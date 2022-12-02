Recent Post
- Legal analysts react to Trump’s setback in Mar-a-Lago case
- Biden: I’d be ‘happy to meet’ Putin under certain circumstances
- Court halts special master’s review in major blow to Trump
- ‘Chilling’: Protester tells CNN what the atmosphere is like in China
- After conflicting statements, police affirm University of Idaho killings were ‘targeted’
58 comments
10% for the Big Guy
Yawn 🥱.
@William Royer Truth tires you out??
*WHERE’S HUNTERS LAPTOP 💻*
@CNNOTHING BURGER LETS GO BRANDON!!! superman said that Darth Vadar had it last 🤣.
@Brewtr0n 43 👍🏻 up and counting
You are the weakest link good by !!
If we’re finally going to negotiate with Putin, please send somebody with a brain who can actually communicate.
😠 Fuk F what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
With this administration that would be an impossible task ..
Dude literally has business deals with him. Is he or CNN just forgetting this? Or hoping us norms never research or Google?
But he is still sending weapons to Ukraine
Projecting trump on Biden? LOL.
I’m praying you are picking up for trump and not Biden ?? I don’t even like trump but I also am never ever a cnn msnbc blow job. These same hacks a bought and paid for losers told me and you and everyone for four five years how our sitting president is a Russian agent and they just FORGOT to show or say any truth and the sitting president was actually paid by china Russia and ukraine and we are being made fools of by all three and no one is alloweed to say a word !!!!)???????((??
are all reporters just willing to humiliate and discredit themselves for the likes of joe biden ? Really ??!!
@jeck jeck obviously Biden dummy
@jeck jeck 🐑
Sleepy Biden is a joke 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
😠 Fuk iva taiwan what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
The Franchman Doesn’t Know What He Is Talking About. ……. Total Madness.
😠 Fuk Ayub A Alim what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
when he is lying in a mausoleum!
😠 Fuk vacakpocok what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
“Vlad, when I whisper into the microphone and get bug eyed… that means you’re supposed to take me seriously. OTHERWISE I HAVE TO TALK LOUDLY LIKE THIS! NO JOKE!” – Potato Joe
😠 Fuk Shlep Messing what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
I’m pretty sure Putin has enough Russians living in, or on the brink of, total poverty or dead in Ukraine to take President Biden very seriously.
Trumptards would prefer letters from their orange haired buffoonish god to be delivered to Vlad the loser.
Yeah right, he’s a liar and always has been.
After seeing the 2 summer…decision of whom too vote is the question of the day…making the right decision is very important
D , because within my first second week of trading with her , I have increased my portfolio from 1.9 BTC to 2.7 BTC , It’s been a wining and profit streak for me .
I never believed in coin trading until my colleagues became so rich trading, immediately I gave Alexander Sandra try, and ever since then I have been benefiting from the profit of her investment.
Honestly speaking, Alexander Sandra crypto trading signal is an excellent way to financial independence. I am new to crypto (less than a month) I have made through $10k and got my eyes on $20k, she is too awesome.
Sandra concept is key in beating all odds to excel in this form of online commodity. Her management team is quite impressive so far! With $4k I made a profit of over 28,863 dollars🔗
@Psychotic Blonde Thank you for dropping her tel,I just wrote Mrs Alexander Sandra and she responded nicely.
Putin is like hold my beer – this won’t take long.
😠 Fuk Tobias Birmingham what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Won’t take long to make matters worse? i’d believe that
@The Cheese Factor pretty much like anything Biden touches. 13 dead marines from botched withdrawal in Afghanistan. One thing Biden has succeeded at,The Rich get Richer and The Poor get Poorer.
@The Cheese Factor you’d believe anything. Stpid sheep.
I think he said that about Ukraine as well and was completely wrong
Mind Begs the Question:
To support,aid and arm an Apartheid State
Democratic,Fascist?
😠 Fuk Human Beings R Thinking Beings what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Putin is so expensive, it’s not every president that meets Putin.😂😂 Let these cheaper Bidens meet their fellow cheapers🤭😂
😠 Fuk Andrew Chiusiwa what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
It’s strange to know that Macron’s father is younger than Biden. lol
😠 Fuk Peter Griffin what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Syntax, “I’d be happy if I were used by Biden under any circumstance!”🤡
😠 Fuk Evolution Is The Flying Spaghetti Monster what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Biden: ‘I’m prepared to speak…if…’
CNN (aka FakeNews): ‘I’d be happy to speak…under…’
🤦🏻♂️…and that snobbish laugh background
😠 Fuk Adam ogly what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
I just wish these last two years were trump Even though it would have stil been a failure At least we would have accountability..,, instead we got failure incompetence and delusion and told it was great success and hero’s and truth. Hahahahaahaha
😠 Fuk Ron Taylor what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
And Putin will laugh behind Bidens bumbling incoherent nonsense and will be reassured of America’s weakness,once again.good job
😠 Fuk Shawn Beal what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Biden is disarming Russia without the loss of a single US soldier and demonstrating to the world how weak Russia is and how powerful the US equipment is . Nato is still fully armed , has not lost a single man , ship or plane , is in fact expanding and stronger than ever before and Russia is running out of munitions .
No one will be wanting to buy any Russian equipment that is for sure . They are all scrambling to buy American made stuff to the point we can not keep up with demand .
Add that every nation in the world thinking of attacking a NATO armed nation just decided it is a really bad idea . Really really bad . China has got to be looking at Russia unable to defeat Ukraine because of western equipment and training and shitting itself .
As to Biden’s “bumbling incoherence” probably an act to get people to underestimate him. You can not argue with the stunning success he is having . Either that or he has surrounded himself with the finest people and that alone is a sufficient measure of competence .
Jake Gone Slide Him A Quick Quip At The End Of Each Clip, If It’s The Last Thing He Do !😂🤣😂🤣😂
😠 Fuk Fyah Arounsavath what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
I agree. Learn English.
Right and timely decision! The world will definitely remember Macron and Biden for making peace in Europe and the world at large. However, I fear the British military and security leaders because they want the war in Ukraine not to end. My message to the Britain is that stop proxy war in Ukraine and fight Russia face to face.
😠 Fuk Alphate Umbie what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de