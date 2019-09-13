Beto O’Rourke joins Chris Matthews from the spin room to talk about his 2020 run. On gun control, O’Rourke explains his mandatory buy-back program.
Beto O'Rourke Explains His Mandatory Gun Buy-Back Policy | Hardball | MSNBC
Hey everybody just blindly trust the government that lied about a reason to invade Iraq and then toppled that country and faced ZERO charges for it. Big Brother knows best!
@Yellowjack17 praise Obama, praise the Democrats, praise government
@Yellowjack17 ANY government, dummy. Iraq happened under a Republican. Libya happened under Obama. Just because your political party is in power doesn’t mean they won’t turn on you.
To say nothing of MK Ultra or operation northwoods or the government funded syphilis experiments.
Both parties are enemies of the people along with all media outlets. Wish my fellow Americans were more principled with courage to stand up and demand real changes.
Everyone knows that banning guns made Mexico a place free from gun violence.
We should ban guns here. Then we can be as safe as the people seeking asylum.
@Mojo
*The United States is not Australia.*
@Mojo Australia never had a gun culture or more guns than people. America has both. Comissar Beto is going to not only incite violence with his draconian policies, he will open up a domestic and foreign black market for guns.
I used to think Chris Matthews was a little impartial. Not anymore.
no way lol, nobody is impartial. this dude is far left for sure.
LOL Good luck with that Beto. There’s gonna be a lot of dead congressmen and policemen if you try doing a mandatory buy-back.
@bob brown He is stating a fact. Mandatory buybacks will lead to violence.
This guy is living in a fantasy world if he thinks he has any prior claim to any of my personal property. I do not owe this jerk anything and he has no right to demand anything from me ! I have ocean front property in Kansas to sell him too !!
First They Come for a Hand and they Take the Whole Arm
TheMsdos25 “Military style” is really any gun. They changed the wording because too many people caught on to the lie that “AR” stands for assault rifle and that it’s a military grade weapon when it isn’t. They are now using new terms. They also openly say ALL semi automatic guns need to be banned. They want a gun ban period and are getting more bold saying it openly now.
LAST CALL Again ALL the guns you mentioned are in the list to be banned. It’s clear they are calling for outright gun confiscation.
@coptic777
*Then they will finally understand what the second amendment was written for beyond any shadow of a doubt.*
@LAST CALL They won’t care. They are begging the government to control them. They are weak and the leaders know it.
This is what we get for the participation trophy generation. They expect to be “taken care of”. They will.
If anyone has seen soylent green, that is a high probability for our future.
@Joaquin Aguilar <--- another dumbdowned feminist male that bleeds heavily from his vagina once a month. Hey Joaquin, why don't take your hippy peace and love crap to the armed gang members in the streets of Chicago aka Chiraq. Tell them that they need to give up their rifles and that they need to follow the law. Let me know how that works out for you.
Come take em soy boy. So grateful we have the 2nd Amendment to protect us from the Beto’s of this world.
Do you idiot’s even know what the 2nd amendment actually means or you just pull it out of your pocket when needed.???
Trump wants gun control too and Reagan supported the assault weapons ban.
LovedBy You, my guess is you probably don’t know what it means.
Everyone seem far too content at disregarding what the 2nd amendment *_actually says._* If we are to lean so heavily on it – we *must* adhere to the *_well regulated_* bit too. And that is _most _*_definitely_* not the status quo.
(Title; “God, the liberal, and the Garden of Eden”) When God kicked out Adam and Eve from the Garden of Eden put an Angel with a FLAMING SWORD (a firearm ?) at the entrance to guard his property. God was willing to use deadly force to protect his rightful property. The liberal told God and the Angel to get permission from the “Authorities” !
Well that’s the end of his campaign if there was ever any doubt anyway. So long loser.
Go door to door and take them yourself, Robert Francis. Don’t send a soldier or cop to do it. You do it.
Anyone in their right mind would refuse to do that.. How many houses do you think you would get through before “your shift would be over”? Realistically no more than 5; and that’s being overly generous. Either way whatever poor soul was tasked with and agrees to carry out something like that would lose their life that day. It’s lose lose.
Exactly
Francis and henry 😂
A question for Beto
How are you going to get all the assault weapons away from criminals? where I can buy one for less than a retail price and as much ammunition as I can pack away I’m thinking they won’t have any compassion to say hey here’s all of what we sell on the black market
There is no fool like a socialist fool.
“None of our rights are absolute.”
They hide it not.
“Take the guns first, due process second”
ajtruj1 That is why the Founding Fathers stated our rights are inalienable and given to us by our Creator. When God gives you your rights no human being can withdrawal them.
The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.
Molon labe
Jason R
Watchlist candidate right here ^^
Once you people turn violent the country will turn against gun rights. You’ll make their cause emboldened.
@Eric Schmidt Thomas Jefferson is on a watch list now??
My 8 yr old shoots my AR15. Come get some
Train them young and often. Teach them to move and shoot.
AR-17 I lost it when he said it these clowns don’t know anything
“None of our rights are absolute.” -Beto O’Rourke, 2019.
And they call trump hitler.
Big Wheela Peach Peela Beto is a clown
TheMsdos25 yes bro someone with common sense
“Take the guns first, due process second”
Donald Trump
The constitution facilitated slavery. You think that should have remained absolute? Ammendments both enacted and ended Prohibition. Our world change, the nation change, the people change. Law needs to adopt – its job and purpose is to protect the people from harm and abuse. Not protect its own status quo at any cost.
At the end of the day – we need to come to grips with the *_”Well regulated_* militia” bit. Because the status quo is protecting and favoring commercial interests, at the direct expense of the very lives of citizens.
(Laughs hysterically) hahahahaha!!!! Ok buddy now go sit in the corner. 👌 what a clown 🤡
“You can’t drive a tank down the street” I’m guessing he’s never seen any fpsrussia videos
Those are all lies, we can own tanks.
I legally own a 37mm grenade launcher too. These people are idiots.
Good luck battling millions of armed and trained gun owners. No confiscation without civil war
Actually you can own a grenade launcher, its the ammo that is restricted. And YES, you can own and drive a tank down the street.
The government regularly sells decommissioned military vehicles. Ever been on Govplanet?