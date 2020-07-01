Biden criticizes President Trump’s response during COVID-19 pandemic | USA TODAY

"Donald Trump failed us." Former Vice President Joe Biden is critical of president's COVID-19 leadership.
RELATED: John Bolton talks to USA TODAY
During a speech in Delaware, Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for his handling of the pandemic.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Joe Biden says come on man China’s our friend,,, yep he said it
It’s called diplomacy idiot.
Tomandtob google is based out of San Fransisco which is a hub for left wing politics, so they censor political news they don’t want you to see
Most of Bidens money is invested in the manufacturing companies in China 🇨🇳. Along with Obama’s Clinton’s Pelosi ect……………………
@the big cheese trump’s reelection campaign banner and his MAGA hats are made in China, ivanka has several factories in China. Most casinos making money hand over fist, only trump’s went belly up.
He took a billion dollar pay out from China. I’d be their friend too for that.
Probably took a week or more to do that clip
@Marcus Biden has been in politics longer than you’ve been alive and has been a vice-president. Trump well…. He’s talked about politics….and yeah, he used to have Trump’s Career College. 😂😂
@Marcus Trump – “let me take a jab at it….Ooops, harder than I thought!”
@Jean-Yves Martin what are the death rates? what are the rates when compared to tests done. why be so foolish and sound so dumb???
@Jean-Yves Martin It would seem to me that it is the people themselves who are to blame if they catch this. We have all known for 3 months now how to not get infected.
How the president is supposed to make a free people do what they are not smart enough to do for themselves is beyond me.
My wife is washing our groceries when we get home. Seems a little extreme to me, but we are not infected yet. Guess I should go out and protest in a big mob like the other side wants. No thanks.
@Qingeaton you needed a federal , organized, coherent response to it, like everyone else did, swallow the pill, pay the people if needed like everyone else did..What you had is a mess of a response..you know the joke, it eas like someone peeing in the non peeing section of the pool…you see the results today.
When the two special needs kids keep fighting in my class but everyone else is still trying to do their homework
Darth Vader holy sh!t you just choked them with the force!
#whenyourtrolltrapfillsinthefirst40mintues
@Bob McGillicutty And it was usually some Karen, and feelings were involved, it was always a blah blah blah thing. Now JoJo has to pick one, damn
There were way more than 2 special needs kids in your class buddy.
@Darth Vader You do speak the truth.
Hey Joe, didn’t you say Trump was over reacting and being xenophobic for stopping flights from China ?
Trump did more stupid thing though
Ok but trump said so many unnecessary racist things and just pointed fingers, he didn’t do enough; he’s the president, it’s his fault. Sorry to say but that’s the role of our president, to handle immediate crisis and unfortunately he failed.
Joe doesn’t know what planet he is on anymore.. The guy is a rambling mess. Liberals for Trump
Nope. Here is what Biden actually said:
Biden tweeted: “We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.” February 1, 2020
With or without China, corona virus is infection thousands everyday America. If anything trump has saved China and Europe. Soon the whole world will be banning Americans because of the virus
still waiting to hear a solution,stay in basement wait for science for cure just like cancer,flu,common cold still waiting
I don’t believe he is even running. Wow this guy is def done
What kind of pseudo, reverse psychology are u selling today??
Lol why is he done? You’re a joke man
Biden’s response: Wash yo hands
@TheTruth Show me a single news story that promoted rioting. Just one, I’ll wait here being stupid.
@Mike Rew https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/06/04/cnns_chris_cuomo_who_says_protests_are_supposed.html
Trump’s response let people die 125.000 and growing .
While places like NZ have no new cases .
Australia if ran the way Trump ran the US , the death toll would be 10.000 instead it is about 110 deaths because our governments are not fuckwits .
Remember when Biden called Trump racist for halting travel from China back in January?
@C Faz Biden could’ve phoned Pelosi in Chinatown telling everyone how safe it was to travel + how racist Trump was. They knew because everyone knew.
Who’s actually going to vote for this socialist this man wants to take our second amendment and he claims Donald Trump’s racist when his political party founded the ku Klux Klan and fought a war to keep slavery legal.
the last enforcer Wrong !
@Mike Rew lmao i see someone knows how to regurgitate the news bravo! Your lame card arrived.
Yep and now he wants us to wear a mask. Why didn’t you Dems support our President? How about that!! Joe Biden as done one thing in 40+ years. What makes people think he will do something now?? He would go to his safe place if there was a pandemic and leave us to fend for ourselves.
Biden has his own plan – just cant remember it ..
Good one
And Trump doesnt even have a plan to remember. Booyah!
@Miggie Gomie cues the song booyah after speaking straight facts
He can only remember it involves bending over for China!
Its whatever AOC, TALIB and HABIB tell him… Time to clean the trash out of our government. AOC is as dumb as they come.
Joe didn’t ciriticize write or think of any of this. His precious Slave Masters did.
True, remember Solomons son listening to the young advisors of Judah? He listened to their advice and led the country astray.
And do you think Trump writes his own stuff? Don’t be ridiculous.
@Robin Johnson I didn’t mention Trump at all. But good luck with your TDS. Keep it away from me.
@Robin Johnson please remember to wear your mask
i wonder if he understands some of the rhetoric he regurgitates from his handlers —
Will this guy be alive for the election, he looks like he’s tittering on the edge.
Biden reading from teleprompters AGAIN. This style of “campaigning” is getting really old. Biden is not projecting leadership vibes, nor any kind of confidence. All he does is complain about Trump when he should be chomping at the bit telling us what he will do for the American people if he’s elected!
That’s why he does better Down In The Basement. People like the idea of the Old Jo. When they see the Right Now jo, they just say Oh No. It’s like Barry as well. Barry obama does better when he’s gone at Martha’s Vineyard. Did you see his Pedoh Jo endorsement?! The guy can’t talk small talk at all
What you you do different Joe Biden?
I would stay in my basement where the nice lady feeds me cat food.
And changes my diaper on time.
Biden: PERIODTT
Well you’re ignorant that’s why
My body my choice.
Why are Democrats more worried about inanimate objects that hurt your feelings than working to stop people from dying from this virus.
If you cant see the civil disobedience they are placing into peoples mind then i dont know what to tell you.
Obama left office with over a 50% approve rating why?
Obama started TSA infringed our rights and now we are forced into nude body scanners like its normal”For your safety” the fast and furious scandal was worse than watergate.
He said he killed Osama bin laden and never showed us a body lol.
He started several wars including killing Moammar Gadhafi.
And terrorized nation after nation with drone bombings
Obama started Wars in Afghanistan, Pakistan,Yemen,Lybia,Syria,Iraq and got a peace prize for it.
Do you understand who you support?
How can any democrat be ok with how Obama and Joe Biden handled America. Joe was right behind Obama when all of this was going on and where was the cry for change.
Joe has been in politics for 37 years and all of a sudden he is going to fix this! Yeah ok where is the logic in that?
The track record speaks for itself.
With alot of evidence in front of your face its not hard to see that the democrats sold america out to china. Its time to open your eyes.
biden bad guy
he is lie.
they hide for back of democracy – evil itself
A like Trum
Like Biden has done anything in 45 years. Just go back to your basement….. term limits..🇺🇸
“term limits…us” Did you have a stroke at the end there or something? Also, Biden is staying home because that’s what we’re supposed to be doing. We’re in a pandemic. But some people are too stupid to trust science. Even when they’re typing messages on devices made with science. Trump managed to turn MASKS into a political statement. Masks. We’re the laughing stock of the world these past 4 years. Nobody respects us, like he claimed they would for some weird reason. Also the basement attack is insane because Trump ran to his bunker, then claimed it was “an inspection”. Because he’s incapable of lying.
I really can’t tell if you guys are this gullible, this dumb, or just lying to make him look good. This is rock bottom.
I cannot wait for a debate with this empty husk of a person!
can a man run a country from his basement?
Much better than from a bunker.
It’s better than hiding in a bunker. Biden is in his basement because there is a global pandemic going on… trump thinks it’s over because he did such a piss poor job. He let 125,000 Americans die and now he wants a pat on the back and to play golf. What a great leader turning the national guard on peaceful civilians and tweeting white power videos, such a hero
He will run it from the white house , with all the protections Trump now enjoys .
Trump is gone , learn to get over it .
Pure democracy system is better and representative political system
You ran right into that one with the whole bunker deal. Good job. It’s always projection with Trump. Literally look at everything he says. You’ll notice a pattern. He’s talking about himself when he attacks others. He’s been doing this since 2016.
“It will go away. It’s like the flu. It’s only one case from China. It’s a Hoax. IS IT?
Coronavirus Cases:
2,776,264
Deaths:
130,767
Sure and if you look around you don’t see any dead who wasn’t already on deaths door, but be afraid as this covid noise will continue until the election with a huge upswing in noise scheduled for mid sept when we pretend covid21 is a thing.