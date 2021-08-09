With covid cases on the rise in Florida, a battle is brewing between Governor Ron DeSantis and school officials throughout the state over whether to require children to mask up. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is also running to replace DeSantis, spoke to NBC’s Joshua Johnson about her state’s covid crisis and what she would do differently.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Battle Over Masking Continues With School Year Set To Begin in Florida