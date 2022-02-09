Recent Post
47 comments
I think dems should keep labelling populist movements as terrorism.. that will help them a great deal going forward.
@Louis Tully OK GUYS..FYI: ANY WHITE RUSSIAN ASSET, WHITE SUPREMACIST, WHITE NATIONALIST, WHITE ANTIVAXXER, WHITE ANTI-CRT, WHITE DR. FAUCI HATERS, WHITE INSURRECTIONISTS, ETC.. CAUGHT SPEWING THE RACIST ANTI-BIDEN DOG WHISTLE “LET’S GO BRANDON” WILL BE ADDED TO FBI, NSA, CIA AND DIA BLACKLISTS AND INVESTIGATED, CHARGED WITH SEDITION & PROSECUTED!
“The secret to freedom is in educating the people, whereas the secret to tyranny is keeping them ignorant.”
Robespierre
@Michael Humphrey it’s all perspective. What are you trying to measure. Opportunity?? Vocab? Economic class mobility? Basically everything the DNC screams and complains about is what they are actually doing. This is only possible with a group of young stupid people that do not know what words mean nevermind basic civics. Every person screaming against the patriarchy is basically saying they want their politicians not to represent them and rip them off. Globalism is a fancy word of Treason. It’s all packaging and marketing. Education makes you hardened to marketing… It’s all by design. Black Hoods of DNC cities are worse than Jewish Ghettos in Nazis cities by the numbers….. But at least the Jews didn’t think the Nazis were doing it for their own good
@J Groovy What’s this BS? https://youtu.be/9vcJLzNsLgY. Get them while they’re young. Right out of the Communist manifesto.
How long would it take that Frenchman to surrender?
Remove the Charity status of American churches and fund Education. End this ignorance, horror, and gullibility!
But I thought CRT wasn’t being taught in public schools?
@Shlep Messing stopping what doesn’t exist, just like voter fraud.
@Shlep Messing stopping what doesn’t exist. Just like voter fraud.
What kind of BS teachings are these? https://youtu.be/9vcJLzNsLgY
@Ed ‘S Really? Because CNN just did an article about republicans committing voter fraud. So you admit CNN is lying? CRT did exist and we shut that bullshit down. Sick and fucking tired of blacks complaining.
@Shlep Messing CRT is only taught at the university level mainly to law students. Congratulations on making an issue out of a non issue. What is wrong anyway with knowing our nations history? Our history as a nation has good, bad, and ugly parts to it. You must be afraid that black people will rise up and start slaughtering white people. That’s not going to happen. We’ve been trying to just be treated as people equally. We’ve tried talking to white people about things, but we keep being told to wait. You seem to be of the,” Stay in your place”. way of thinking.
Black folks are sick of folks like you who won’t listen.
Yap yap yadda yadda … How about teaching your innocent daughter to see herself & others as equal *human beings 1st* & foremost, regardless of skin pigmentation?
Wow this guy is dropping truth…no place here democrat
Things are deteriorating to the point where having a job does not guarantee financial security.
Not even having two jobs and a craft/agricultural/animal (sm. Farm) side hustle does it these days.
Rent alone you are required to make 3x the rent. So our farm is 1500$ that mean we have to make 4500$/mo. Just to qualify to rent a fixer upper that we are required to do the work on.
The problem with his argument is that CRT is a praxis/practice and not just an idea. It doesn’t come without the praxis, by definition.
With the logic of CRT, Williams added “… of course, those who support critical race theory should focus on racial differences”
Sadly, the focus on ‘not making kids feel uncomfortable’ about their race is solely on white kids. Will these laws take into account the feelings of Black & Brown kids, indigenous kids, Jewish kids, or Asian? Hello!
Hello! , Asians also feel CRT is racist.
Asians work really hard to succeed and CRT says our success is due to our colour.
Very racist. Hello!
of course not have you noticed that the press doesn’t even ask this question
They havent in all the years this far. People should teach their kids what they want them to know. If others dont like it , so what. No one has a right to erase history because the truth might make their kids feel bad. This kind of thinking is deeply pathological. The TRUTh should be taught in schools or nothing at all. Whitewashed versions of history are only beneficial to one group and eliminate the history of others. I want all the kids I know to know the truth about what their ancestors experienced and survived. It gives them a sense of pride and strength to know the resilience and personal power that’s in their DNA. If this makes other people feel bad, I advise those people to seek therapy.
This is ridiculous. You can’t erase the concept of race from the minds of every man, women, and child.
Don’t mistake the commonality to the possibility.
A certain segment of America will do whatever it takes to keep its privileged status and advantages ( that were so unethically, immorally and cruelly obtained ) . They can attempt to bury history all they like, but there will always be people who will teach the truth.
Bad things DID happen in the name of race. It should all be taught. WP didn’t gaf about little Black kids who integrated schools and were reminded day in and out that they were Black and considered to be inferior! Now, they are so deeply concerned about how discussing race will impact the white child psyche??? It is laughable and truly sick, but not surprising.
The truth will always be out! Race has ALWAYS been a major issue in America and has been an integral part of the fabric of the country. Attempting to bury history wont change that— even if it makes WP feel great.
@PK P lots of wisdom my friend hope you have a blessed month 🕯️✌️
OMG, enough about the guilt thing. The only way to protect children from the terrible fate of suffering profound guilt is to teach them about the past so that they don’t repeat it and the atrocities and crimes against humanity that our forebears committed. Knowledge and wisdom is the only way to protect all going forward.
Why teach them the past? Why not just buy a few plane tickets and show them all the present-day slavery? Take them to China, North Korea, the Middle East, Africa.
@JB I don’t think that has anything to do with CRT
@Lord Flowingwatercrushingquantum I see. Ok then they can teach of the long and racist history of the Democrat party. They can start with the most popular President of all time, Joe Biden, fighting on the Senate floor to keep public schools racially segregated so his kids won’t have to grow up in a “racial jungle.”
We have history lessons
Why ban CRT now that it has been replaced by LCD?
“I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy,” Biden said. “I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”
If the history books would be true and the teachers taught it the kids would learn about wars and why and slavery and why and where this happened. We as Americans have lived learned and moved passed it same as hitler and that tragedy and learned from it and love each other.
Loads of wisdom by this brother we have to become unworldly in our mindset retaliation truly lies differences and disagreements in a substance matter 🕯️✌️
Pretending it’s not happening doesn’t make it not happen…
How about teaching them to adequately read and write and to be proficient in core curricular studies like math and the various sciences so that their understanding of the natural world around them is improved and maybe one day they could hope to add to the technological advancement of the human race. And leave the responsibility of morals with parents where they always should be and not with some underpaid supposedly overworked ideologue from the state.