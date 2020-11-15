Bam Bam at US Election Celebrations – November 13 2020

Bam Bam at US Election Celebrations - November 13 2020 1

November 15, 2020

 

Trusted News
21 Comments on "Bam Bam at US Election Celebrations – November 13 2020"

  1. Stedford Clarke | November 15, 2020 at 6:04 AM | Reply

    Spicy Reggae my friends

  2. Collins Charles | November 15, 2020 at 6:20 AM | Reply

    Never

  3. Collins Charles | November 15, 2020 at 6:21 AM | Reply

    People forget all you already

  4. Jacqueline Spencer | November 15, 2020 at 6:31 AM | Reply

    👑🦁🦁✊🏽Gm and thanks for sharing your thoughts with us love 💕 life blessings amen 🙏🎤😎🔆🔆🇯🇲🇯🇲🔊🔊🔊🔊🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶⭕️⭕️🥾🥾🥿🥿🧢🧢🕶🥿🥿🕶🧢🥿🥿🧢🥾🥾🕶🧢👓🥿🥿👖👕👖👕👖👖👕👖👕👖👕👖👕👔👔👔👔👔👔👔👔👔👔👖👕🧢🧢🧢🧢🥾🥾🥾🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢🥾🥾🎩

  5. Champayne's world | November 15, 2020 at 7:05 AM | Reply

    Pliers and Shaka is looking so so beautiful haven’t heard of them in yrs …..beautiful you guys….

  6. Deva Goodaz | November 15, 2020 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    That’s Toots Hibbert song

  7. miss j Rich | November 15, 2020 at 8:09 AM | Reply

    That song is epic.

  8. miss j Rich | November 15, 2020 at 8:16 AM | Reply

    I think jamaican singers/artist must own their masters and publishing rights.

  9. Shadrack Judah | November 15, 2020 at 8:30 AM | Reply

    Soon are later the churches will be in prayer for the corruption in a America. But people will see the results and corruption spread

  10. Ssentongo John | November 15, 2020 at 8:39 AM | Reply

  11. cloverleaf tv | November 15, 2020 at 8:43 AM | Reply

    Love him

  12. Anita Peterson | November 15, 2020 at 8:48 AM | Reply

    you are misinformed, Biden has not won anything. you’re listening to fake news. watch what’s really happening on newsmax or someone else. goodness, you’re just repeating what you hear instead of finding out the truth

  13. Marcus B | November 15, 2020 at 9:15 AM | Reply

    Ok that mean you can’t take royalties you it would be toots that collects the royalties

  14. Mood Music | November 15, 2020 at 9:54 AM | Reply

    Its surprises ppl who have no idea how big that song and the artist is…that song is played in places and by ppl u wouldn’t believe…this song will last forever.

  15. J P | November 15, 2020 at 10:10 AM | Reply

    So true a lot of Jamaicans at home have no clue how big you Gentlemen r but 8os 90s live forever.

  16. Winston Johnson | November 15, 2020 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Good song soar not unlike what they’re singing now that have no vibes. that song has on International pedigree to it is like what they’re singing now is just for local Jamaica nobody over the world understand what they are saying,because is all about guns and killing.

  17. DERIK IRIE | November 15, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    A BIG TUNE JAMAICA PEOPLE ALONE DON’T KNOW THAT.

  18. Richard Guy | November 15, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    What a Bam Bam was the first festival winner in 1966 by Toots and the Maytells.

  19. Richard Chatfield | November 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    BBC1xtra

  20. kenny brown | November 15, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    57 years old still looking young

