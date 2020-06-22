Baton Rouge Resident Advocates For Changing Name Of School | Morning Joe | MSNBC

During a Baton Rouge School Board meeting, resident Gary Chambers Jr. criticized a member of the board during a discussion on renaming a school that is currently named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Connie Bernard defended keeping the school’s name but also appeared to be shopping online during the hearing. Aired on 06/22/2020.
Baton Rouge Resident Advocates For Changing Name Of School
Put that man on the School Board. He can have Connie’s seat.
Be sure to give the seat a really good clean first.
@silverpairaducks not so much. Trump has made it abundantly clear that he is only the president of his base of dupes. The rest of us he just vilifies.
Maybe that’s why he’s the only president whose approval ratings never got above 50%.🤔
@silverpairaducks so sorry to disappoint you, ya pillock, he’s not! Derrrr!
put him in the oval office!
put connie in trumps bunker.
i smell you rotting, patty, from hear. IT’S OVER, FOR PATTY’S PARTY.
‘here’
She showed just how indifferent she is, by shopping instead of listening. That’s why we all need to wake these people up, and say that these people matter, untill they get the message.
Nah. I think it’s past the time trying to wake them up. Vote them out and replace them.
@Ruth Amui Ditto.
She lied and said it was a pop-up. “This ain’t 1999, Connie. Don’t you got a pop-up blocker, sister!”
All communities should have someone like Chambers advocating on their behalf!
WOW! MY GOD!!! POWERFUL! That lady connie is a disgusting, racist dog not fit for slopping hogs! That Speaker is AMAZING!
Times have changed, never let it swing back.
It is the Truth that hurts people !!!
This man should run for city council. Strong, articulate, passionate voice for his community.
It was shameful that the board member was SHOPPING during a public meeting. She should resign.
He ran for state senate. Got only 25 percent of the vote against the Incumbent.
@f Humperdink That’s actually not bad.
Please take a seat if you want to wait for it for it’s gonna be a very long waiting, especially if the one to resign has no moral compass.
@Yogripper you’re from Baton Rouge? If not, then you are sadly mistaken. He lost to a woman who does NOTHING for her district. 3:1 with no other candidates is just like losing 21-0 in football. Or 35-14. Pick ya poison.
@f Humperdink No I’m not but it sounds like he was able to get 20% on his first try against someone who has their district in a vice hold, that’s not bad.
He rebuked his a$$ off definitely knew the history!
It’s akin to naming Jewish schools after Nazis. All the torture, deaths and pain these people caused. They don’t need to honored.
Darrell Smith were you there?
yep. what fool wants to celebrate people killing American soldiers? confederate soldiers are guilty of treason.
@Grey Slate you dont have to have been there, to understand ‘murikas history
AGREED
PREACH!!!!!!!
I love this dude for his action. But as he said himself, there still is a lot to do. No statues for traitors.
Edwin Slee Democrat party is the party of slavery, when is the name being changed ?
@Da’Chief you’re living in the past, dude.
@Da’Chief Republicans are the ones fighting tooth and nail to hold on to racist rhetoric, flags and statues.
I had to listen to your speech again. That was beautiful. I only wish people would actually listen when people like you speak. And by ‘people like you’, I don’t mean black people. I mean passionate, educated people who are speaking the truth and fighting for equality. Thank you sir
…WHY IS SLAVERY NOT CONSIDERED A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY, BY THE WHITE LEGISLATURE?
@Deplorable that’s why blacks vote for them🤔
@ciaran
🤔
@David Turner thats such a stupid comment
@dan mac what is it called?
@David Turner so youre going to double down on stupid, are you?
I agree that the name of the school should be changed. Just saying.
I live in Baton Rouge, 100% behind scorching people like this, well said Minister, well said
Naming anything after a gaggle of racist traitors makes NO. SENSE.
g suitter Name them.
@AB Mia and now days it’s the Republicans that are the scum of the Earth. It doesn’t matter what party they were, that person was a traitor to the USA back then.
@AB Mia dixiecrates then all became Republicans. And still are.
@AB Mia you are not ignorant, but you are a sick problem it this country.
ciaran Name them.
So proud of this man representing the best while calling out the worst.
Robert E. Lee wasn’t just a racist – he was also a traitor. He betrayed his country because he couldn’t face the fact that the US citizens chose to geographically restrict slavery. Any person who thinks the Civil War was not about slavery is either ignorant, dumb or lying to themselves. And any person who advocates for the commemoration of Confederate leaders is either ignorant, dumb, lying to themselves or, simply, racist. As racist as those Confederate traitors were.
Well Said!!
Read your history book before you burn it.
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
And let us not forget how the Democratic Party began, and fought to keep slavery. If not for President Lincoln (Republican) we would still be on the plantations.
She’s not sorry, she’s just upset because a smart man called her out.
A Karen, they never expect to be called out.
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Monica Sanchez Not only a man but an intelligent man who cares about his people.