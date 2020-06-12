Band-Aids will now be available in a range of skin colours

TOPICS:
Band-Aids will now be available in a range of skin colours 1

June 12, 2020

 

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

26 Comments on "Band-Aids will now be available in a range of skin colours"

  1. SPH 777 | June 12, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    the none sense just doesnt stop

  2. RaymondJacob0922 | June 12, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    will the new items get sold separately or combined in a multicultural pack?

  3. D Smith | June 12, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    LOL this is a joke right?

  4. TCinthe6 | June 12, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    How unsulting. I identify as purple and they don’t offer it in their product portfolio.

  5. Cherry Dayz | June 12, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    Why? There is no point in this at all. 👎🏻👎🏼👎🏽👎🏾👎🏿

  6. Butch Atkinson | June 12, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    Just drives the price up.

  7. mcjiba | June 12, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    remember that, according to some, milk is racist too

  8. Tian Skywalker | June 12, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    So if they don’t have your color you dont buy/use any other one available for fear of racism right?

  9. Retribution Forever | June 12, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    HOW PATHETIC.

  10. C. XO | June 12, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    I’ve never ever thought that the color of bandaid had anything to do with skin color. Lol. You must be really R*** to think about such trivial matters

  11. Ramsello | June 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    Where tf is green

  12. Ted Sheckler | June 12, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    lmao

  13. Brutaful | June 12, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    This is the stupidest, most pandering thing I have seen in some years.

  14. Former Reformer King | June 12, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    We did it! We’ve ended racism folks.

  16. SH C | June 12, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    Enough is Enough.

  17. Deaf World | June 12, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Silly! I recommend clear band-aids.

  18. Rmartin | June 12, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    The Onion News approves this message!

  19. Tympha Redbread | June 12, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    um, okay?

  20. sharpshiell | June 12, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    useless…

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.