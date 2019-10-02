Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign events have been canceled until further notice "after he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted." The operation came after Sanders felt "some chest discomfort" at a campaign event yesterday. Aired on 10/2/19.

Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign Events After Heart Surgery | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC