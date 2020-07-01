Biden criticizes President Trump’s response during COVID-19 pandemic | USA TODAY

Biden criticizes President Trump's response during COVID-19 pandemic | USA TODAY

July 1, 2020

 

"Donald Trump failed us." Former Vice President Joe Biden is critical of president's COVID-19 leadership.
RELATED: John Bolton talks to USA TODAY

During a speech in Delaware, Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for his handling of the pandemic.

72 Comments on "Biden criticizes President Trump’s response during COVID-19 pandemic | USA TODAY"

  1. Dawnie Newman | July 1, 2020 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Joe Biden says come on man China’s our friend,,, yep he said it

    • Robin Johnson | July 1, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

      It’s called diplomacy idiot.

    • W P | July 1, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

      Tomandtob google is based out of San Fransisco which is a hub for left wing politics, so they censor political news they don’t want you to see

    • the big cheese | July 1, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

      Most of Bidens money is invested in the manufacturing companies in China 🇨🇳. Along with Obama’s Clinton’s Pelosi ect……………………

    • dragondescendant1 | July 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

      @the big cheese trump’s reelection campaign banner and his MAGA hats are made in China, ivanka has several factories in China. Most casinos making money hand over fist, only trump’s went belly up.

    • crush537 | July 1, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      He took a billion dollar pay out from China. I’d be their friend too for that.

  2. Edward C Tullis | July 1, 2020 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Probably took a week or more to do that clip

    • Poetically So | July 1, 2020 at 12:49 PM | Reply

      @Marcus Biden has been in politics longer than you’ve been alive and has been a vice-president. Trump well…. He’s talked about politics….and yeah, he used to have Trump’s Career College. 😂😂

    • Poetically So | July 1, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

      @Marcus Trump – “let me take a jab at it….Ooops, harder than I thought!”

    • urbanothepopeofdeath | July 1, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

      @Jean-Yves Martin what are the death rates? what are the rates when compared to tests done. why be so foolish and sound so dumb???

    • Qingeaton | July 1, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

      @Jean-Yves Martin It would seem to me that it is the people themselves who are to blame if they catch this. We have all known for 3 months now how to not get infected.
      How the president is supposed to make a free people do what they are not smart enough to do for themselves is beyond me.
      My wife is washing our groceries when we get home. Seems a little extreme to me, but we are not infected yet. Guess I should go out and protest in a big mob like the other side wants. No thanks.

    • Jean-Yves Martin | July 1, 2020 at 3:30 PM | Reply

      @Qingeaton you needed a federal , organized, coherent response to it, like everyone else did, swallow the pill, pay the people if needed like everyone else did..What you had is a mess of a response..you know the joke, it eas like someone peeing in the non peeing section of the pool…you see the results today.

  3. Raymond Creelman | July 1, 2020 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    When the two special needs kids keep fighting in my class but everyone else is still trying to do their homework

  4. AndyHasFeet | July 1, 2020 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Hey Joe, didn’t you say Trump was over reacting and being xenophobic for stopping flights from China ?

    • Đức Anh Vũ | July 1, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

      Trump did more stupid thing though

    • Jack M | July 1, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

      Ok but trump said so many unnecessary racist things and just pointed fingers, he didn’t do enough; he’s the president, it’s his fault. Sorry to say but that’s the role of our president, to handle immediate crisis and unfortunately he failed.

    • NDFOOTBALL | July 1, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

      Joe doesn’t know what planet he is on anymore.. The guy is a rambling mess. Liberals for Trump

    • R. McBride | July 1, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

      Nope. Here is what Biden actually said:

      Biden tweeted: “We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.” February 1, 2020

    • Masowe | July 1, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

      With or without China, corona virus is infection thousands everyday America. If anything trump has saved China and Europe. Soon the whole world will be banning Americans because of the virus

  5. michael martesi | July 1, 2020 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    still waiting to hear a solution,stay in basement wait for science for cure just like cancer,flu,common cold still waiting

  6. s Man | July 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    I don’t believe he is even running. Wow this guy is def done

  7. Patrick Miller | July 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    Biden’s response: Wash yo hands

  8. W P | July 1, 2020 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Remember when Biden called Trump racist for halting travel from China back in January?

    • Robert Zuccaro | July 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      @C Faz Biden could’ve phoned Pelosi in Chinatown telling everyone how safe it was to travel + how racist Trump was. They knew because everyone knew.

    • the last enforcer | July 1, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      Who’s actually going to vote for this socialist this man wants to take our second amendment and he claims Donald Trump’s racist when his political party founded the ku Klux Klan and fought a war to keep slavery legal.

    • Matthew Clements | July 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

      the last enforcer Wrong !

    • TheTruth | July 1, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      @Mike Rew lmao i see someone knows how to regurgitate the news bravo! Your lame card arrived.

    • Debra Wilson | July 1, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      Yep and now he wants us to wear a mask. Why didn’t you Dems support our President? How about that!! Joe Biden as done one thing in 40+ years. What makes people think he will do something now?? He would go to his safe place if there was a pandemic and leave us to fend for ourselves.

  9. BIG BUCK | July 1, 2020 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Biden has his own plan – just cant remember it ..

  10. HULK SMASH | July 1, 2020 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Joe didn’t ciriticize write or think of any of this. His precious Slave Masters did.

  11. TroubleTheGreyhound | July 1, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    i wonder if he understands some of the rhetoric he regurgitates from his handlers —

  12. Mr Black | July 1, 2020 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Will this guy be alive for the election, he looks like he’s tittering on the edge.

  13. Sonya Ziegler | July 1, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Biden reading from teleprompters AGAIN. This style of “campaigning” is getting really old. Biden is not projecting leadership vibes, nor any kind of confidence. All he does is complain about Trump when he should be chomping at the bit telling us what he will do for the American people if he’s elected!

    • algore lier | July 1, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      That’s why he does better Down In The Basement. People like the idea of the Old Jo. When they see the Right Now jo, they just say Oh No. It’s like Barry as well. Barry obama does better when he’s gone at Martha’s Vineyard. Did you see his Pedoh Jo endorsement?! The guy can’t talk small talk at all

  14. OneDeep | July 1, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    What you you do different Joe Biden?

    I would stay in my basement where the nice lady feeds me cat food.

  15. Norielle | July 1, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Biden: PERIODTT

    • who the fook is that guy stevens | July 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Well you’re ignorant that’s why

    • LRO NEWS | July 1, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

      My body my choice.

    • TheTruth | July 1, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      Why are Democrats more worried about inanimate objects that hurt your feelings than working to stop people from dying from this virus.

      If you cant see the civil disobedience they are placing into peoples mind then i dont know what to tell you.

      Obama left office with over a 50% approve rating why?

      Obama started TSA infringed our rights and now we are forced into nude body scanners like its normal”For your safety” the fast and furious scandal was worse than watergate.

      He said he killed Osama bin laden and never showed us a body lol.

      He started several wars including killing Moammar Gadhafi.
      And terrorized nation after nation with drone bombings

      Obama started Wars in Afghanistan, Pakistan,Yemen,Lybia,Syria,Iraq and got a peace prize for it.

      Do you understand who you support?
      How can any democrat be ok with how Obama and Joe Biden handled America. Joe was right behind Obama when all of this was going on and where was the cry for change.

      Joe has been in politics for 37 years and all of a sudden he is going to fix this! Yeah ok where is the logic in that?
      The track record speaks for itself.

      With alot of evidence in front of your face its not hard to see that the democrats sold america out to china. Its time to open your eyes.

  16. English Learn | July 1, 2020 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    biden bad guy
    he is lie.
    they hide for back of democracy – evil itself

  17. living Off Grid McGarvey style | July 1, 2020 at 1:04 PM | Reply

    Like Biden has done anything in 45 years. Just go back to your basement….. term limits..🇺🇸

    • K C | July 1, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      “term limits…us” Did you have a stroke at the end there or something? Also, Biden is staying home because that’s what we’re supposed to be doing. We’re in a pandemic. But some people are too stupid to trust science. Even when they’re typing messages on devices made with science. Trump managed to turn MASKS into a political statement. Masks. We’re the laughing stock of the world these past 4 years. Nobody respects us, like he claimed they would for some weird reason. Also the basement attack is insane because Trump ran to his bunker, then claimed it was “an inspection”. Because he’s incapable of lying.
      I really can’t tell if you guys are this gullible, this dumb, or just lying to make him look good. This is rock bottom.

  18. KokoMagic33 | July 1, 2020 at 1:31 PM | Reply

    I cannot wait for a debate with this empty husk of a person!

  19. michael wade | July 1, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    can a man run a country from his basement?

    • Ian Anderson | July 1, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

      Much better than from a bunker.

    • Anon Emous | July 1, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

      It’s better than hiding in a bunker. Biden is in his basement because there is a global pandemic going on… trump thinks it’s over because he did such a piss poor job. He let 125,000 Americans die and now he wants a pat on the back and to play golf. What a great leader turning the national guard on peaceful civilians and tweeting white power videos, such a hero

    • A N | July 1, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

      He will run it from the white house , with all the protections Trump now enjoys .
      Trump is gone , learn to get over it .

    • Pine Joi | July 1, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      Pure democracy system is better and representative political system

    • K C | July 1, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      You ran right into that one with the whole bunker deal. Good job. It’s always projection with Trump. Literally look at everything he says. You’ll notice a pattern. He’s talking about himself when he attacks others. He’s been doing this since 2016.

  20. Alex | July 1, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    “It will go away. It’s like the flu. It’s only one case from China. It’s a Hoax. IS IT?
    Coronavirus Cases:
    2,776,264
    Deaths:
    130,767

    • crush537 | July 1, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      Sure and if you look around you don’t see any dead who wasn’t already on deaths door, but be afraid as this covid noise will continue until the election with a huge upswing in noise scheduled for mid sept when we pretend covid21 is a thing.

