Biden On Need For Disaster Relief, Infrastructure Investment After Hurricane Ida

NY Rep. Grace Meng and NY State Sen. Jessica Ramos talk about what President Biden saw and heard when he came to view storm damage in Queens, New York.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: …
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#MSNBC #HurricaneIda #PresidentBiden
77 comments
Throwing in 6.9 billion in Afghanistan aid in there too. Shouldn’t get into the hands of the Taliban.
@Melissa Jewell LOL. YOU ARE SPARE PARTS !!
@Daniel Hicks Not that I have seen. A list is out there all the equipment. They’re driving our Humvee’s and flying our helicopters, etc.
@mike brigs What is your fugging problem?
@Melissa Jewell yes they are mostly us military equipment we gave to afghanistan. The Afghan airforce had like 50ish Blackhawks, for example. Those Blackhawks now belong to the taliban
10% for the big guy!
Just another Biden fluff piece from the corporate press..
How do you figure that? They’re talking about how people died and how the government failed because of misguided priorities.
@Tyler Specters you have a problem with perception. You have none.
Why haven’t NBC covered the new evidence about the virus? Seems that might be news worthy
The only power politicians have is in the spending of our money.
And giving themselves pay raises, generous health insurance, etc. Entitled politicians
Well if you throw out all the laws, education system, public roads, bridges, power grids, sewage systems, public services (I know we don’t have a lot compared to other countries), police, firefighters, regulatory entities, international relations, minting the money we all use, war, subsidizing failing industries like farms, coal, auto, insuring banks, the 5 different healthcare systems we have for some reason, etc. yeah then I guess it is just them spending money with no consequence.
F Biden
@Tyler Specters You are confusing public servants with politicians. One is elected, the other isn’t.
“When the people fear the government, there is tyranny. When THE GOVERNMENT FEARS THE PEOPLE, there is liberty.” – Thomas Jefferson
What about Biden on getting Americans out of Afghanistan??
@S Drake Trump was going to bomb the crap out of them of they did anything.
@Amy Davis bahahaha!
@Melissa Jewell Sorry Melissa. My bad.
@Traveler320 AK We should. But Biden is gonna instead, give the Taliban money in order to release those Americans.
@Bob Grubbs- are you being cynical. I know what you mean. That guy you hate is always successful
Oh my! Has Rachel been able to overcome her existential trauma, by re-wiring her brain to not have an involuntary response of horror, dread and terror upon seeing an unmasked birthing person? Dear me!
Biden is the disaster!!!
Nope. It’s definitely Biden and Kamala.
F Biden
How come no msnbc addicts can refute the fact Biden is a disaster?
@The Pennsy perhaps you have dain bramage.
@The Pennsy wow this is all the AI can come up with? Pathetic.
How about you concentrate on bringing the people home from Afghanistan and then QUIT SPENDING TAXPAYER $ on things NOT for the Taxpayer.
@J Flow Nobody takes Joe serious lol
@Henry Pierce Supporting Trump insurrectionists and the Big Lie show continued treasonous tendencies of the right. 🙂
@Tyler Specters you are really off base..maybe you are one of the 16% who agreed with braindead joe on his decision to leave Afghanistan without a comprehensive and strategic plan to ensure the lives of civilians, soldiers, equipment and armaments..
The anger comes from unnecessary deaths and poor planning..this all could have been done if the incompetent, incoherent old windbag, temporarily occupying the wh, actually listened to his advisors..
@J Flow Must be very very lonely being a Cheating Joe Supporter these days.
you’re fighting a battle all by yourself
@N Q Naah We dumped that mfr trump. It took 80 million of us but we gotter done. You guys enjoy. Remember, Biden is your President for 4 more years. No Big Lie fantasies or Fraudits gonna change that. 🙂
“people didn’t complain” somehow I find that hard to believe. Especially in NY
They did look it up in sky news
Americans aren’t paying attention. When they do media and big tech lie to them.
Why does anything that doesn’t take a ROCKET SCIENTIST
To fix or Rebuild, say a Drainage System, a Sidewalk, or PICK UP/ CLEAN UP TRASH, have to be some GREEN NEW DEAL??
why Not Just Fix Things & STOP STEALING THE MONEY!!!!!!!
@Patrick Ellis got to buy votes!
@Patrick Ellis You mean be personally responsible and do your job? Come on man!
His entire presidency needs disaster relief.
@Tom Mitchell yeah, like a lot of boxes of Afghanistan military victory ribbons to display on Allies’ military uniforms…sad, very sad.
@MrJon92as Everyone’s going to vote for Trump again! He got 60% of the vote in 2020 he’ll get 80% in 2024!
@N Q 60% didn’t vote for Trump in 2020, what makes you believe that?
@MrJon92as Trump won! Joe cheated!
@N Q How???
We do need relief. The disaster is known as the Biden Administration.
@TheScientific Method BTW— I have DOZENS more of Trump’s accomplishments. I haven’t even scratched the surface. Ha Shall I go on???
@Melissa Jewell Please do!!! I think more people need to read about them, as they were almost NEVER reported by the MSM.
@TheScientific Method Only the ignorant would use fallacy of the false dilemma to suggest Jr Joe is competent.
@Melissa Jewell You speak the language of facts that oppose the narration of the left. The left will seek to punish you for that.
@Melissa Jewell Just remember, the broken VA system of unaccountable bureaucrats is exactly what Democrats want in a natural single payer system. After all, the left is to stupid let people decide what they need for themselves.
Why did they cut out the part where Americans were shouting “Joe will leave you behind”? I thought MSNBC was pretty factual.
Msnbc Factual.? You gotta be kidding me. Did they ever mention anything about the Afganistan debacle.? Do they mention the border crisis.? Anythng about inflation.? Anything about his latest gaffe of having zero emissions by the year 2020.?
MSNBC factual..lmao…
And what gave you that idea?
MSNBC is a joke.
Pelosi is planning to impeach Trump for causing the hurricane, wildfires, flat tire on her limousine, no he’s not in office, she doesn’t care, do it anyway
I love how selfless Americans are… lost their homes in a massive storm and still tell sleepy joe to bugger off for leaving their fellow Americans behind in Afghanistan
So why is he asking for billions to relocate Unvetted afghans in America??
WHAT!!
We DO NOT NEED A GREEN NEW DEAL
costing $2.5 TRILLION
We’re broke.
Our deficit is nearing $30+ TRILLION
Maybe he can get some of that money from the Taliban.
Why are you blaming Biden for Taliban? if anyone’s to blame is Trump freeing 5,000 Taliban POWs.
@shaquille mccray because he armed them with billions in gear and left an entire country in fear. Well not biden but his handlers. Wake up. Trump let POW go cause when wars end that’s what you do. Geneva convention. Your ignorance is Astounding
These idiots causally leave $85+ BILLION behind in Afghanistan—and now they want more money and a tax increase, so they can waste more of our money (and likely pocket some for themselves).
Come on, man! WTF!
“Need for Disaster Relief”? Didn’t we just leave billions overseas?
Just a hundred billion in cash and prizes. Leftovers from 3 trillion wasted over 20 years.
You take your $600 stimulus check and you shut your mouth you dirty freedom loving America!
@LT DIRTY FREEDOM LOVER?? AS OPPOSED TO YOUR NAZI LIFESTYLE?? INTERESTING.
@Gadget Carpenter
THE DISASTER RELIEF WE NEED IS FOR BIDEN TO RESIGN
I’m afraid Kamala would be even worse
Definition of “disaster relief:” Showing Biden the exit from the White House!
Absoluty. I love the way you think.
Democrats: “Don’t let a perfectly good disaster go to waste.”