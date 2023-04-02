Recent Post
73 comments
It’s amazing how much Tacopina’s position changes once you pay him. You’d swear he was a Congressman.
@Yaw Eli Son, he is a regular guest host on the channel. All you’re saying is you aren’t very bright
@GonnaCrySnowflake?;)hummm ! Really ? I didn’t know that
It’s the grand jury who indicted him !!!!
@Barry Dunnit will never go that far. Trump won’t actually have yo go to court watch.
@Slothy Watching. For a heart attack 😆
@Farriba Habibi Bigly!
@Slothy He will have to go to court, but will he end up in jail, where he belongs? That’s the question.
When he describes his thoughts on Michael Cohen, he describes trump perfectly!😂
Yes, if you had to choose, between Mar A Lardo and Cohen, as to who’s telling the truth, then there is no choice. I wonder if they’ll have a fact-checker in court during Orange Jello’s trial so that they can fact-check in real-time.
Cnn backing convicted felons is hilarious.
“Had he not been running for president, he would not have been indicted.”
We all know Trump declared his presidential run early specifically to make this argument.
Actually he is running to shelter himself from his legal problems with the office of President.
Yes he would….he has gotten away with way too much HE IS NOT UNTOUCHABLE!
We finally got Trump, now we need to find ways to get DeSantis and Cruz, 2 more that might beat Biden.
Of course it is politically motivated. They had 2 plus years to indict him. Why now? Whoever believes this is not political they are lying.
What’s funny about this interview is he’s not his usual “jovial” self today!!😂😂😂😂😂
@Yeah Naaa 💯😂😂
Those Lip Fillers Every Time!!!
He is finally realized ,he is in way over his head.
Maybe the coke fairy didn’t visit 🤔 ?
Did he really just say that the payments were never filed ANYWHERE? That in itself already sounds quite illegal to me.
Listen to what you’re saying… a hush money payment should be filed… why would someone make a hush money payment for an adulterous affair with a porn star public?
When someone says’ “ in my opinion” it normally means the facts are not on our side
Not really, it’s just CYA
@GonnaCrySnowflake?;) Stats
Joined Mar 28, 2023
He should be perp walked. And they should allow everyone to watch it live. We waited years for this day.
Y’all have waited years for this day because y’all are trying to dig for something to charge him with. Pathetic
I’m glad I had this wise wise man to tell me how I “Should feel” about things. How in the world would I have processed my feelings without this man.
Cry harder when nothing comes from this.
It’s a little on the nose for a mob lawyer to look exactly as you’d expect a mob lawyer to look.
Yeah! Amazing/not amazing, right? Unbelievable that this guy is a real cartoon.
The TEFLON DON!! NOTHING STICKS!! TRUMP2024
He comes over each time as one who’s very angry.
Let hope for his client sake his demeanor would be different in court.🤡
When your case sucks in court, you try it in the press. That’s exactly what Tacopina has been doing for weeks now.
@Yeah Naaa do you watch these supposed hearings on Nickelodeon, Rainbow Bright?
@Mark🤣 wait…are you denying the hearings took place? Are you a “hearings” denier? O my.
@Mark you said “supposed hearings”. I almost never lol at yt comment, but scooter, you got good one outta me with that🤣. Thanks.
He’s not gonna answer you straight, he’s afraid he’ll be indicted next!! Sad
Right just like Trump was going to get prosecuted for documents at Mar-A-Lago.
@Crystal Pride Oh, it’s coming hon. Just wait.
The thought that my tax dollars are paying for this horrible man’s “protection” for the rest of his life nauseates me. As an American I believe this person deserves a fair trial. Also as an American I’m sick of seeing him get away with crimes any other citizen would be imprisoned for. We need justice.
@Jesse A I do… slaves can’t speak
@John Ocampo what hasn’t Trump done to hurt the country and the people.
This whole argument that he didn’t use campaign funds falls apart when two people have admitted guilt and gone to prison for that
Hey don’t underestimate denial
In the same sentence that he admits that they won’t do anything right away because they don’t even know what the charges are, he then goes on to say that there’s no law that fits this -lol. He’s so full of crap with all this posturing.
if im elected DA i will go after Trump, <-- and yet wonder why people are suggesting its political LOL
It’s a shame and embarrassing that so many adults are ignorant about ordinary everyday legal issues. Ex: what’s so hard about understanding the charges are SEALED? 😮
@Mona Murphy So you just saying.
Secrecy required by the Constitution.
My fifth grade class was a very large “team-room”. Double enrollment with two teachers. They indeed taught basic government and civics. Even holding a mock presidential election.
Both female teachers assured and reassured us that our votes are 100% private, discreet and anonymous. Only an experiment to see how our mock outcome compares to the actual outcome. (Of course the faculty anticipating that our student vote will mirror our parents’ vote.)
Well it was very long ago, and my first experience at election fraud. Not to be confused with VOTER. But instead, ELECTION FRAUD.
As the ballots were handed out to our desk as we sat, I noticed a tiny number written in the upper corner of the ballot. I think I was 47. I’ll never forget. I looked around the classroom, and other students with blank faces and hesitation, not sure what to do. Some students, unwittingly just voted away!
I continued to pause, then folded the corner over to conceal the 47. Then I started to tear it off, then stopped, realizing of course…making my ballot more identifiable by process of elimination.
So, after careful consideration, I went ahead and voted anyway. I wasn’t voting for George Wallace, so there was nothing to be embarrassed about after all.
Taco is Mob Lawyer and that’s why he is representing Don the Con. There is no doubt that Taco can play the role of the Lawyer in any Mob Movie.
He could play Toody , of Toody and Muldoon , in a remake of ‘Car 54 where are you’ . ouh ouhh
Then he will probably whack the D. A.
We’re talking New York. The Don ain’t no choir boy.
“We have a criminal justice system in this country, we have civil litigation, and former Presidents are not immune from being held accountable by either one.” – Mitch McConnell, 2/13/21
What crimes?
The fact that there won’t be a perp walk or handcuffs shows us there is STILL two different legal systems.
I’m okay with no handcuffs. The guy can’t run and can barely lift a glass of water nevermind throw a punch.
I would like a gag though.
@Kate D You know USA cops cuff people they’ve shot and killed, right? It’s not about throwing a punch.
There shouldn’t be a perp walk – not for Trump’s sake, but for the agents who have to protect him. In a charged situation like this, crowds should be avoided at all costs.
@wade stanton I’m not a cop.
When you have to attack the court, your defense is all but non-existent.