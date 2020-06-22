During a Baton Rouge School Board meeting, resident Gary Chambers Jr. criticized a member of the board during a discussion on renaming a school that is currently named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Connie Bernard defended keeping the school’s name but also appeared to be shopping online during the hearing. Aired on 06/22/2020.

Baton Rouge Resident Advocates For Changing Name Of School | Morning Joe | MSNBC