Bank Robbery Foiled in St. James Jamaica | TVJ News - Dec 29 2021 1

Bank Robbery Foiled in St. James Jamaica | TVJ News – Dec 29 2021

25 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

25 comments

  1. I’m happy one is down but if nothing isn’t done for Jamaica crime situation montego bay will not be a desired tourist destination in 5 years

    Reply

    2. I think that’s already the case. I recall back in the 80s seeing Fletchers Beach and the Hip Strip filled with tourists. Now, the resorts will ship them to shops and sightseeing trips without them stepping foot anywhere near locals.

      Reply

  6. That must be a frightening experience for everyone inside that bank. Everyone inside is traumatized, the whole situation is frightening

    Reply

  8. The Government is holding down the salary of Jamaicans in order to attract foreign investors but it’s backfiring. News came out this week that skilled tourism workers are leaving for other industries. Same thing with BPO skilled workers. The wages are too low for the Jamaican workers.

    Reply

  9. Life is busy. We’re so focused on achieving more, advancing our careers, and moving on to the next stage in life. While it’s a good thing to improve, we need to remind ourselves that the purpose is for God’s kingdom and not ours. As such, take a moment to reflect on this and think of how you can be a light to someone today from the successes that He’s given to you.

    Reply

  11. Boy them watch tomuch movie me glad the bank safe and secure because I work in the bank of America so I don’t like these type of things 😂

    Reply

  14. But if the eye witness is right that the robber was holding the woman by the foot, then the killing by the security guard could be murder. This contradicts account that he held the woman by the neck. Having said that, i am glad the lady was not hurt.

    Reply

  18. To the person reading this: Even tho I dont know you, I wish you the best of what life has to offer💫🙏

    Reply

  19. Praise God one less criminal. We need parents and families to b accountable and when they know that they have people in their family who r unemployed yet able buy things they must question them and report it. The police can’t b everywhere. One minute we crucify the police and another minute we want them everywhere. Imagine a 20 yr old living a life of crime already. There r plenty of construction going on for him to learn a trade as well as empty lands to seek permission and do some quick crop farming.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.