Bam Bam at US Election Celebrations – November 13 2020

Spicy Reggae my friends
Never
People forget all you already
👑🦁🦁✊🏽Gm and thanks for sharing your thoughts with us love 💕 life blessings amen 🙏🎤😎🔆🔆🇯🇲🇯🇲🔊🔊🔊🔊🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶⭕️⭕️🥾🥾🥿🥿🧢🧢🕶🥿🥿🕶🧢🥿🥿🧢🥾🥾🕶🧢👓🥿🥿👖👕👖👕👖👖👕👖👕👖👕👖👕👔👔👔👔👔👔👔👔👔👔👖👕🧢🧢🧢🧢🥾🥾🥾🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢🥾🥾🎩
Pliers and Shaka is looking so so beautiful haven’t heard of them in yrs …..beautiful you guys….
That’s Toots Hibbert song
Yes that’s what I’m thinking.
That song is epic.
I think jamaican singers/artist must own their masters and publishing rights.
Soon are later the churches will be in prayer for the corruption in a America. But people will see the results and corruption spread
Love him
Ok that mean you can’t take royalties you it would be toots that collects the royalties
Its surprises ppl who have no idea how big that song and the artist is…that song is played in places and by ppl u wouldn’t believe…this song will last forever.
So true a lot of Jamaicans at home have no clue how big you Gentlemen r but 8os 90s live forever.
Good song soar not unlike what they’re singing now that have no vibes. that song has on International pedigree to it is like what they’re singing now is just for local Jamaica nobody over the world understand what they are saying,because is all about guns and killing.
A BIG TUNE JAMAICA PEOPLE ALONE DON’T KNOW THAT.
What a Bam Bam was the first festival winner in 1966 by Toots and the Maytells.
BBC1xtra
57 years old still looking young