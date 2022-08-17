Attack on author Salman Rushdie condemned by NY Gov. Hochul | USA TODAY

26 comments
Attack on author Salman Rushdie condemned by NY Gov. Hochul | USA TODAY 1

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

26 comments

  7. How many more supporters or number of Iranian revolutionaries guards are here? This should be concerniing to everyone.

    Reply

  9. So now you have to do a press conference so people know you’re not on the fatwa Hashishan side of the narrative

    Reply

  13. So the news it that the stabbing was condemned ? This is a news story ? Is she a lifelong pro-stabbing advocate, so this is a shocking development that she now condemns a stabbing ? No ? So where is the story here ? 👏

    Reply

  14. That venue refused to amp up security when there were calls to do so, by using metal detectors and bag checks. So I blame them.
    He should’ve refused to speak at that venue without sufficient security

    Reply

  17. This should be condemned by all Americans who stand up for the first amendment whether they agree with this guy or not.

    Reply

    1. We do, but this heifer certainly doesn’t stand for it because she’s a hypocrite and silences any criticism she receives.

      Reply

    3. @Ashleigh Sparkle It’s like what are we, a nation of immigrants or something? SMH! I don’t agree with either comment.

      Reply

  18. but neither christianity nor judaism condemns the attack though:

    Leviticus 24:16 the punishment for blasphemy is death.
    Mark 3:28–29, “Truly I tell you, people can be forgiven all their sins and every slander they utter, but whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit will never be forgiven; they are guilty of an eternal sin.”

    Reply

  19. A deep silence from French politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon (LFI) He has not yet condemned the attack on lauded writer Salman Rushdie !!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.