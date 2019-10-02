Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign events have been canceled until further notice "after he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted." The operation came after Sanders felt "some chest discomfort" at a campaign event yesterday. Aired on 10/2/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign Events After Heart Surgery | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC
God speed Sanders. You’re in our thoughts & prayers!
Soviet Bernie doesn’t believe in God, only in Marxist Way
the speed of reporting THIS time about bernie sanders is not surprising from MSBNC {Sighs} 🙁
Best wishes, Bernie! Heal FIRST; the world can wait for you.
This procedure is common and works wonders! Take the time out you need to heal Bernie. Much love from Scotland! ❤❤❤
@Alexander Stone Maybe works wonders on younger people. It won’t change the fact that Bernie is almost 80 years old.
catalinacurio you’re not even American stay out of our politics this is why we have so much divisiveness, Americans are arguing with people who aren’t even American like stfu about our politics!!! Worry about yourself!!!
elchucofried Shut up dummy
Get well Bernie!!!
Everyone gets stints put in it seems. They wanted to put them in me 19 years ago but I rejected the procedure. Years later I did a stress test and was told I had never had any serious plaque in my arteries. Scams are everywhere.
Both of my parents in their early 70’s.
Simple procedure.
Bernie is a scam
Not a problem. stents are nearly foolproof and he could last years. get rested Senator. your great work is still ahead.
Save your false concern, msnbc. We don’t listen anymore. just give us news without the corporate slant.
best wishes!! youll be fine. i have 4 stents..
❤
Look at the way she’s trying to hide her smile😡😡😡😡 As long as that old man is still alive here’s feting my vote
Im still voting for him 100%
If the stents are in, he should be fine soon
Stents don’t mean you’re “fine”. Voters won’t see it as a good thing either.
@Dude Lebowski
We don’t care. Bernie 2020!
Near the end of last night’s Las Vegas fundraiser, while taking questions, Bernie asked for a chair – “it’s been a long day.”
Get well, Bernie!
Feel better soon, Bernie!
It’s a minor procedure he will be good as new in no time and back at it.
It’s not a minor procedure.
The media was quick to cover this but not all the campaign donation records he’s been breaking 👀
There was a ton of coverage of the donations
No. There wasn’t. I just got through watching Michael Moore on morning Joe and MM was the only one who brought all that up. Every one else just brushed off the ideas like they were dust after Michael brought them up.
No one’s listening to the AVERAGE Joe!
Um of course he had a friggin heart attack! It’s news worthy. Bernie is unfit sorry . Biden 2020!
*Get well soon, Bernie!! 🙏🏽*
The people from San Miguel de Allende 🇲🇽 support Bernie Sanders 100 %
Good health Bernie love!
So Proud of Bernie and his leadership. I wish for him a speedy recovery, because America needs more Great PATRIOTS, like Senator Sanders.
Bernie needs to get his hospital invoice and hold it up saying “Do you know how much I would have had to pay if I didn’t have health insurance!?” It would refuse the attacks people are going to use.