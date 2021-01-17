President-elect Joe Biden announced his nominations to his White House science team that would help "lead the way" on developing responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, economic recovery, and worldwide technologies. » Subscribe to MSNBC:

Biden Announces White House Science Team To 'Lead The Way' On Critical Research | MSNBC