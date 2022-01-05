Biden marks one year since January 6 insurrection with speech in U.S. Capitol (LIVE) | USA TODAY

President Biden will speak from the National Statuary Hall to commemorate the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The building was attacked after a pro-Trump mob gathered at the White House to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election. After praise from former President Donald Trump to "show force," the mob ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

Four people died during the insurrection, including Ashley Babbitt, a rioter who was shot by Capitol Police while storming the building. Three other rioters died of a drug overdose and cardiac arrest. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was pepper-sprayed by rioters during the attack, died of stroke the next day.

More than 140 officers were severely injured during the riot, leaving many unable to work for months with concussions, broken bones, mental trauma and chronic damage. Four Capitol Police officers died by suicide in the months after the assault, which lawmakers has called a crisis within the force.

