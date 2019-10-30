Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are statistically tied in New Hampshire, according to new UNH/CNN polling. Joe Biden has also dropped nine percentage points in NH in the same polling. Guy Cecil discusses. Aired on 10/30/19.

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Battle For Top Spot In NH Polling | Morning Joe | MSNBC