The panel discusses the takeaways from the former special counsel's appearance before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees Wednesday.
Barnicle: Underlying Message Was Donald Trump Dropped His Duty | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Thank you Dir Mueller. You SIR are a PATRIOT!! You are a TRUE AMERICAN!!!!!
You can thank Alzheimer’s
@trainwreck told ya You realize that Trump has dementia, don’t you. His father had it and so does he. For his father, it began about the same time in his life that Trump is at now. It is by no means bad yet and he recovers rather quickly but the signs are there. “Origins” become “oranges”; Airports during the American Revolution. There are more examples but none quite as serious. He has it. It will show up during the debates.
@trainwreck told ya you mean dumb trump.
@trainwreck told ya RUDE!
With as much irreversible harm as Donald has inflected upon the Republican party, I am surprised Right Wing conspiracy theorist have not accused him of being a secret Democrat who was planted in by the “Deep State” for the purpose of sabotaging the GOP’s political power in Washington.
Believe it or not….and I think Nunes used it during the Mueller hearing….there is a conspiracy out there that claims that Hillary conspired with Russia to get Trump elected! And some swallow it.
@Milkshake Mortuary Well something positive, something negative. Positive is that it ends; the negative is that it lasts for a decade! During this most recent “send her back” thing, the GOP reigned him in and controlled him. The day will come when he can’t be controlled and we can expect strange behavior from Trump that might push the GOP over the edge before 2028.
Right, especially considering Trump was a life long Democrat and has only ever donated to the Democrat party and didn’t become a Republican until he ran for office.
Which is interesting, considering his quote on, “If I were to ever run for office, I’d run as a Republican. They watch Fox news. They believe anything.”
@Jeremy Backup Did Trump really say that? I haven’t heard. Do you have a link to that. I’ll be looking in the meantime. Thanks.
Unicorn On The Cob sadly, the damage is no longer limited to the republican party
It was obvious during the campaign that Trump was incredibly unqualified. It’s a very sad and shocking statement about America that so many still support Trump’s corruption and incompetence.
Dwayne Coy you forgot that are National debt is increasing every day and soon our economy will fail Trump hasn’t told his supporters that.
@Eric Anthony Obama added 8 trillion to our National Debt. I am guessing you spoke out then? Do you even know what the interest payment alone is???
Mark Bodder yeah and Trump is doubling it he’s not paying it like he said.
@Eric Anthony just about everything that goes through Congress adds to debt. That’s the goal run it up and blame Trump because he signed it. The new 911 fund adds to the debt to China and everyone is behind it.
The part where Mueller confirms that trump “generally” lied in his written answers to the special counsel was pretty newsworthy.
MSNBC THE WHOLE OF AMERICA WATCHED THE EVENT AND ALL KNOW THAT YOUR FAKE NEWS
Trump’s clock is ticking down.
Yep…only another 4 more years. ADOS. No Tangibles, no Vote!
BONESPURS BETTER BE ARRESTED WHEN HE IS KICKED OUT OF OFFICE.
Nobody will remember in 5 years! 😜
It’s Mueller Time!!!
Lol !!!!!!!!!!!!!! Morons !
shav12 that time has come and gone. It’s MAGA time!!!
Trump 2020
The Republicans could never win a fair election anymore. So they need the help of Putin and they will do everything to get it.
@Kristin Macomson you sound ridiculous stupid. Another lie from the corrupt republicans.
@88Gibson LesPaulExactly how is Putin responsible for Trump’s victory? While you are at it, how do you gerrymander a national election? Curious minds want to know.
Trump train keeps on rolling! Love this president! MAGA 2020
President Trump said he knows how to pick the best people if that is true why did members of his administration go to jail he should have been honest and said I picked the worst people all criminals including him the con man via Trump University
I believe to hear it from the horses mouth was significant for the people. The gentleman speaks in relationship to himself whose job requires him to read. He must remember the importance of the people who do not often read. While I understand the duality of the government displayed even here I must truthfully say that the important issue is there was “Obstruction.” That’s all the public needs to know. There was a crime and while there appears to be no prove of them conspiring with Russia, or inclusion, that is no longer a point to focus on. The focus is on Obstruction which the world views every day coming from this White House. The issue of payment o Stormy alone is a case for impeachment.
Bottom line is we have a Criminal President that seeks foreign help to get elected especially from our enemy, the Russians…
Claudy TheArtist
That did not occur.
….enemies as the APARTHEID AND ANTI-HUMAN GOV’S OF ISRAEL, SAUDI ARABIA, UK and NORTH KOREA…!
@Jay Gibson you clearly didn’t listen to .Mueller.
MSNBC Guests Declare WAR Against Trump Supporters!
@Jay Gibson, he is as guilty as sin !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
VOTE Blue!! Trump will not see justice until the gop are VOTED out of power
The DEMS will not see the white house or keep the house without our check. ADOS!
Black American trolls for trump
Totally disagree with blaming Democrats. The Republicans have blocked every action to try to stop this imbecile in the White House. The Republicans have helped. Democrats are not responsible for Nunes, McConnell, Barr and Graham actions.
There is also an excellent chance this criminal President will be re-elected in 2020.
He is a traitor and illegitimate occupant of the oval office the UNITED STATES of America. He is not an American. He sold America for thirty pieces of silver.
I love Director Mueller. Great job. An honorable man.
the Pelosi Mcconnell team is truly a disgrace.
Robert Mueller was legally bound to only speak about what was included in his investigative report and could not deviate from those guidelines, as directed by the Dept. of Justice!
“Dropped his duty” that’s duffing the ball, badly.
Either make a point by nailing it or don’t put it in the win column.
ILOVE Robert mueller- I just do . He doesn’t sugar coat nothing .