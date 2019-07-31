2020 Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke weighs in on Tuesday's CNN debate, discussing a 'Medicare for America' plan as well as immigration and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's reparations proposal.
Beto O'Rourke Weighs In On Debate And New Poll Numbers | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Thank you. And it’s time to say goodbye, Beto.
Most doctors accept medicare/medicaid already (93% medicare; compare that with private insurance which is 94%); the fear-mongering about “losing your doctor” is total b.s.
Joe AND Kamala will be center-stage, just as Bernie and Elizabeth were last night. Both nights have 10 candidates, so 2 are in the center both nights. Just saying, lol….
Beto sounds too much like a lobbyist for the insurance industry. They are not our friends.
Anonymous web wag: Beto has fallen and no one wants him to get up.
UK government healthcare is half the price and people live an average 2 years longer than.tha U.S. doh!
Does Beto’s mom know John Kerry ? just askin’
Funny how everyone loved beto when he was running against cruz, yet now that he’s against hos fellow dems people are lighting up his whole existence, democrats are a fickle bunch of people 😂
Going back to the way it was before Trump is NOT going to work.
There’s a really simple reason these candidates are so, “moderate,” lol go to;
http://www.opensecrets.org and you can look up how much each one of them gets from the health insurance and pharmaceutical Industries every year.
They’re against Medicare for all because they’re PAID to be lol It’s not some big, crazy mystery!
I can’t watch Beto now without seeing Jimmy Fallon lol
Who is this guy? Was he even at the debate?
Every time these people open their mouths they say the craziest things.
Beto is about as Relevant as what my dog just did.
Beto, go back and fight for Texas. That’s where you are needed, and where you can do the most good.
Beto needs to drop out and run for Senate or Governor. His health coverage plan wont work. It has the same flaws as Obamacare, it just shoves the most expensive cases into Medicare and doesnt pool costs effectively.
Im still for Beto 2020 it’s not gonna happen but still beto 2020
If you talk to most people with employer health plans they hate them. Because the insurance companies will do everything they can to ensure they are profitable, including denying treatments or medication. For example my wife’s neurologist prescribed a medication for her MS. It’s newer and shown to be more effective than what the insurance company ultimately authorized. Motive for their decision, cost, pure and simple. Did they consider the increased costs they are going to have to cover if her condition worsens faster on the older medicine?
Who is this loser!! LMFAO!!!
They have had reparations for decades now. They’re called the Welfare System, Section 8, food stamps, etc.
The totally idiotic argument over keeping or banning private/corporate health care is wasted breath. If our universal health care is decent and cheaper, corporations will drop their health coverage, people will voluntarily go the the government, and the EVIL $23,000,000,000 per year profit health insurance criminal enterprises will die a natural and well deserved death.