TOPICS:
June 22, 2020

 

During a Baton Rouge School Board meeting, resident Gary Chambers Jr. criticized a member of the board during a discussion on renaming a school that is currently named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Connie Bernard defended keeping the school’s name but also appeared to be shopping online during the hearing. Aired on 06/22/2020.
69 Comments on "Baton Rouge Resident Advocates For Changing Name Of School | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. John O | June 22, 2020 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    Vote Blue in november!! End the gop swamp’s hate agenda

    Madolina Degocelli | June 22, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

      @Russian Bot
      REALLY. YOU WONT LEAVE OUR PAGES.
      We’ve met. AIRPHONE1 ☢️.
      THIS IS NEWS FOR FREE PEOPLE EST
      3/5/1770 BOSTON MA.
      YOU CANT USE OUR PAGES AGAINST US. TOLD ONCE.

    • Russian Bot | June 22, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

      @Madolina Degocelli you’re delirious you’ve got a bug in your head

    Madolina Degocelli | June 22, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      @Russian Bot
      Ya. John Adams. His PG1, AMERICAN REVOLUTION & DAY1 US HISTORY CLASS .
      NEWS FOR FREE PEOPLE?
      THIS ISN’T THE KING’S TWITTER ACCOUNT.

    Madolina Degocelli | June 22, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      @dootdootoo shahhh
      What about the FakeNewZ?
      3/5/1770 king St Boston ma.
      Crispus Attucks was just standing there.
      Black man. Some soldiers were innocent.
      FakeNewZ about MURDER was sent everywhere. A KING WAS REAL MAD AT BOSTON MEDIA.

    • dootdootoo shahhh | June 22, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

      @Madolina Degocelli jibber jabber

  2. Chris P. Bacon | June 22, 2020 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    Put that man on the School Board. He can have Connie’s seat.

  3. altitude illume | June 22, 2020 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    i smell you rotting, patty, from hear. IT’S OVER, FOR PATTY’S PARTY.

  4. Russell Berwick | June 22, 2020 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    She showed just how indifferent she is, by shopping instead of listening. That’s why we all need to wake these people up, and say that these people matter, untill they get the message.

  5. Greg Friedler | June 22, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    All communities should have someone like Chambers advocating on their behalf!

    Madolina Degocelli | June 22, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      BORDER SECURITY. BOSTON MEDIA’S UNITED STATES. ANY MAGA LMK.
      DJT said “The media is the enemy of free people” 2/24/17. 3/5/2020 it was 250 yrs NEWS4 free people. Not a word was heard about regular people & BOSTON MEDIA.
      SOME SOLDIERS WERE INNOCENT. (John Adams, lawyer). In a court of law.
      Paul Revere scribed some metal about it. I guess not a massacre after all.
      Just FakeNewZ. PG 1 AMERICAN REVOLUTION. They were MURDERERS EVERYWHERE.
      Media. Enemy of kings.
      JoeShow AirPhone1 ☢️. Owner/founder #FakeNewZ1770
      HOME: Quincy ma.
      Only City of Presidents

  6. ME | June 22, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    WOW! MY GOD!!! POWERFUL! That lady connie is a disgusting, racist dog not fit for slopping hogs! That Speaker is AMAZING!

  7. Adam Abele | June 22, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    Times have changed, never let it swing back.

  8. superdivemaster | June 22, 2020 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    It is the Truth that hurts people !!!

    Madolina Degocelli | June 22, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

      ON PHONES? BOSTON MEDIA’S UNITED STATES? NO WAY OUT.
      DJT said “The media is the enemy of free people” 2/24/17. 3/5/2020 it was 250 yrs NEWS4 free people. Not a word was heard about regular people & BOSTON MEDIA.
      SOME SOLDIERS WERE INNOCENT. (John Adams, lawyer). In a court of law.
      Paul Revere scribed some metal about it. I guess not a massacre after all.
      Just FakeNewZ. PG 1 AMERICAN REVOLUTION. They were MURDERERS EVERYWHERE.
      Media. Enemy of kings.
      JoeShow AirPhone1 ☢️. Owner/founder #FakeNewZ1770
      HOME: Quincy ma.
      Only City of Presidents

  9. MyCvid | June 22, 2020 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    This man should run for city council. Strong, articulate, passionate voice for his community.

    It was shameful that the board member was SHOPPING during a public meeting. She should resign.

    • f Humperdink | June 22, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

      He ran for state senate. Got only 25 percent of the vote against the Incumbent.

    • Yogripper | June 22, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

      @f Humperdink That’s actually not bad.

    • After Image | June 22, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

      Please take a seat if you want to wait for it for it’s gonna be a very long waiting, especially if the one to resign has no moral compass.

    • f Humperdink | June 22, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      @Yogripper you’re from Baton Rouge? If not, then you are sadly mistaken. He lost to a woman who does NOTHING for her district. 3:1 with no other candidates is just like losing 21-0 in football. Or 35-14. Pick ya poison.

    • Yogripper | June 22, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @f Humperdink No I’m not but it sounds like he was able to get 20% on his first try against someone who has their district in a vice hold, that’s not bad.

  10. Lawrence Jones | June 22, 2020 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    He rebuked his a$$ off definitely knew the history!

  11. D MP | June 22, 2020 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    It’s akin to naming Jewish schools after Nazis. All the torture, deaths and pain these people caused. They don’t need to honored.

  12. Edwin Slee | June 22, 2020 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    I love this dude for his action. But as he said himself, there still is a lot to do. No statues for traitors.

  13. Daniel Lawson | June 22, 2020 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    I had to listen to your speech again. That was beautiful. I only wish people would actually listen when people like you speak. And by ‘people like you’, I don’t mean black people. I mean passionate, educated people who are speaking the truth and fighting for equality. Thank you sir

    Madolina Degocelli | June 22, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

      I WORK IN BOSTON MEDIA. A king of England HATED US & FAKE NEWS. He didn’t get it.
      DJT said “The media is the enemy of free people” 2/24/17. 3/5/2020 it was 250 yrs NEWS4 free people. Not a word was heard about regular people & BOSTON MEDIA.
      SOME SOLDIERS WERE INNOCENT. (John Adams, lawyer). In a court of law.
      Paul Revere scribed some metal about it. I guess not a massacre after all.
      Just FakeNewZ. PG 1 AMERICAN REVOLUTION. They were MURDERERS EVERYWHERE.
      Media. Enemy of kings.
      JoeShow AirPhone1 ☢️. Owner/founder #FakeNewZ1770
      HOME: Quincy ma.
      Only City of Presidents

  14. Lee D. Hendrix | June 22, 2020 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    …WHY IS SLAVERY NOT CONSIDERED A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY, BY THE WHITE LEGISLATURE?

  15. Maggie Hea | June 22, 2020 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    I agree that the name of the school should be changed. Just saying.

  16. Ben Bateman | June 22, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    I live in Baton Rouge, 100% behind scorching people like this, well said Minister, well said

    Madolina Degocelli | June 22, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

      I WORK IN BOSTON MEDIA. MAYBE SEE A TEACHER. FAKE NEWS DAY1 WITH BOSTON.
      DJT said “The media is the enemy of free people” 2/24/17. 3/5/2020 it was 250 yrs NEWS4 free people. Not a word was heard about regular people & BOSTON MEDIA.
      SOME SOLDIERS WERE INNOCENT. (John Adams, lawyer). In a court of law.
      Paul Revere scribed some metal about it. I guess not a massacre after all.
      Just FakeNewZ. PG 1 AMERICAN REVOLUTION. They were MURDERERS EVERYWHERE.
      Media. Enemy of kings.
      JoeShow AirPhone1 ☢️. Owner/founder #FakeNewZ1770
      HOME: Quincy ma.
      Only City of Presidents

  17. Seraph Johanson | June 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Naming anything after a gaggle of racist traitors makes NO. SENSE.

  18. Eryk Aton | June 22, 2020 at 1:23 PM | Reply

    So proud of this man representing the best while calling out the worst.

    Madolina Degocelli | June 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      I WORK IN BOSTON MEDIA. SILENT. Sitting on lies NOW TRUTH.
      DJT said “The media is the enemy of free people” 2/24/17. 3/5/2020 it was 250 yrs NEWS4 free people. Not a word was heard about regular people & BOSTON MEDIA.
      SOME SOLDIERS WERE INNOCENT. (John Adams, lawyer). In a court of law.
      Paul Revere scribed some metal about it. I guess not a massacre after all.
      Just FakeNewZ. PG 1 AMERICAN REVOLUTION. They were MURDERERS EVERYWHERE.
      Media. Enemy of kings.
      JoeShow AirPhone1 ☢️. Owner/founder #FakeNewZ1770
      HOME: Quincy ma.
      Only City of Presidents

  19. Omer Shomrat | June 22, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    Robert E. Lee wasn’t just a racist – he was also a traitor. He betrayed his country because he couldn’t face the fact that the US citizens chose to geographically restrict slavery. Any person who thinks the Civil War was not about slavery is either ignorant, dumb or lying to themselves. And any person who advocates for the commemoration of Confederate leaders is either ignorant, dumb, lying to themselves or, simply, racist. As racist as those Confederate traitors were.

  20. Monica Sanchez | June 22, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    She’s not sorry, she’s just upset because a smart man called her out.

