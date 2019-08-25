At least one death and hundreds of illnesses linked to vaping

TOPICS:
At least one death and hundreds of illnesses linked to vaping 1

August 25, 2019

 

Avis Favaro reports on concerns over vaping after one death was linked to e-cigarettes, along with hundreds of cases of lung illnesses.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

26 Comments on "At least one death and hundreds of illnesses linked to vaping"

  1. Bill Wilson | August 24, 2019 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    The government doesn’t get the tax revenue from vaping that it gets from cigarettes, think about that for a second

    • Derk Noluck | August 25, 2019 at 8:19 AM | Reply

      Of course they do!!! It’s still a Nicotine product…

    • Bill Wilson | August 25, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @Derk Noluck so when your order cartridges online from amazon you think the Canadian government is taxing it the same way they tax a pack of smokes from the store

  2. Bob marcupial | August 24, 2019 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    So, 14 issues in 5 years…. and what’s the population using these? Seems like smoke up my a $$

  3. Peter Storms | August 24, 2019 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    14 issues in 5 years, ok. How many issues about alcohol and traditional cigarettes in these 5 years?

  4. Timothy L. ove | August 24, 2019 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    Smoke a cigarette instead

  5. Mike Myhill | August 24, 2019 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    Vaping can be a great tool for those looking to quit smoking, and that’s really it. No need for teens with no past of smoking to vape

  6. Darcy Wood | August 24, 2019 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    Some of the companies selling fluids and disposables are standard tobacco companies adding all the same garbage and I’m sure new things.

    Altria owns 35% of Juul Labs

    “The Juul became the most popular e-cigarette in the United States at the end of 2017 and has a market share of 72% as of September 2018.” -Wikipedia

    That alone is reason enough to never use that brand or really trust others. The fluid is easy enough to make, anybody can do it.

  7. Dirty Burger | August 24, 2019 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    I vape, I get bronchitis. Ain’t nobody got time for that

  8. Kevin Gehring | August 24, 2019 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    Smoke the green and be fine!

  9. Crista Bee | August 24, 2019 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    14 in 5 years?!! How many millions of health issues and injuries, indeed deaths; associated with alcohol usage in the same time period?…

  10. ryantrench | August 24, 2019 at 11:03 PM | Reply

    Users probably don’t care

  11. Dave Paisley | August 24, 2019 at 11:30 PM | Reply

    Vapes do not burn chemicals… get the facts straight

  12. Mike A | August 24, 2019 at 11:30 PM | Reply

    So? Around 45k-50k Canadian citizens died from smoking related issues last year.

  13. Greg Miller | August 25, 2019 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    How many died of cigarettes, how many killed by cars in crosswalks, worry about lighting strikes strikes it’s more dangerous.

  14. Larry Grenier | August 25, 2019 at 4:54 AM | Reply

    Let’s ban junk food. This stuff kills you. Let’s ban all GMO products, we know that staff can kill you.
    This is a joke

  15. Don Huk | August 25, 2019 at 5:18 AM | Reply

    a few hundred out of a billion vapers, i like the odds

  16. Bertolini The Great | August 25, 2019 at 5:31 AM | Reply

    SMOKING BAD FOR YOU????? NOOO WAY???? OMG???

  17. Derk Noluck | August 25, 2019 at 8:18 AM | Reply

    Hmmm, they are smoking flavored vegetable oil (deep fryer oil) FFS…what the hell do they expect??? Just becuz it says vegetable in the ingredients DOES NOT make it healthy!!!

  18. ThatBitch | August 25, 2019 at 9:58 AM | Reply

    Oh okay government

  19. Shelby Hooyenga | August 25, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    Compared to cigarettes though… vaping helped me quit smoking. I’m so thankful for it. I only used it to quit. I didn’t continue vaping.

  20. Lorax Dave Walters | August 25, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    2:43 …a lot of customers, primarily adults… Shouldn’t they all be adults?

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.