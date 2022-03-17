Recent Post
- Edward James Olmos on the importance of latino voters/CITIZEN by CNN
- Biden pledges additional 800 million dollar aid to Ukraine
- NATO head reacts to Zelensky’s ‘sharp rebuke’ of treaty organization
- Watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s full speech to Congress
- Zelensky gets standing ovation after speech to Congress
67 comments
Thank you Mr President. From Australia. We have always been at the USA’s side in every single fight since WW2. We know it is not easy being a global leader. You must deal with your national interests and also balance that against global geopolitics. But the USA is a GREAT nation. That is why we choose to stand at your side in every conflict. I am scared of a war. Scared of economic backfire. Scared of nuclear escalation. But I personally feel we must all stand together as a unified global force right now. I hope that my nation. Australia will choose to unify closely with likeminded nations such as Canada, UK and New Zealand in a similar way that the European Union came together. My hope is that we do this to lighting our friend,… the USA’s load on the global playing field. We understand you have held the gates for the last 100 years and we can see that you are tiring. You have many issues in your boarders and the American people are greatly divided. It makes us sad. I hope that the other like minded culturally, economically and politicaly aligned nations such as the ones mentioned and any other who fits the bill will come together. That we can form a new powerful alliance… with the EU, the USA, Japan, South Korea and any other FREE nation with a unified military, response doctrine that involves the automatic defence of any free nation against unprovoked attacks. It is also my hope that we even if we don’t always see eye to eye with our Chinese and Russian counterparts that we can reach peaceful resolutions, engage in trade, Tackle climate change, poverty, economic dread and humanitarian issues together. I feel that no nation, no politician, no human being, truly wants to see someone’s grandmother in a blown out hospital on TV weeping over their husband who was hit by a shell in front of their eyes. I am sure Mr Putin has loved ones he cares about. I am sure Mr Ping does too and I am also sure that we all have something in common. We want security and prosperity for our nations. So I say here and now. I do not care if you are communist. I do not care if you are democrat or republican, or Muslim, or have a different skin pigment to mine. I will NEVER shoot the first shot. I will Always seek out discussion and work to build bridges before putting on my army boots. I will always reach out a helping hand to ANY person from ANY nation so long as they are not embarking on a journey of violence against another. And if I have to die to stand for these things. I will die. We are all brothers and sisters with the same cares, desires, hopes and sorrows. Let us come together in friendship. Let us talk reasonably about what that would take. Then let us all go down to our local bar and drink, show each other the parts of our cultures we are proud of, help each other through dark times, and devote ourselves to TRUTH, Sympathy, Understanding and Unity. Surely you all must know and feel it. If we do not… we all end.
AND HE’S NOT TRYING TO BLACKMAIL ZELENSKYY LIKE TRUMP DID EITHER TO GET THE ASSISTANCE THAT HE NEEDS!!✌😂
You support from afar while OUR tax dollars fit the bill. This is bs!
@TRIPESKA Music Group 😂
Too much beating around the bush, you said it at the beginning; you want the FIVE EYES (the five English speaking countries) to form an alliance to dominate the rest of the world, and then you try to sweeten the plan to make it palatable to others. I call B.S.
What a weird world we live in.
comment of the year friend
Today Bumbling Buffoon Biden called Camila the first Lady. Joe Biden just canceled National Treasure Lee Greenwood! And If Trump or Obama were in office Putin wouldn’t have rolled in a single tank! CNN get your reporting on track!
I heard General Milley just gave China the go ahead to take Taiwan.
The same Putin bombed, massacred and displaced over 5.7 million as of 2017. What did US and EU do for these people? almost nothing. Even these days thousands of refugee children are going hungry, Syrian and Afghans. We should help Ukraine in their dark hours. But the response in financial aid from the US and EU are biased in favor of White people. The same type of help never extended to non-White refugees. Remember the little Syrian boy Alan Kurdi and what US or EU have done for kids like him.
sick
I guess pledging that money to our country for homeless and veterans is out of the question.
@Shlep Messing Still denying the truth?
@Martyntd5 white supremacist.
Thank you Biden, keep it up Ukraine!!
Footage of urban combat in Mariupol. A T-64BV tank belonging to the DNR forces was destroyed after being hit four times with RPG.https://youtu.be/mlOvfjMp-94
@Hasani Jitu Whites are better. Does that bother you, Haji?
It’s amazing how our government can come up with money whenever it wants to
The problem is the Republican party. Anytime Democrats wants to help ordinary people the Republican party calls it socialism. At end people VOTE for them because of the hate they have for the so called others.
@Serg Blo Experts like John Mearsheimer or who? In my view Republic has intellectual debates between American and Russian sides.
brrrrrrrrrr
I am not American but I was recommended a video about homelessness in America by yt. We in India feel sorry for your poverty. The video about homeless, really made me sad for you people.
@Amei you are a Russian troll. All countries in the world has homeless people. So that is no news.
But we have poor people living on the street in this country and less jobs and higher gas prices.
@Serg Blo
It’s going to be much better if we supported Russia. We would have gotten a nice kickback
🤔✌️🙏👍
YOU DON’T COMPLAIN OR WORRY ABOUT THAT AT ANY OTHER TIME SO DON’T WORRY ABOUT IT NOW!!✌
Joe is not for the USA. He loves illegal immigrants and helping other countries. The American people do not agree with u. U dems will pay the price NOV 2022! We so stupid. We have given more than the rest of the NATO country.
Great job Biden sir 👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸
“Biden’s not cognitively capable of leading. He needs to RESIGN before our country suffers any more.”
— Ronny Jackson (Obama’s WH doctor)
Thanks a lot.
This war is NOT between Russia and Ukraine, but between Russia and the USA. This war is a “War for Global Changes in the World”. On one side of the war – USA and EU, on the other side – Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Southeast Asia. We are living at the beginning of a Big Global War between West and East. It is possible that in 2-3 years the financial US Dollar system will collapse, and the whole world will be use the Chinese Yuan in international payments. In this case, the US economy will become like the economy of modern Germany, and the Chinese Yuan will become the world’s currency. We are living in the beginning of WWIII for create of a “New World Order”.
@Solar Fox India never Russia side
For those who are wondering what 800 mil could buy:
4 F22 Jets
He’s gonna be a homeless veteran in Russia very soon, is probably his point? Or Putin will let him chillax in one of the palaces Putin owns, whatevers most likely.
@David Eby Maybe senile crazy ignorant criminal Trump should have done that instead of holding back money trying to get the Ukraine government to investigate his then political opponent.
Biden is a good president.
@ColadaK 58 money laundering? No proof whatsoever, conspiracy theories from Qanon don’t count you know.
Funny , got money for wars, but cnt feed the poor. In the US
I believe that Ukraine would be in dire need of a high-performance anti-missile system consisting of radars and interceptors capable of employing cruise missiles on which it appears that they do not have adequate defense, and the training of the operators of these systems in addition to AA AT weapons.
These systems after activation have 0 human intervention. These are automated robotics
Thanks a lot.
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
I’m in with you.
How much is so little money? After all, the only thing that the United States produces is weapons. And polygraphy. Sliced decorated paper. Dollars. Why are you so greedy. Print $1 trillion and give it to Ukraine
Get em , Joe.
Let’s bust em up good.
I cry for the children of Ukraine.
Trump sure couldn’t, bone spurs and all ya know!
@sam doe you know Biden dodged the draft too, right?
If you bastads didnt have hypocrisy you would have nothing
My heart goes out to Hunter Biden… he is the real victim here.💔
@L!beral Moonbat that sweet burisma paycheck is drying up
Cry me a river blah blah blah
I hope they have these videos playing at the polls when we are voting 😭
@michael Ro RIP Biden 2024
@Christine maybe you might go before him. Continue playing God.
@michael Ro Brandon 2024 RIP.
People really need to wake up.
https://youtu.be/h7Y-9C6ox1Y
https://youtu.be/jFCeu5E0nXg
@Christine Biden 2024
I used to see these types of headlines and think more of the recipient of the funds. I’m behind the Ukraine much more than Afghanistan. But because our leaders on both sides of the aisle seem to be unable to balance a checkbook, and have no respect for the whole purpose of a budget, now I just think about how they are bankrupting us.
How much is so little money? After all, the only thing that the United States produces is weapons. And polygraphy. Sliced decorated paper. Dollars. Why are you so greedy. Print $1 trillion and give it to Ukraine
This is money for the MIC and the 1%, this is why they never talk about negotiation and would mot negotiate with Putin the past 8 years.
Putin’s 70 billion dollar personal fortune,that he:s stole from Russia, doesn’t put him in the top 1 percent?
It’s English, Captain, but not as we know it.
I thought he was about to pass out for a second when he paused!
i feel like the only few reason they can do this is because they got rid of marine tanks and also a portion of this aid already exists in stockpiles. otherwise its like trying to pull out money for education
Ukraine receives financial aid. Ukraine “buys” old jets from Poland. Poland buys US jets from US?
god bless you sir for standing with the ukraine and the supporting with the whole world.god bless you and the people of america.please do more help to ukrain sir.send glory be to god the most on high.
I mean after Afghanistan I didn’t really see President Biden as a war time president.. but now I’m liking and appreciating how he is taking charge..