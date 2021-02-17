Backlash Against January 6 Insurrection Drives New Interest In Running For Office | Rachel Maddow

February 17, 2021

 

Rachel Maddow shares a report from the Huffington Post about the surprisingly large number of local elected Republicans at the Donald Trump rally that led to the riot at the Capitol, and outreach from the group Run For Something that wants to help people run against those officials. Aired on 02/16/2021.
77 Comments on "Backlash Against January 6 Insurrection Drives New Interest In Running For Office | Rachel Maddow"

  1. MsDella | February 16, 2021 at 2:22 AM | Reply

    Of course they did…These people are crazy…It’s time to vote these people out…Again, a violent Trump supporter confronts you. Have them arrested.

  2. Baby tRump | February 16, 2021 at 2:24 AM | Reply

    “Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country.” We need more good citizens running for office to counterbalance all the millionaire/billionaires and tRumpists!

    • Gee Mcgraff | February 16, 2021 at 5:55 AM | Reply

      @Gabe Dudley no he is more dangerous out of office.

    • some guy | February 16, 2021 at 5:59 AM | Reply

      @Gabe Dudley just looking for a little justice. Inciting an insurrection should not go unpunished.

    • Tony Wolmarans | February 16, 2021 at 6:34 AM | Reply

      @Gabe Dudley 👈👀Trumpstink 🖕

    • Gabe Dudley | February 16, 2021 at 6:59 AM | Reply

      @Tony Wolmarans who? The man america voted out? The same one you still obsess over? Can you live a day without the thought of him?

    • TheHopetown | February 16, 2021 at 7:26 AM | Reply

      Attending riots all summer killing black people, burning buildings and looting businesses, and tearing down statues while yelling “DEATH TO POLICE” all while pretending to care for BLM, The Demonrats sure are hypocrites, and just like their leader they have dementia so they can’t remember, but we know what you did last summer!

  3. G W | February 16, 2021 at 2:24 AM | Reply

    How serious will they be convicted of serious time

  4. Progressive Humanist | February 16, 2021 at 2:24 AM | Reply

    57 known insiders (besides Senator seditionists). That’s extremely disturbing.
    Our democracy is witnessing open sedition…and it’s going to grow rapidly in the months and years to come unless it is cracked down upon very soon.

  5. Ro G | February 16, 2021 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    The non-cult portion of the GOP needs to give the cult portion the old “Tea Party” treatment. Reduce their base by 10% and show them there’s no way to ever win state- or nation-wide again.

  6. Helen Smith | February 16, 2021 at 2:52 AM | Reply

    At a bare minimum anyone to do with law making, enforcing and/or prosecution should be arrested, charged, prosecuted, jailed and barred from future office.

  7. bh2020 : | February 16, 2021 at 3:00 AM | Reply

    The Republican party is approaching the event horizon of Trump’s singularity.

    • Real Views Network | February 16, 2021 at 4:31 AM | Reply

      FACTS crazy asf

    • TheHopetown | February 16, 2021 at 7:26 AM | Reply

      Attending riots all summer killing black people, burning buildings and looting businesses, and tearing down statues while yelling “DEATH TO POLICE” all while pretending to care for BLM, The Demonrats sure are hypocrites, and just like their leader they have dementia so they can’t remember, but we know what you did last summer!

  8. Denise Michael | February 16, 2021 at 3:04 AM | Reply

    No surprise there ! Run for something youngins! We have to get the repuikans out of office!

  9. ruth depew | February 16, 2021 at 3:26 AM | Reply

    Attending a Wild Let’s Steal the Votes of People We Don’t Like Rally is the essence of the 2020 Republican Party especially since it included a generous helping of insurrection.

  10. Gina sloan | February 16, 2021 at 3:29 AM | Reply

    They all need to be expelled from gov.

  11. Pain Killer | February 16, 2021 at 3:32 AM | Reply

    They all need to be removed from office. They have no business holding office in a government that they are actively trying to overthrow.

    • Drake Fire | February 16, 2021 at 1:18 PM | Reply

      @Aedammair Ornóra Which Trump, doesn’t. Trump only cares about himself and his money. He is the type of person who would turn a temple into a place to make money.

      Most of the “preachers” Republicans listen too have turned their temples into a place to make money.

      Yet, you hate Biden, a devote Chatolic.

    • iluvdissheet | February 16, 2021 at 1:57 PM | Reply

      @Aedammair Ornóra how can you support a man you know nothing about?
      Facts about Trump:
      He cheated on all his wives
      He isn’t religious or goes to church
      He lies all the time
      He doesn’t pay his debts
      He advocates violence
      He doesn’t love thy neighbor
      He has NEVER apologized or asked for contrition for what he has done.
      Do I need to quote scripture or do you get it now?

    • Aedammair Ornóra | February 16, 2021 at 2:01 PM | Reply

      @iluvdissheet All you write here are just statements. All you say about Trump, I can say about you.

    • iluvdissheet | February 16, 2021 at 2:13 PM | Reply

      @Aedammair Ornóra fine. But im not claiming to be a Christian like you are.
      Maybe you need to reread your Bible or just keep pretending you understand US politics. Either way, you are NOT WINNING! So give it a rest on this Christian/Trump Train you think makes you right.

    • Drake Fire | February 16, 2021 at 2:14 PM | Reply

      @Aedammair Ornóra Expect with Trump it’s pretty easy to prove.

      I mean, he can’t even hold a Bible correctly. Holds it upside down.

  12. Dana Callanan | February 16, 2021 at 3:52 AM | Reply

    These people should be charged, and not allowed to run for office ever again !

  13. Puff Of Smoke | February 16, 2021 at 3:54 AM | Reply

    GOP is now just a bunch of faction. Trump truly destroyed the party.

  14. Free Gaming Casino | February 16, 2021 at 4:14 AM | Reply

    they should all be banned from office, they are not patriots

    • Aedammair Ornóra | February 16, 2021 at 10:52 AM | Reply

      @Drake Fire The Democrats are storming the White House. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KeITz_JYQE Why don’t we have impeachment for Biden and Pelosi? Why these Democrats are not arrested?

    • Aedammair Ornóra | February 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      @Drake Fire There were thousands people for support of Trump. Just a little part of them broke in the Capitol, just two dropped the US flag down. But the all supporters are bad, and all supporters dropped the flag. The Democrats have nothing what to blame the Trump supporters into, and they look for any little thing just to slam their political opponents.

      As you see, we cannot live together. Too much hate. There are two solutions. The first is to split the USA into two countries, one for the Democrats, and the another one for the Republicans. The second solution is a civil war.

    • Drake Fire | February 16, 2021 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      @Aedammair Ornóra Yeah, as those outside built a gallow.

      https://www.businessinsider.com/nooses-spotted-as-pro-trump-rioters-spark-chaos-on-capitol-2021-1

      Keep trying to make this a “bothsides” issue. It’ll only show how much of a fool you are.

    • Aedammair Ornóra | February 16, 2021 at 11:15 AM | Reply

      @Drake Fire “It’ll only show how much of a fool you are.”

      When the Left are caught in lies and Demagogy, they start to bully and insults their opponents. A tactic of mobs and fascists. You lost this conversation.

    • Drake Fire | February 16, 2021 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      @Aedammair Ornóra So, Republicans weren’t caught building gallows outside the Capitial Building, while a group of them stormed in looking for members of the House and Senate. My mistake /sarc.

      The fact you can’t address these simple facts is telling.

  15. Robert Drymajło | February 16, 2021 at 5:01 AM | Reply

    at this point, Qanon must be the most successful Russian operation against the US like ever

  16. Russell Newton | February 16, 2021 at 5:40 AM | Reply

    It was fairly obvious to me and I’m not in the states or American, it’s been orchestrated from the inner circles of tRumps boot polishes, pushing their ultra right wing nonsense.

  17. Steel Bill | February 16, 2021 at 5:57 AM | Reply

    If they were “representing” me, I would be asking for recalls.

  18. Wilfredo Diaz | February 16, 2021 at 6:26 AM | Reply

    Disgusting that they weren’t removed from office

  19. Balloon Farm | February 16, 2021 at 7:56 AM | Reply

    GOP is committing suicide and as Martha Stewart says “ That’s a good thing “😆

  20. G Howard | February 16, 2021 at 9:29 AM | Reply

    Now the entire world knows how much we despise career politicians.

