all be adults?