Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are statistically tied in New Hampshire, according to new UNH/CNN polling. Joe Biden has also dropped nine percentage points in NH in the same polling. Guy Cecil discusses. Aired on 10/30/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Battle For Top Spot In NH Polling | Morning Joe | MSNBC
MSNBC in 2024: “Four years after his heart attack, fringe candidate President Sanders runs for re-election.”
Everyone remember: Vote blue, don’t constantly attack people like MSNBC who is generally on our side 💙💙🌊🌊
@Cajek Biden ain’t blue
Keep your corporate whores! Bernie is in the lead because we the people are sick of being last in their concerns! BERNIE 2020!
Pitchforks
Sanders FTW
MSNBC reporting anything positive about Bernie Sanders… is the sky falling down?
🧢 We need Andrew Yang 🇺🇸
nope.
Both Bernie and Warren represent accountability and restoration of the government towards the people. Capitalism still works, it just needs more balance and stronger refs.
This means Bernie is probably way ahead.
These silly polls should really be asking (how many % Republicans will vote for a democratic candidate) + (their Democratic vote %) because that number is actually what is relevant and will avoid another Trump vs Hillary situation. Wake up already. This is the facking US of A, these statistics should be inclusive of everyone and be truly representative of the population.
If warren was up 3 points it would be “warren leads the pack in NH”
interesting choice of words. Statistically tied? Bernie is in the lead. That’s what you would have said if EW was in Bernie’s place. Corporate media sucks!
I admire Buttigieg the most,but i will vote with the one who get the nomination because they all are intelligent people in comparison with republicans.
White people sure love themselves some socialism!
?
Bernie or bust!
”the screaming head line is Biden down” No Joe.
the screaming headline is Bernie is on top of poll, up by 7% since July.
Warren down 2 Buttageig no gains.
Black voters for Sanders! No other candidate’s policies will advance our community like Bernie’s.
Kamala?