97 comments
He said what he said and he meant what he said and it’s long overdue time that Putin gets called out for who and what he really is. We shouldn’t be afraid of speaking the truth about him. I think Biden was point on with his viewpoint statement of Vladimir Putin
@Elmosweed Wished he did before all those 190,000 Russian troops were circling Ukraine … I think Putin would have thought differently. Sadly Putin is like the Lion who spots the one wilderbeast in the herd that shows weakness and pounces on that one… Its Joe Biden .. he is too old and inconsistent with too many corrections ..3 over there this weekend..omg.. the world is watching
@gacj2010 Nope- Putin just could not wait for Trump to try and steal another election.
America will fight Russia in this proxy war to acquire resources to the last Ukrainian!!!
This interview could have taken less than a minute and not almost 10 … What a bag full of wasted words… “Do you think Biden meant what he said about Putin not remaining in power?” Answer: “Yes.” “Do you think the white house was wrong to downplay Biden’s comment, and by doing that, made the U.S. look weaker in the eyes of the world?” Answer: “Yes.” Perfect… Interview over, change the channel to HBO and watch reruns of “The Vikings” so we can all admire how much the world has advanced in a thousand years…..
@Jonathan Weed Thanks for your insight and comment. Nice to be supported in this day and age. Peace.
@aaron fournier Yes, regrettably that seems to be the trend.
@Brendan Hayward Really? That’s all you got out of my comment? Perhaps I should have used a spongebob squarepants cartoon as my metaphor, in order to incite an educated reply from you Brendon.
For goodness sake, Joe meant what he said, he said what he meant. Worldwide Dictators should just go to hell.
@Africa 1st and you feigning outrage over that in order to deflect from what’s going on in Ukraine right now helps who?
Too bad we’ve either installed or are friends with about 70% of them…
@Emoji When did the try to do that?
Perhaps the NATO gangsters should not have tried to kill Russia at the first place, which caused this brutal war.
How many innocent people have been killed by NATO and how many refugees were created by them? How many similar crimes committed by Russia?
😄😄😄😄😄 One can’t deny that selling energy only for Ruble is Putin’s smart move! The international gangsters tried to throw stones to hit the sky, ended up broken their own feet when the stones fall back down.
@Cropper Copper You are the dictators! West. Didn’t you know?
It’s not unscripted. It’s like a lawyer saying something in court that the judge will then say “the jury will disregard.” You put it out there knowing it will be walked back but cannot be unsaid i.e. you cannot unspill the milk.
@Brenden everyone and their dead uncle knows that biden has dementia.
Proof: msnbcnn won’t try and shoot the story down. They won’t bring up the thousands of clips and try to minimize and deride characterizations of dementia. They just pretend like the clips don’t exist when every day there are 3 more clips. Daily.
Like they pretend hunter isn’t indicted against 10-20 years for kyddypr0n and laundering $ from ukraine russia china iran. 0 seconds covering that blockbuster story when it was all don jr don jr don jr don jr for no reason whatsoever.
They also don’t want to talk about ashley’s diary, where she writes that daddy potato used to take showers with her when she was 11. She left that diary at a psychiatric facility where she was undoubtedly being treated bc of how daddy seckshually abused her – his own daughter.
They won’t talk about how he cheated his way to the bottom of his law school class then lied about being top, and lied about jobs he and his family had.
That’s how you know it’s all solid gold truth. because msnbcnn won’t even mention the stories. That’s how you know.
@June Smith joe biden wears his dementia and corruption on his sleeve
The [CB] is pushing their plan, the patriots know the playbook, this is leading up to a crisis. The crisis will allow the patriots to take the economy in a completely different direction. The [CB] is now making a move into CBDC, bait taken, trap set. The [DS] is now being brought to where the patriots want them. With each lie, with each censorship, the narrative will be impossible to maintain. The people are now seeing the truth, Trump and the patriots are in control. Soon there will be maximum transparency, the people will see all the crimes. The [DS] is now being eradicated, soon the [DS] and the D’s will cease to exist.
@June Smith what does ashley biden’s diary say? Why did biden send an early morning FBI raid to confiscate the diary from a journalist?
@Jeff V But now the White House walked back on Biden’s comment. It’s the press duty to make it clear of his statement. Personally, I would say this is unfortunately politics that Biden is playing with supporters. The speech will go down the history, will be widely and of high praise among voters, but the comments from the white house will be forgotten. For people sake, I would rather he at least delivers the weapons fighter jets, tanks Ukrainians asked for to help them not only slow down the Russian invasion, but to push them out of their country.
Jesus, the press… Unhappy when he states what everyone is thinking then when they walk it back a little “So, you think he should stay?”
RuBot detected…
Who in the press was “unhappy” in what he stated?
I think your statement is a blatant lie just to whine about media.
*But I’ll wait* on a couple names of major press figures who showed “unhappiness”….
yeah, I’m starting to fear the masses here have really lost the plot. I’ll just say it – GO FOR IT JOE!!! cuz if the GQP take the house, that means they have enough in-state momentum that they will change the laws to take the senate and the presidency and we will become an illiberal democracy just like Putin’s where the press is the ‘enemy of the people’ if they aren’t spewing dealer leader’s crap – where a minority party rules and a minority race holds apartheid over the nation – and we will NEVER GET AMERICA BACK – not with AI, surveillance state, private police forces certain to come and whatever toxic waste these FORMER patriots are drinking.
Push him Joe, I don’t want a return to th dark ages. Imagine the suffering when the Dumpt Organization decides to do a hostile takeover on Canada or Mexico, or Europe in toto. If yer gonna lob’em PUTA, stop yakkin and get to packin that powder cuz we will survive, you won’t and we will hunt you to the ends of the earth and project your Ghaddafi-esque demise into the universe for all to see, forever
Yes but… what if you lived in Ukraine?
IT’S NICE TO HAVE A PRESIDENT WITH HUMANITY AND SPEAKS THE TRUTH FROM HIS HEART
@Action Hiro It’s unforgivably pitiful to have a President who leaves the US borders wide open on his first day in office for millions of illegals , child and drug traffickers to invade our country.
It’s unforgivably pitiful to have a President who fumbled the pullout in the worst chaotic way and abandoned hundreds of Americans who served in Afghanistan, and left them there to be hunted down and killed as terrorist by the Taliban. ..
It’s unforgivably pitiful to have a President who fumbles his words ..that could start WWIII..to have his administration backtrack saying:.., “he meant to say this!” 🤦🏻♀️
It’s unbelievable that this President sat in his basement during his whole campaigning under the guise of Covid19, but actually was covering up his cognitive deficit.. and conned 81 million voters to have him (s)elected..,most of whom today regretted their decision. 🎤
That speech will get us into WWIII. probably should keep those thoughts to himself. But then again, he really doesn’t know what to say unless it’s on a teleprompter, and that is even difficult for him.
@AbbersJ ya, things are going really great moron. Everything is worse with him running the show. Chaos everywhere.
@S V E I guess you didn’t see how Biden left Afghanistan. Build the Taliban back better biden
SLAVA UKRAINI! 🙏💙💛
Yeah, he should not say such things loud… Hence that is a fact, puthler cannot stay in power, nor any of these who are now in power in russia.
So, if Putin knows he will be dragged out and shot if he loses, do you think that makes him more or less likely to do a deal? Take your time, give it a thought. Ok. Now, tell me, do you think he’s more likely to call off the Ukraine invasion and go home, or is he likely to train more troops, and launch a massive and deadly attack sometime soon? Ok.
he is not afraid of putin
You said it Joe. Own it. It is the truth.
Like tRump, by giving the super rich a tax break
It’s too late, he walked it back. It was a stupid move.
I agree with Joe, lol stfu
It’s hilarious how politicians answer questions without answering questions.
Definitely problematic of the left.
Blah, blah, blah – walking this back makes us look “scared and weak” – all this walking on eggs has not served our relations with Russia well in the past and it won’t now!
You really need to go back and read some history books. You realize we’ve NEVER walked on egg shells around the Russians right? We’ve blatantly ramped up rhetoric over the decades just as much as Russia has in recent times and in the past. We’ve started as many and more wars in the world and we’ve put proxy leaders in all around the globe. Need I remind you of just one of those? The Sha in Iran back in the late 70’s? Do you remember that? Do you remember any of our atrocities around the globe? I’m betting you don’t. Now, I agree that Putin is a monster and a total scumbag. I also agree that Ukraine did nothing to deserve this, other than being a strip of land that Putin wants to give himself access to the complete area. Other than that, this war Putin made was completely vanity and greed and yes “other than that” is included in this statement. But, what you all seem to not understand is that if we put troops into that area at all, we’re all fucked. You get that right? Mutually assured destruction and all. Is this at all a problem for the rest of the world? I feel like everyone here is willing to be atomized just to prove a point and that is very frightening.
Totally agree with Biden
Why walk it back? It’s a great statement
@Clean Green Lord… If your gonna come back at me… Try and do so with something more then childish taunts and silly posturing. Your an adult. Stop embarrassing Yourself by acting like you’re not.
@Clean Green There is a difference between wanting war, and needing to go defend ppl who we promised to defend…. but I know how that doesn’t fit your false narrative.
Do you honestly think there aren’t a crap ton of leftist in the military?
By the way did you go searching around the desert for “weapons of mass destruction”? And if so, what branch, unit and MOS?
@Dirt Shredder If you can provide proof otherwise, feel free to do so. I’ll wait….
@Clean Green Is that what your telling yourself, while stereotypically touting the “fake news” line… that is only ever conveniently used when it’s something that doesn’t fit your false narrative.
Because it opens the door for other countries to make such comments about our own leadership. It isn’t productive. It was wrong when Graham said it, and it’s still wrong.
“Was that comment a mistake?”
“Well look…”
That’s a yes, then.
Just stand behind him! He said what is true!
@Spikd We all know that Biden IS the military industrial complex. But what is so crazy is how he now has the liberals and progressives backing him up every step of the way along this insane path to line his pockets with world war.
@Ima Doll Are you a Trump supporter? If so, are you aware that Trump said he would do more than Biden? He said he would go in with migs (not the old planes that the Ukrainians can fly) and he would do much more. So if you think Biden is a war monger Trump would be much more so…..based on *his own words* .
@Md Maruf We still see you.
Nobody is walking back anything – or if they do they should be fired. He said what he said. Remember this is a real president, policy isn’t just pulled out of his trump-maker or creating policy with a simple comment. OFFICIAL US POLICY is that we do not we are not SEEKING regime change. The US does NOT have a policy of Regime Change for Russia -these drama queen journos and all the pearl clutchers really just need to take a hystrionics bath
We have all said it and it is no secret that poo-Tin needs to go. It just needed to be reiterated and said in public by a head of State to carry more punch and I totally agree with Biden.
@Clean Green lol
@Don_ECHOguy Enjoy laughing. I doubt the children murdered in war are feeling as giddy.
Just saying a leader cannot remain in power does not mean America will do a regime change. Unless NATO is attacked. Then there will be a drone named Justice dedicated to seek and destroy.
Otherwise, peaceful, legal ways can remove Putin, like being arrested for war crimes.
Or Putin is retired/removed by his own citizens/ oligarchs.
Poisoning is not unknown in Putin’s neck of the woods.
Biden the destroyer of the middle class. Need to go.
We have? ALL of us ? or just the Biden fan unicorns and snowflakes? As i recall a recent poll on biden shows only 30% support that kinda means that BIDEN/Pelosi/Camel need to go.
When speaking truth is a problem, we are in a very bad place.
I think the free world would agree that Putin needs to go but we will leave that to the Russian people to do.
Biden said he didn’t want to go to war with Russia. So he doesn’t need to be speaking like that. You may as well declare war with that verbiage.
He was probably talking about HIMSELF
Well said Biden.
So glad he didn’t say… “I don’t see any reason why Putin should be removed” (to paraphrase a recent incumbent).
@Cropper Copper Care then to explain how I employed ironic quotes incorrectly when I expressed something ironic?
PS: PLEASE don’t make me brandish my big long sharp degrees in communication and journalism 😃😃
@J. Goebbels that literally answers nothing, is relevant to nothing and explains nothing that you said…
@Clean Green so you did try and deny that Vladimir Putin had committed war crimes in Ukraine? Cuz that’s the only way you use those quotation marks correctly.
@Clean Green If you don’t know how to use ironic quotation marks than you clearly weren’t paying attention in communication and journalism class. … or, in other words, ain’t nobody scared of you, little one. 😂
@J. Goebbels And I am saying ” Lots of aides and assistants and spokespersons”. Not once have you heard directly from Biden that he misspoke. They may force him to do it- but as of now he has not said a word and he should not have to.
Republicans were crying Biden was weak and now they are crying he hurt Putin’s feelings.
Make up your fkn minds already.
Hell-
Graham came out and directly said he wants Putin assassinated.
Trump came out saying he would send nuclear subs and planes.
Republicans threaten Putin and nothing from the right
Biden hurts Putin’s feelings and it will lead to WW3
The speech was “pitch perfect,” but you are walking back the most important thing said.
