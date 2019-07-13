Atlanta mayor: We heard about ICE raids via Twitter

July 13, 2019

 

CNN's Martin Savidge and Christi Paul speak with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms about the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, which are expected in major cities nationwide. #CNN #News

38 Comments on "Atlanta mayor: We heard about ICE raids via Twitter"

  1. Turd Ferguson | July 13, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    We are in the early stages of fascist USA.

    • I. M. | July 13, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      We are in it up to our eyeballs. Nazi Germany 1939. Shame on us. Sheeple.

    • Diogenes69 Wesley | July 13, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Fat Shamer Locking them in cages, treating them like NAZI’S treated Jews, before gassing them to death. Using the Gestapo (ICE) to hunt them down, causing panic, and terror…. Yep, absolutely that’s fascist.

    • The Memo | July 13, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      DEFINITION of FASCISM: an authoritarian and nationalistic RIGHT WING System of government and social Organization.
      Sounds like trump and his cult followers dream come true

    • Live&letLive | July 13, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      We are watching history repeating itself. Disgusting!!

    • Diogenes69 Wesley | July 13, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Fat Shamer You still don’t understand what Antichrist Trump is doing to America, do you, America? Enjoy the divine punishment you sooooooooo richly deserve.

  2. Mary R | July 13, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    If we’re kicking criminals out of the country, might as well start with the Trumps!

    • Diana Hulstine | July 13, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Mary R I agree the #1 enemy of the country is The Trump Crime Regime and the GOP

    • Merle Folven | July 13, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Trump is a lying racist RAPIST president

    • Anti Trumper | July 13, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Mary R AGREED!!! His wife and in-laws along with them.

    • greg garner | July 13, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Diana Hulstine Diana, you poor simpleton, the enemy of our country is the one who seeks to WEAKEN it….and time and time and time again, liberals have shown that they are ALL about weakening our nation…poor fool…take a remedial course at your local junior college…come back when you’re an adult…

    • liar fighter | July 13, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      And the whole lot of trump mob misfits family

  3. Jeffery Pullin | July 13, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Ice raids begin tomorrow at 10:00 Am in the 2300 block of Hispania drive.

  4. Sir Eddie | July 13, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    CNN always making the right things sound bad by appealing to the emotional needs of gullible people.

  5. Sharon Frazier | July 13, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    This breaks my heart. Yes, they should become legal. But the system is broken. I work with many immigrant students, and to be honest, I don’t know who is legal (or if they were born here but their parents aren’t legal), but I don’t care. They are well behaved and stay out of trouble. They are in middle school, but they are still too young to be on their own. I know they are better off with their parents than in the CPS community. Those systems are already overwhelmed, and not all care providers should be allowed to be caring for children. Congress must stop this gridlock and end this horror.

  6. FAISHING | July 13, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Imagine reading about Trump being arrested via Twitter. Trump Arrested And Removed From White House Pence Comes Read more

  7. Anonymous Lee | July 13, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    That’s right go ATL, in gwinnett, county the illegals have the bags pk an ready to go trumps, s&&thole!!

  8. mahbub mohamed | July 13, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    How about individual 1, can we remove him from the WH for being a criminal mfker?

  9. I. M. | July 13, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    “Whatever you do to the least of these you do unto me”. – the prince of peace. Remember him? Anybody?
    I don’t trust ice to treat people with dignity. They will remove the breadwinner from the house and put kids in foster care or detention. If you have a heart and know any of these people personally, hide them in your house this weekend.

  10. Roc | July 13, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Colonizers came here illegally, so nothing new here…

    • Sir Eddie | July 13, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Roc nope it wasn’t illegal, immigration back then was through conquest, and was completely legal read your history

  11. Jestermon1 | July 13, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Those people all know they are supposed to be gone they are telling people to break the law.

    So, she’s saying she wants the Federal Government to ask her nicely.

  12. angel cartagena | July 13, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Regardless of your position on the issue, to announce a raid (day, time, and place) is totally dumb.

  13. Abelardo Solo | July 13, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    USA on a downhill slope. Dump Trump.

  14. msRob zaj | July 13, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Well spoken Ms. Mayor of Atlanta

  15. Angela Greenkiwi | July 13, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    It’s like 1934 and 1984 got smashed together and gave us the USA in 2019.

    Better places to spend my tourist dollars than that nightmare.

  16. Channel 420 | July 13, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Seen Trump Bouncing on Putins Balls thee other day 😁👍🏽

  17. George Langheinrich | July 13, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Thank you President Trump for enforcing our laws.
    Keep up the fantastic job. Make America Safe Again !
    🇺🇸 TRUMP 2020 ! 🇺🇸

  18. 1sweettime | July 13, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    If Mexican went back home can US agriculture survive it?

  19. Mr. Wick | July 13, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    This is the ICE age I’ve been waiting for.

  20. Tony Montana | July 13, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    So I guess home depot is going be empty

