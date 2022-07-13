Recent Post
67 comments
All the cops should be jailed for negligent homicide what a disgrace
Exactly. Cowardly negligent homicide.
Remember Uvalde….next time you call 911 …if your life depend on the police saving you….you are screwed……BUY A GUN AND FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT TO USE IT ANYTIME, ANYWHERE YOU NEED IT!
LIFE SENTENCE
HOW ABOUT A FIRING SQUAD
For all who lost loved ones, my heartfelt grief for the loss of all who where taken away too early from this world, rest in peace.
Take care, and all the best.
@Mohamed Trevino EXCUSE ME?
@ETHAN BITISI you saw what the man said
@captain goodguy I’M CONFUSED
I used to admire the United States, now I’m older I just feel sorry for them.
It’s a hell hole.
As if America has a monopoly on crooked cops. 😂
I left 13 yrs ago. I’ll never move back.
Cops should be ashamed of themselves
Texas police at their finest!
SMH
Every cop Coast-to-Coast
Police incompetence. Makes me 😡 to watch these cowards stand around. If it was their kids they’d have gone in immediately.
not sure..
As a retired Leo, I have never seen such cowards in my 22 yr us marine or 12 yrs in Leo. You got kids killed ! What happened to going into a fire to save lives ? Qualified immunity, and stripped of their credentials for life. And then charged with involuntary manslaughter.
You’re right but it will never, ever happen. Paid vacation maybe.
@Kevin K unfortunately you’re probably right
Every one of those cowards must be Indicted for criminal negligence to mass murder.
Oh, bullshit. Most cops are courageous and would go into a dangerous situation because it’s part of the job. No cop would directly disobey a superior.
THE MOTHER THAT SAVED THOSE KIDS HAD MORE COURAGE AND BRAINS THAN EVERY ONE OF THOSE 🐷
More than all of them combined
@L Rodriguez nah guns need to be banned
All of them put together!
@Romanian God banning guns wouldn’t do much at this point imo—there’s a massive widespread inventory. Plus much of the US is rural, where people hunt (even as a softie I understand it’s critical to population control) and/or protect livestock & such, so a total country-wide gun ban is 100% unfeasible. I don’t have the answer, but I think several factors would help: mental health support, a better social net to prevent anxieties/paranoia to begin with, further reasonable gun laws, police trained & held at a higher standard (clearly not a high bar), and school security standards.
Editing to expand: If people see red flags, they shouldn’t be afraid to report it due to financial and/or social concerns, etc., and reports should be attentively responded to (like, please, no more stories of “we can’t do anything” until it’s too late).
I think we can all agree there is no excuse for this cowardice,video literally made me sick to my stomach seeing those cowards flee from the sound of the gunfire of children being slaughtered ,sickening
Dude grabbed his ear & retreated upon gunfire like “ouchie gun make loud boom!” Unimaginable cowardice by civilian standards, let alone from an entire sleuth of officers. Like, my goodness, did you swear to protect & serve gunmen over all else?! 🤦🏽♀️
I love the cop that had time to clean his hands .wtf ?
Lol! Best part of the video other than the kid running
@Simple Primate His biggest worry, in this situation, is bacteria.
Officer safety
because he was terrified
They just stood right out of classrooms listening to children scream and beg for mercy and women !!!! They chose to hold back despite the fact they were the ones that had the gear on they chose to not once up their BADGES AND WHAT IT MEANT in terms of their job!!! YES OF COURSE THEY WERE SCARED BUT CLEARLY THEY WEREN’T THINKING OF THE CHILDREN they were scared but any good people would have run into save those children. They stood RIGHT OUTSIDE OF THOSE ROOMS!!!!!?
…as a former police officer, I’m heartbroken and furious. We take an OATH to PROTECT PEOPLE. How any of them can stand there while children are dying…I have no fucking words. Disgraceful.
I’m a retired cop, too. Furious.
So you’d be willing to disobey your commander and take action?
The reason all cops are bad is because the good cops don’t expose the bad ones.
Oaths mean nothing when ever court in the land says you have to duty to help anyone
It’s so unfair that these kids died just because they were born in USA, a country where going to school safely everyday isn’t a fondamental right 😞
I can’t imagine those cops being able to live with themselves everyday knowing how pathetic they truly are.
I thought the same thing. How can these officers live with themselves knowing they allow children to die.
100%. I’m not one to be harsh, but watching this I was thinking “how can one react like that and not immediately realize they actually deserve the potential consequences” Yikes.
Grown men, trained police officers, armed and wearing tactical gear turn and run away from the shooter faster than the little kid in the earlier clip. The guy in the plaid shirt that gets hand sanitizer and checks his phone, while children are being slaughtered, sums up the police response to this heinous crime.
The hand gel thing … christ almighty.
Thank God that officer was able to take a moment to sanitize his hands while he waited….
Officer safety
@Declaring Shenanigans LOL! That’s a cynical laugh.
I respect any man or woman who does what is instinctively and morally honourable in risking their lives to save others, especially the most vulnerable.
Any person who takes an oath to protect others and doesn’t do their job, not only doesn’t deserve respect, they should be held accountable for allowing so many poor young souls to perish without their intervention.
@Marie Lucas is your real name Marjorie Taylor Green or Lauren boebert
Fortunately there was one man who worked for the border patrol who fit your description. The local police totally dropped the ball.
I look at this and I get sick to my stomach knowing that the chances are very good that at least one teacher in that school had the knowledge and ability to take this dirtbag down but school policy prohibited them from defending themselves and their kids.
@G Sanchez Explain? Legitimately curious bc I don’t see the connection I think you’re trying to make.
The poor broadcaster…you can hear her voice break…I literally have been crying my eyes out over this. They let those poor babies and their teachers die. 😢
Officer safety
Watched the full video (what was released)…I’m enraged, disgusted and deeply saddened. The victims and their families/communities deserve justice. I also think we do them a disservice by editing the footage. This pain demands to be felt. Perhaps the discomfort will move those prohibiting justice out of the way.
I’m glad reporters didn’t stop asking questions and continued to show the discrepancies of what the police the Gov, mayor and everyone involved tried to shove down everyone’s throat hoping this story would go away. I’m also glad reporters also gave a voice to the suffering parents and their children. Otherwise, this would have been swept under the rug.
What those kids and their families have had to go through is just heartbreaking. The officers were in the hallway for over an HOUR, and they just stood their waiting, wondering what to do! Why shouldn’t the citizens give those officers such a hard time when they didn’t even try to save the kids who were trapped with that monster for an hour?
I just can’t imagine being a parent, seeing them in all their gear , bullet proof vests, armed, and shields and they don’t go in ??
