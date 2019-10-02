Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign Events After Heart Surgery | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC

October 2, 2019

 

Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign events have been canceled until further notice "after he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted." The operation came after Sanders felt "some chest discomfort" at a campaign event yesterday. Aired on 10/2/19.
34 Comments on "Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign Events After Heart Surgery | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC"

  1. No One's Business | October 2, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    God speed Sanders. You’re in our thoughts & prayers!

  2. paladinbob 123 | October 2, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    the speed of reporting THIS time about bernie sanders is not surprising from MSBNC {Sighs} 🙁

  3. Joel Bates | October 2, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Best wishes, Bernie! Heal FIRST; the world can wait for you.

  4. catalinacurio | October 2, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    This procedure is common and works wonders! Take the time out you need to heal Bernie. Much love from Scotland! ❤❤❤

    • plasticpimps | October 2, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Alexander Stone Maybe works wonders on younger people. It won’t change the fact that Bernie is almost 80 years old.

    • elchucofried | October 2, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      catalinacurio you’re not even American stay out of our politics this is why we have so much divisiveness, Americans are arguing with people who aren’t even American like stfu about our politics!!! Worry about yourself!!!

    • James Murray | October 2, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      elchucofried Shut up dummy

  5. Beau Dazzle | October 2, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Get well Bernie!!!

  6. Mathew Thomas | October 2, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Everyone gets stints put in it seems. They wanted to put them in me 19 years ago but I rejected the procedure. Years later I did a stress test and was told I had never had any serious plaque in my arteries. Scams are everywhere.

  7. Dana Herron | October 2, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Not a problem. stents are nearly foolproof and he could last years. get rested Senator. your great work is still ahead.
    Save your false concern, msnbc. We don’t listen anymore. just give us news without the corporate slant.

  8. Jackie Bilder | October 2, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    best wishes!! youll be fine. i have 4 stents..

  9. some guy on the internet | October 2, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Look at the way she’s trying to hide her smile😡😡😡😡 As long as that old man is still alive here’s feting my vote

  10. Martin Decamerone | October 2, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    If the stents are in, he should be fine soon

  11. Doug Grinbergs | October 2, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Near the end of last night’s Las Vegas fundraiser, while taking questions, Bernie asked for a chair – “it’s been a long day.”

  12. Visteo Bman | October 2, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Get well, Bernie!

  13. Sam Shipley | October 2, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Feel better soon, Bernie!

  14. Kodi Schitter | October 2, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    It’s a minor procedure he will be good as new in no time and back at it.

  15. gs 3hh | October 2, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    The media was quick to cover this but not all the campaign donation records he’s been breaking 👀

    • Talcum | October 2, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      There was a ton of coverage of the donations

    • Laura Lafauve | October 2, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      No. There wasn’t. I just got through watching Michael Moore on morning Joe and MM was the only one who brought all that up. Every one else just brushed off the ideas like they were dust after Michael brought them up.
      No one’s listening to the AVERAGE Joe!

    • CrimsonTide | October 2, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      Um of course he had a friggin heart attack! It’s news worthy. Bernie is unfit sorry . Biden 2020!

  16. ObamaisnextLincoln | October 2, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    *Get well soon, Bernie!! 🙏🏽*

  17. Mario A Crespo | October 2, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    The people from San Miguel de Allende 🇲🇽 support Bernie Sanders 100 %

  18. zevi kramer | October 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Good health Bernie love!

  19. Terri Freeman | October 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    So Proud of Bernie and his leadership. I wish for him a speedy recovery, because America needs more Great PATRIOTS, like Senator Sanders.

  20. Mad Hatman | October 2, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Bernie needs to get his hospital invoice and hold it up saying “Do you know how much I would have had to pay if I didn’t have health insurance!?” It would refuse the attacks people are going to use.

