Attack on author Salman Rushdie condemned by NY Gov. Hochul | USA TODAY

26 comments
A religion of peace…..
@redskins3656 but but but but but. What about what about what about.
@Ashleigh Sparkle And that’s exactly the response I expected lol
A religion of peace….
Lol
Forget about us little while. Ok
When it’s about Russia or china you became like friendly cat.
She clearly doesn’t even believe her own words.
What about a pen knife
What about the PREMEDITATED ATTEMPTED MURDER being CHARGED as exactly what it is?
Don’t worry, the NY prosecuters will make sure he is released without cash bail.
How many more supporters or number of Iranian revolutionaries guards are here? This should be concerniing to everyone.
I love watching speeches and looking at these peoples faces as they wait for applause.
So now you have to do a press conference so people know you’re not on the fatwa Hashishan side of the narrative
Oh good…old “deadeyes” condemned it. That’s the end of that huh? What a joke.
Meanwhile People are dancing in the streets in Iran as they still continue to acquire nuclear material
A knife can’t stop a man with a pen? I beg to differ.
So the news it that the stabbing was condemned ? This is a news story ? Is she a lifelong pro-stabbing advocate, so this is a shocking development that she now condemns a stabbing ? No ? So where is the story here ? 👏
That venue refused to amp up security when there were calls to do so, by using metal detectors and bag checks. So I blame them.
He should’ve refused to speak at that venue without sufficient security
VOTE HER OUT IN NOVEMBER!!!!!
It was a mostly peaceful poking by a religious scholar.
This should be condemned by all Americans who stand up for the first amendment whether they agree with this guy or not.
We do, but this heifer certainly doesn’t stand for it because she’s a hypocrite and silences any criticism she receives.
@Johann der Jäger who is we? You clearly aren’t American given your name and vernacular.
@Ashleigh Sparkle It’s like what are we, a nation of immigrants or something? SMH! I don’t agree with either comment.
but neither christianity nor judaism condemns the attack though:
Leviticus 24:16 the punishment for blasphemy is death.
Mark 3:28–29, “Truly I tell you, people can be forgiven all their sins and every slander they utter, but whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit will never be forgiven; they are guilty of an eternal sin.”
A deep silence from French politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon (LFI) He has not yet condemned the attack on lauded writer Salman Rushdie !!