TOPICS:
January 17, 2021

 

President-elect Joe Biden announced his nominations to his White House science team that would help "lead the way" on developing responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, economic recovery, and worldwide technologies. » Subscribe to MSNBC:

50 Comments on "Biden Announces White House Science Team To ‘Lead The Way’ On Critical Research | MSNBC"

  1. Jeff Brown | January 16, 2021 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    We might survive this epidemic yet.

  2. Rambi | January 16, 2021 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    Absolutely fantastic!

  3. Seewhatis | January 16, 2021 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    He may be old but at least he’s mature and humble.

  4. karmakazi219 | January 16, 2021 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    In 89 hours, 40 minutes, we will have a President who doesn’t use the word “science” condescendingly.

    • Chris Gimbel | January 16, 2021 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Brexit Refuge The way I see it, science is the fundamental resource for discovering the universe and the infinite. That being said, there is always room for moral interpretation and the existence of a higher power (whatever faith or philosophy you follow with the purpose of making you a better person).

    • Brexit Refuge | January 16, 2021 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @Chris Gimbel there is no room for gods in science because the laws of physics are devoid of deities. You can hang on to superstition if you want but that doesn’t make you moral. In fact, if you are making moral decisions based on unproven deities you believe in with no good evidence then you have no reason to believe your morals are in any way meaningful. My morals are based on scientific facts and humanism. Many religious people believe that their religion endows them with morals that atheists don’t have. This is just hype by religions that want you to continue to believe in them. Science is demonstrating more and more that many mammals have morals based on a necessity to live in a social structure with other mammals. Reciprocity is the basis of morality. Ie the golden rule, which predates Abrahamic religion (ancient Egypt).

    • Charles Goh | January 16, 2021 at 11:17 PM | Reply

      Why don’t they use science to cure Joe Biden of his dementia?

    • Brexit Refuge | January 16, 2021 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      @Charles Goh you are using your feelings to prove Joe Biden has dementia. Science doesn’t care about your feelings.

    • Charles Goh | January 16, 2021 at 11:49 PM | Reply

      Come 20 January 2021,12 PM, America will witness the most hilarious show in all history, the inauguration of a dumb, stupid, demented & senile president. Hahaha. Loooooool.

  5. Crash Dash | January 16, 2021 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    Yay science is back!

  6. Autumn Branch | January 16, 2021 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    Do you mean to imply, Mr. President, that we have qualified, competent professionals address on-going crises?

    • Stephen Werner | January 16, 2021 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      Republicans are gonna hate this. They have clearly indicated that they only support the stupid and corrupt.

  7. Invicta Veritas | January 16, 2021 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    Science is the best thing since sliced bread.

  8. Scott Hupke | January 16, 2021 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    There’s no “I” in this team.

  9. Johnny English | January 16, 2021 at 6:25 PM | Reply

    Donald Trump: Sunlight is a hoax. It’s actually a giant flashlight floating in space.

    Trump supporters: Wow. Really? You are so smart.

  10. Nassir Yusuf | January 16, 2021 at 6:25 PM | Reply

    Great leadership 👍👍👍. No more trumpism again.

  11. Elaine Pytel | January 16, 2021 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    Biden: “Yeah we’re going to have a science team :D”

    Kids who grew up under the Trump administration: “What’s that?”

  12. Phillip MJ Bacon | January 16, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    To make the USA great, first unite it; way to go Joe, if your presidency is as effective as your campaign, then there is hope at last.

  13. Suleiman Khalaf | January 16, 2021 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    What a contrast to what we endured the past 4 years!

  14. Yourdeadmeat69 | January 16, 2021 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    Forgot what a real President sounds like.

    • Charles Goh | January 16, 2021 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      Why don’t they use science to cure Joe Biden of his dementia?

    • kiriakoz | January 16, 2021 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      @Charles Goh maybe that’s why he’s implementing this policy. Unfortunately, science will never cure Trump of his narcissism and inability to accept defeat. To lose by 7 million votes and still not have any definitive proof is a clue that it’s in your head.

    • Aj Meyers | January 16, 2021 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      @Charles Goh – Have you ever had an independent thought, or do you believe everything Trumpie tells you to believe? Let’s find out, shall we.

      What medical reports have you seen detailing Biden’s dementia?

    • Charles Goh | January 16, 2021 at 11:30 PM | Reply

      @kiriakoz Why don’t they use science to cure Joe Biden of his dementia?

    • Charles Goh | January 16, 2021 at 11:30 PM | Reply

      @Aj Meyers Why don’t they use science to cure Joe Biden of his dementia?

  15. James Dandy | January 16, 2021 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    It’s refreshing to have a president who gives science and research a chance when addressing a national emergency

  16. TJ Maher | January 16, 2021 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Papa Biden, so refreshing and soothing having this man running the country with logic and clarity.

  17. Sambo J | January 16, 2021 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    Joe Biden has put in more effort to helping people over the past month than Donald Trump has in 4 years.

  18. David Labay | January 16, 2021 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    SCIENCE: the curse word for the uneducated.

  19. Espine | January 16, 2021 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    Joe Biden was a very good vice-president. But, I know he’ll make a great president!

  20. M C | January 16, 2021 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    Finally, we have a President who cares about us! I’m so glad that “conman” in the WH will soon be gone.

