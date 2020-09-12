Bernie Sanders on USPS: Donald Trump is crazy, not stupid

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) said President Donald Trump is "crazy, not stupid" when it comes to the plan he told Fox Business about in an interview to withhold funds for USPS over mail-in ballots.
America is the one country that pretends to spread democracy all over the world while destroying it at home…
Democracy in america? In any part of the world have democracy is the dictatorship of the money.
Very wrong. America destroys everything that he touches especially the middle east.
masteriansun Ya know I don’t see BLM guys saying that they are going to Kenosha, bringing weapons and saying they are going to pick people off if they can.
Marcus Chapelone there are democratic constitutional republics and there are authoritarian republics.
@Troubled Sole that’s the problem with capitalism. Democratic Socialism for the win!
Bernie is the oldest but clearly the most mentally sound. The dude can actually get through a sentence.
@D Kahn Key Votes:
August, 2018: Voted against banning federal funds for entities that promote/perform abortions
September, 2017: Voted against military budget $37 billion MORE than Trump was asking for
February, 2017: Social Security expansion, giving more money by adjusting cost-of-living calculations
March, 2017: Voted for bill to keep federal funding for family planning clinics
September, 2015: Voted against “welfare reform” that hurt minorities including women, the poor etc.
January, 2015: Voted for stopping government from demanding medically unnecessary visits to any entity
January, 2015: Voted against the Keystone XL Pipeline
July, 2011: Voted for bill that requires pharmacies to comply with rules related to contraceptives
March 10, 2011: Voted for the Student Non-Discrimination, protecting students from exclusion
December 22, 2010: Voted for the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”
January, 2009: Voted for bill requiring hospitals to provide emergency contraception to sexual assault victims
March, 2008: Voted against bill defining unborn child as eligible for SCHIP
October, 2007: Voted against barring HHS grants to entities that perform abortions
April, 2007: Voted for bill that provides emergency contraception at military facilities
October, 2002: Voted against war in Iraq
May, 2000: Voted against establishing permanent normal trade relations with China
July, 1999: Voted against amendment banning same sex adoption in Washington D.C.
July, 1996: Voted against the “defense of marriage act”
January, 1993: Voted for bill which bans states from restricting the right to terminate pregnancy before viability
January, 1991: Voted against authorizing military force in Iraq
Legislation Bernie Has Authored:
July, 2018: Foreign policy bill to remove U.S. troops from Yemen
February, 2017: Social Security Expansion Act
June, 2014: Veteran’s bill hiring more VA doctors & nurses, & eliminating wait times
November, 2013: Veteran’s bill increasing disability compensation by $16.3 billion
February, 2009: Energy efficiency and conservation program
November, 2003: Legislation providing all Americans with one free credit report per year
February, 1992: Started the National Program of Cancer Registries, helping research
Legislation Bernie Has Sponsored And Helped Push Through:
August, 2019: Bill called “Protect Access to Birth Control Act” to repeal Trump’s harmful laws
November, 2012: Amendment requiring public access to officials seeking work with defense contractors
November, 2012: Amendment that provides for treatment of autism under TRICARE
March, 2011: Bill making it illegal to exclude students from programs based on sexual orientation
May, 2010: Amendment that forces the first ever audit of the Federal Reserve
March, 2010: Amendment adding $11 billion community health centers
November, 2009: Amendment preventing Wall Street banks from replacing American workers
July, 2009: Amendment requires report to Congress showing financial aid to deployed members
February 6, 2009: Amendment ensures banks getting bailout money isn’t used to displace U.S. workers
October, 2007: Amendment increasing National Guard funds by $10 million after depletion from Iraq
June, 2007: Amendment requiring 30% of hot water for federal buildings be solar heaters
January, 2006: Amendment securing another $10 million for the National Guard ****
Exposing corruption in the military industrial complex
September, 2004: Amendment giving $22 million increase to low income home energy assistance program
September, 2003: Two Amendments preventing Bush overturning ruling that IBM pension cuts violated law
July, 2001: Amendment banning the importation of goods made with child labor
July, 1998: Bill to care for illnesses afflicting Gulf War veterans
April, 1998: Amendment to make grants available to colleges that reduce costs through joint purchases
February, 1995: Amendment requiring offenders convicted of fraud give notice to victims eligible to receive restitution
February, 1992: National Program of Cancer registries
Uncultured swine
@D Kahn oh yeah… it’s not like he changed the COURSE OF NATIONAL DIALOGUE or anything like that.
@Jibreel Lomax Into a spiraling communist pile of dung…. he lived his life as a well off capitalist, nothing else.
@D Kahn yup, nothing else. Have a good one. I’m not interested in having discussions with people who are dishonest actors.
This is an attack on America from the inside out
Hope Faith
And which actions were those?
Hope Faith as soon as trump stop being racist
@o-ptimus primeYou believe the cheapest lies. You are a Fake News Tard ^^
Yes, Bernie is trying to get you to vote for the people that backstabbed him in the first place.
You people need to work on some principles…. and no, just because you feel something more emotionally, does not mean you are more correct about anything, get over yourselves and grow up.
D Kahn actually I don’t care that’s how bad Trump didn’t do a good job it’s just like another job
The guy running the post office is a stock holder in FedEx and UPS
@Trumps IQ is 20 ; Trash is healthy compared to the trajectory we are on now, politically, intellectually and morally speaking. If only it were everyday household trash, that we could expect to soon be in every niche of our environment we would be doing good.
I will point out this; as of now, some percentage of Trump’s anti- environmental policies, has been for the time being at least, blocked by the courts.
@James Guilford Correct, including the dozens of lawsuits against Trump’s disastrous environmental policies. We need to get rid of him now.
@Trumps IQ is 20; Not long ago , a Trump supporter let me know that I did not have any Right to clean air, but if I did want clean air, I could always move to Colorado; you know, Colorado, that state where much of the once pristine drinking water is no longer even drinkable, and many of the mountain valleys are under air quality alerts for much of the year, thanks to the oil and gas industry in that state.
This is the sort of nonsense we are up against, which means even if we ditch Trump, we are still doomed, even if our doom is delayed a bit by ditching Trump.
@James Guilford I know, we are in a sad state, but with republicans in power, our chances of recovering in any way is ZERO.
@Trumps IQ is 20 ;Oh believe you me, I will do what little I can do to see to it that Trump and the Republicans do not remain in power. With that said, a nation’s wellbeing ultimately depends upon the character, or actually the characteristics of its citizens. If a large percentage of the citizens of a modern nation adopt a mindset more similar to people who lived two hundred plus years ago , that modern nation is not likely to survive as a modern nation. It is true though that in order for a terminally ill cancer victim to have any chance for survival at all, said victim must be willing to endure the prolonging of his or her suffering.
A desperate man is a dangerous man.hes capable of anything
@James cameron I dont like joe biden either but between two lesser evils I pick biden. u have no taste whatsoever u believe whatever trump says lmao
@James cameron
Why? You’re a pre-schooler?
legendary soldier yes I know these desperate democrats are scaring the hell out of me……….damn proud of Trump and proud to be a trumpeter!!!
what about a desperate party ? They picked the slowest form of a man they could find just because he was under obama . Obama didn’t even want him to run for president . Then he hides in his basement and never gets asked the tough questions by media lefties . meanwhile whenever you see a trump interview the interviewer always seem to ask gotcha questions and they almost never let republicans speak . they ask a question only to get cut off . democrats calls riots and looting peaceful protest . your major news networks like cnn , msnbc cbs and others never cover real stories just the ones that fit their hate full agenda . sad your ok with it .
Wake up american people the president of usa will be the anti crist
The Honorable Bernie Sanders is phenomenal! So honest, cogent, and tough.
DON’T INJECT BLEACH period
im glad the old commie didn’t get the nominee
That’s why they write him off ,every time that he wants to be nominated .
YOU MUST BE ONE OF THOSE DREAMERS
Now the Media is nice to BERNIE, but as he was a candidate everyone wants to help BIDEN to be the DEM-CANDIDATE. BERNIE was cheated twice and he is now the president of the hearts.
@Tweetking Trump Yeah Trump has the same problem, but he have Fox News – Clinton has CNN, but Bernie had only his Youtube Channel.
@FertilityTV fox news blasts trump as well . I think people feel fox news is with trump because trump is conservative and speaks what many feel .MAYBE THIS IS WHY FOX IS RATED NUMBER 1 IN TELEVISION . CNN AND ALL THE OTHERS ARE WAY LOW IN RAITINGS AFTER THE RUSSIA COLLUSION HOAX THEY LIED TO EVERYONE ABOUT .
Bernie lost the primary because he refused to call out Biden’s record on bad trade deals, credit card interest rate/bankruptcy policies when his son was on the board of MBNA, his constant involvement in corruption, and his atrocious crime bill. That refusal to attack the status quo on your own side of the isle makes you part of the problem not the solution.
Yes, he is very weak, not only did he just let all of the backstabbing happen, but now he is serving them…. how can you whine about all that, like you’re such a justified person, but still look up to the man it was done to, when he is pushing THEM, the ones that did it all, on you?
You need to rethink your supposed priorities.
IWI
I actually quite liked Bernie and Andrew Yang … IDK how tf biden and Harris were even CONSIDERED in the first place….. Tulsi Gabbard was pretty great too..
“I have called for the post master general to resign” Oh ya, he will do just that.
I’m hearing REAL PEOPLE EVEN WOMEN and children losing everything moving out into RVS all this IS A SHAME BEFORE God!!!!
THANK YOUR DEMOCRATIC LEADERSHIP .
Yeah I know the feeling in fact most of America’s had that happen during the Obama yrs, so sad for you people stuck in those Democrats states…letting those rioters create mayhem, spread covid for the last 3months, you guys are still in lock down, can’t open back up….sad part, after you guys all leave your homes, and businesses, they will just go in behind you, buy up all the homes, and businesses and make a killing after you guys leave… God damn sad as all get out
@Corlinna Smith lol not true. been to florida lately lol?
Americans should have demanded his impeachment when they had the opportunity!! This is the outcome of tolerating a morally & intellectually bankrupt president.
What has he done that’s an impeachable offense?
@disclown j Everything.
silverwolf name one thing he’s done that’s an impeachable offense
@disclown j Irresponsible conduct of the country during the pandemic, dismissing the virus as a simple flu, recommending medicines not approved by the World Health Organization in the treatment against covid-19 etc.
silverwolf none of which are impeachable offenses and he’s right the virus has less than a 5% mortality rate so it’s actually less lethal than the flu. Only old people or people with pre existing conditions are at risk (that doesn’t mean that young healthy people can’t die it’s just extremely unlikely) And he’s allowed to recommend whatever treatment he thinks will work. That’s why it’s a recommendation, nobody has to listen to him. Nothing you described would constitute an impeachment which is why the frivolous case was dropped. It had no substance and was politically motivated. He wants the country to reopen because this shutdown has had horrendous effects on our nation’s economy (which was booming before the shutdown) keeping the country closed would have detrimental long term effects on our economy.
It’s so comforting listening to Bernie speak facts. Feels less lonely in this crazy mess.
Achdujeh no but his “new green deal” is communism. He wants free healthcare for everyone employed or not. What do you think that will do to the hospitals? It will make them over crowded and the quality of the treatments will go down significantly. Also whose going to pay the doctors? We are, in much higher taxes what bernie supporters don’t realize is that nothing is free and you end up paying for it anyway directly or indirectly. He also wants all fossil fuels eliminated within 10 years and replaced with high speed monorails, not only is that idea ludicrous but it’s laughable as well. Even if it were possible we have no way of controlling the rest of the world who will probably use fossil fuels anyway regardless of what America does making the whole idea moot. Lastly he wants everyone to make the same amount of money regardless of what profession they are destroying the peoples will to work harder. Why would i become a doctor if i can make the same amount of money being an uber driver?
@disclown j oh thought he was just a concerned progressive….so he’s like Putin…must be confused…better not vote
Sheila Scanlon id may more like Vladimir Lenin
@disclown j Actually he doesn’t want free healthcare for everybody, but a general health insurance. Insurance. Means, one must pay for it. Of course. I don’t know why you believe that Sanders supporters think that everything is free. Sanders supporters live in this world too, you know? They also have a clue about costs of all daily needs or public institutions. He is not communist, he is, if, socialist. Still he wants no socialism, but social market economy. That’s far away from communism. In communism everything is common property, no one has more private property than is nessecary for existing. There are no businesses in private hands, there are no industries or companies which are not state-owned assets. He wants a market economy with more social aspects than now. – Communism, that’s ridiculous.
Bernie lost the primary because he refused to call out Biden’s record on bad trade deals, credit card interest rate/bankruptcy policies when his son was on the board of MBNA, his constant involvement in corruption, and his atrocious crime bill. That refusal to attack the status quo on your own side of the isle makes you part of the problem not the solution.
Germans would never allow this German American to govern them. Only in America would fools be allowed to become the POTUS.
@Aaron Anderson you said it yourself, the option of hope and the freedom to act, they voted him in we will vote him out.
Please explain and post more about this. Americans need to know about this guy. And his dad was, his moms Scottish american, but anyways, please share more from a German perspective. Thanks.
@Dave Greene Germans allowed Adolf to rule the country because they were unhappy with the Weimarer Republic. If Americans wouldn’t have been unhappy with Obamas politics they wouldn’t have voted trump
In Deutschland sind die Medien heute ebenso verlogen und hinterhältig, ein Großteil der Wähler noch dümmer und leichter zu manipulieren als in Amerika. Deswegen geht es mit Deutschland ja konstant bergab, verschwindet Deutschland immer mehr, u.a weil das Volk mit Leuten der 3. Welt ersetzt wird.
@WereWolfang Knightley In Germany the radical left is in power, because the formerly conservative parties have become radical leftists too. They are destroying Germany more and more every year. They are almost as radical and mendacious as the (former) democrats aka. the new radical left in the USA. Since 2014 the media and journalist have changed here, almost at the same time as in the USA. They lie almost as often as CNN MSNBC etc.
You should be happy to have someone like Trump and the Republicans. Americans voted for Trump, so they see what’s wrong.
Millions of Europeans hope that Trump wins, because that is also better for Europe, a first.. second step to defeat the radical left in all westen countries before it’s to late.
He pulled a Giuliani. Speaking the truth on air. He’s a little bit like a Mad scientist. But no science.
I’m gonna go with Rex Tillerson’s assessment.
Because ‘moron’ does not do a good enough job of describing Rump
Martin Arnold moron, by itself doesn’t, but prefaced with Fu<|{INg, Fu<|{INg Moron works quite well.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men (and women) to do nothing.” — Edmund Burke
Funny, Trump was voted in, so a lot of People DID something and this year, they will make sure Joe “Kiddy Sniffer” Biden and Kamala “Policestate” Harris dont get into the White House.
That is why I am voting straight red. I am sick and tired of democrats in my face and telling me what to do.
@AAndrews well said. Restored my faith a little in America.
Please keep fighting this poison 👍
@Sara Routhier pffft god that’s depressing. The World thinks America has gone nuts and you think it’s great.
Worst leader you’ve ever had. Absolutely disgusting man.
might want to add actually reading the books you buy not just putting them on the shelf.
Get up out of your sofa and go to the polls
Why? Still be in oppression no matter who wins
all these taxes they take from our paychecks and now we can’t even get some of it back to get us on our feet … smfh
Riitta Puhjo
Is that a negative or a positive?
@J.J Socialism would be using the taxes to make health care services and free university
@Sandwich Drones I really don’t have time to argue with dumb people. Life is too short.
@Riitta Puhjo And section 8 welfare for bums and food stamps for the lazy
@Sandwich Drones no; that’s social democracy but for the rich, so crony capitalism
In a normal time all three issues: racism, virus and economy, would be dominating the news. Nowadays they cant even get proper airtime cuz thy’re happening simultaneously.
virus, racism, economy, election interference and nuclear security threat all happening simultaneously
No.. I think it’s Donald Trump dominating… as always
I see people lining up for beer, groceries, etc. I guess if they can do that they can line up to vote.
not crazy: sadistic. (I used to be a psychiatrist.)