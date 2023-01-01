Recent Post
- Retired colonel predicts what Putin might do to Ukraine in 2023
- Former Pope Benedict XVI asks for forgiveness in final published letter
- Comedian who impersonated Barbara Walters pays tribute to her
- New details emerge about suspect arrested in relation to Idaho killings
- Bash asks Kinzinger if Trump will be charged for Jan. 6. Hear his response
68 comments
History will hold Kinzinger in high regard.
Kinzinger was forced into early retirement for being highly ineffective and incompetent. But he’d make a terrific actor in Hollywood.
What’s the crime, pal?
What about Schumer ” reap the whirlwind ” … the person who said ” Republicans, drive them out of restaurants , the streets” surprised he didnt cry
Or dis. Depends on whose writing the book
The Republican party needs Kinzinger more than Kinzinger needs the Republican party. What a shame he’s leaving.
Thank You For Your Service…🇺🇸
Congressman Kinzinger, your children will have an excellent man as a father, and much to be proud of….
Good luck…
lmao
@Blue Artattack You’re right, the current admin and all of their cronies are just like them. Tell me, has the side that enforces censorship on its own citizens ever been the good guys? Wake up
@Dee Lee
The orange man owns you. Lol
You are a little boy with little boy thoughts.
Yeah you are Joining Benedict Arnold !
@Ow3 Wells Lies like Biden, I agree with you.
I don’t support Adam’s politics but I fully support him in anything he does . We don’t need to agree with each other all of the time. We don’t even need to like each other all of the time . But we must respect good people being brave and talking truth to power.
Adam I thank you for your service.
You and your heroism will not be forgotten.
Another mass shooting….in Alabama….gotta laugh…this is a record year for murders.
@w kahn aw hunters laptop lol 😆 it’s all you guys have anymore and I got little Donnies lap top now 👹
@Cappiece yes i agree and lets also lower the 35 age mandatory to run to 18… and we deff need to rewrite the constitution cause it just isnt working in this day and time
@pLayC either that or up the service age to 35 thus would be great cause if old men and politicians had to fight in wars there would never be another one. You missed my common sense comment entirely. 18 yr old politicians won’t work either but the arguments won’t either
@Armed Liberal Not.
I’m an Illinoian. Registered Democrat but can go either way depending on the candidate. Just have to say I couldn’t be prouder of the work Mr. Kinzinger has done!!! Sorry the party refuses to acknowledge what responsible leadership looks like as you and Ms. Cheney demonstrate just that……
@gabs7506 so that’s what’s so bad about president Trump? He hurt your feelings? Lmao
@abc123 yeah I shouldn’t engage but sometimes can’t help it. I’m ready to move in with my day……. I think. Take care and Happy New Year!
@johnJacobjinglehimerSchmidt He’s a crook, terrible businessman who doesn’t pay his bills (or his taxes apparently), and the exact opposite of what an “American” stands for. Or at least my idealistic mind
Nicely said!!!
….proud Americans missing their chosen few who will never grace us with their stoooopidty again….woot!! woot!!
What a remarkable, courageous man. Yes, his children will be proud of their father.
Hell, my grandchildren will be proud of this man
@Bill Kenney Absolutely!!!!!!!!!!! 🇺🇸
A true American when he ridiculed Kamala Harris for describing herself to an audience of blind people. USA!USA!
Though I don’t agree with their policies I do have a lot of respect for Adam and Liz for doing the right thing and history will judge them accordingly.
Kinzinger ROCKS!!! Man of integrity. Looking foward to great things from him! Thank you for your service!
What has he done??
We are proud of Mr Kinzinger. A young man of integrity! Our best wishes to you and your family.
What has he done?
@johnJacobjinglehimerSchmidt he tried to help diagnose a false insurrection at the expense of him becoming popular by going against the Republican grain .. so there’s that …
What an authentic individual! He is man enough to let some of emotions show…what a real man!
like when he ridiculed Kamala Harris for describing herself to an audience of blind people. USA!USA!
@wade stanton blah blah blah
What a Nancy boy ! He should where A Pinstripe Dress !
Comparing him to other young politicians, Kinzinger is highly intelligent and served our Country well. Thank you so much Mr. Kinzinger, and Ms. Cheney!
The Republicans have no use for people like Kinsinger. They now want to stack the congress with screwballs and misfits like Greene and Santos. They want to end democracy, take over the country, then take over the world. Look at the infighting going on in regard to just how they will seize control and who will rule when they do. They are eating one another alive.
He’s a Moron ! He destroyed his Career ! Cheyney Was Expected to be a Traitor !
Kinzinger is a traitor !
Man this made me feel good as an American hearing a GOP Congressman call out his party for what they have done to this country. THAT is what we want to see as citizens. Thank you for your service Adam and good luck in the future. America definitely appreciates you.
His own family attacking him for doing the right thing,is a lonely place to be,but like the soldiers who stood up against Confederate traitors,History will be kind to him🙌🏾
Hats off to him for keeping his integrity in the midst of all lies.
like when he ridiculed Kamala Harris for describing herself to an audience of blind people. USA!USA!
That’s why I Love Trump !
I think he has kept his lies to look like integrity which he had before he was bribed or threatened by the swamp, now he is just another inhabitant whose guilt will not stop tormenting him, you can see it on his face.
Thank you, Congressman Adam Kinzinger, for your service in the military, & as an Elected Official, you deserve the respect of all patriotic Americans. As the dthr. of USAF Captain, Tuskege Airman, & Pilot, I traveled US, Asia, & Europe always respecting the heart & soul of our Nation & Constitution. As a young adult stateside I fought for Equity, Equality, Voters Rights, Civil Rights, & no wars. Today, for me, you, with Rep. Liz Cheney, reflect the best of America, “Do the Right Thong!” IMO, “The J6 Committee” are ‘People of the Year 2022’! Though you were just doing your jobs ‘The J6 Final Report’ is clear evidence of an honest ‘Job Well Done’, earning the J6 Panel Medals Of Honor 👏🏽. We shall succeed in ’24 to overcome the Trump led fallback to ‘jimcrow AmeriKKKa’, we’ve come too far to fail. “Onward & Upward”🇺🇲❤️🤍💙🇺🇲👍🏼👍🏻👍🏽👍🏿👍🇺🇲🌈❤🧡💛💚💙💜🖤🤎🤍🌈🇺🇲 #Victory4Zelenskk_Ukraine 🇺🇦💙💛🇺🇦💛💙🇺🇦 #ExpelSeditionists
A rational republican. Very rare today. So concerning he was kicked out for exactly that fact. We are headed for scary times. But history will show he did the right thing.
Thank you for doing the right thing. If only there were more men like you in the Republican party instead of the liars and fraud artists.
yes…thanks for the file from the committee that admits trump did request 10000 troops present. proving anyone hoping for a riot wouldnt want 10000 troop on hand to stop it in seconds
jan th committee proved trump innocent
Finding an honorable man, someone who will act on principle even if it is not in his best interest, is a very rare thing. If you are lucky enough to meet someone like this make him your friend for life.
@johnJacobjinglehimerSchmidt there’s stupidity and then there’s willfully ignorant…..by your comments I can’t decide which would describe you………probably alittle of both…..
If Adam had an a single ounce of integrity, he would have pushed for charges against Ray Epps and an investigation of the FBI’s role in January 6th
You will never be forgotten! History will place your legacy accodingly.
We need more people like him to stand up to extremists in their respective political parties. 👏
@Philip Williams snot
You are all nuts
@Philip Williams that it?
Fortunately the American people disagree with you, which is why RINOs Kinzinger and Cheney were forced into early retirement. 🥳
So, when is that going to happen? No one stood up on the left to the left wing terrorists
What ever he decides to do I think he will do it with grace and humility. You are loved so much. Adam… Thank you for being here.
@Lee C Typical leftist reply with name-calling. I guess you think people who want to make America great are maggots. If you believe that putting America first and Making America Great Again are maggots, then what does that make you Marxists who want to turn our country into a Socialist Communist state?
@DeWitt Bacon What absolute gibberish. MAGA maggots are a threat to democracy, if you are one then you hate America. Get the MAGA fascist nonsense out of your head and get the GOP back to being a respectable political party where honorable conservative leaders like Adam Kinsinger are respected.
Crying like a B***h!! 🤣
He’ll do great in Hollywood. A+ actor!
@DeWitt Bacon you mean Trump? That clown and his supporters are jokes and would go down in history as traitors.
I was taught to respect other people’s opinions even if the opinion isn’t even near your own. I’ve never voted rep but have respected GOP leaders in my (66 yrs) past. I feel like there are so very few left that can be taken as still doing the job of serving the American people and not just themselves. it’s too bad as he appears to be in politics for the right reasons.