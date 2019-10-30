Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Battle For Top Spot In NH Polling | Morning Joe | MSNBC

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Battle For Top Spot In NH Polling | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 30, 2019

 

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are statistically tied in New Hampshire, according to new UNH/CNN polling. Joe Biden has also dropped nine percentage points in NH in the same polling. Guy Cecil discusses. Aired on 10/30/19.
21 Comments on "Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Battle For Top Spot In NH Polling | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Supernautiloid | October 30, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    MSNBC in 2024: “Four years after his heart attack, fringe candidate President Sanders runs for re-election.”

  2. Calvin Crooks | October 30, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Pitchforks

  3. George Garcia | October 30, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Sanders FTW

  4. Ivar Hagen | October 30, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    MSNBC reporting anything positive about Bernie Sanders… is the sky falling down?

  5. i.support.yang | October 30, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    🧢 We need Andrew Yang 🇺🇸

  6. Real Talk76 | October 30, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Both Bernie and Warren represent accountability and restoration of the government towards the people. Capitalism still works, it just needs more balance and stronger refs.

  7. Hamfists Man | October 30, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    This means Bernie is probably way ahead.

  8. Sawri Vang | October 30, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    These silly polls should really be asking (how many % Republicans will vote for a democratic candidate) + (their Democratic vote %) because that number is actually what is relevant and will avoid another Trump vs Hillary situation. Wake up already. This is the facking US of A, these statistics should be inclusive of everyone and be truly representative of the population.

  9. Jalen Lowdermilk | October 30, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    If warren was up 3 points it would be “warren leads the pack in NH”

  10. Barbara Goins | October 30, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    interesting choice of words. Statistically tied? Bernie is in the lead. That’s what you would have said if EW was in Bernie’s place. Corporate media sucks!

  11. Mag | October 30, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    I admire Buttigieg the most,but i will vote with the one who get the nomination because they all are intelligent people in comparison with republicans.

  12. James Cooper | October 30, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    White people sure love themselves some socialism!

  13. Digital Jackie | October 30, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Bernie or bust!

  14. Rascal | October 30, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    ”the screaming head line is Biden down” No Joe.
    the screaming headline is Bernie is on top of poll, up by 7% since July. 
    Warren down 2 Buttageig no gains.

  15. Tim A | October 30, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Black voters for Sanders! No other candidate’s policies will advance our community like Bernie’s.

