Biden Ramps Up Pressure On Trump To Engage In Transition | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
November 18, 2020

 

President-elect Biden is turning up the pressure on Trump and his administration for failing to move ahead with a peaceful transition of power. Aired on 11/17/2020.
68 Comments on "Biden Ramps Up Pressure On Trump To Engage In Transition | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Wes kaspar | November 17, 2020 at 10:02 AM | Reply

    Im surprised comments haven’t been turned off yet

  2. iamhungey12345 | November 17, 2020 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    No matter what side you’re on, one has to admit the comments section is the main reason to click on the video.

    • iamhungey12345 | November 17, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      @John West Okay fellow sheep.

    • Dorito Gnawler | November 17, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      @Michael Morningstar exactly! Jeffery Accord was one of the radical supremacists posing as b.l.m. when he purchased b.l.m. attire

    • Marcus Young | November 17, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @Shay Houk America is not a pure Democracy. Its a Democratic Republic with Socialist elements. Do you like public education? National highways? Medicare/Medicade? Social Security? Unemployment benefits? Food assistance programs? All of those are socialist in nature and practice. The problem is that most people don’t know what Socialism is. They misuse the term 9 times out of 10. So what does “We will NEVER be a Socialist Country!” mean? I assume you plan on using your social benefits if you aren’t already. Or are you willing to lose your Social Security and Medicare????

    • Shay Houk | November 17, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Marcus Young well thank you Karl Marx!

    • Marcus Young | November 17, 2020 at 11:27 PM | Reply

      @Shay Houk Lol. I’m a Capitalist. And I’m smart enough to know how my government works, the type it is, and what it is comprised of. Do yourself a favor and stop parroting the right wing conspiracy nonsense. Cable news, especially Fox, is designed to scare and outrage you, and keep you in that state so your only respond emotionally and not rationally. This puts you in a negative feedback loop so that you keep tuning in and they can monetize you. That is the business model. Sprinkle in some plays to your biases and suddenly you are an outrage junky. You’ve been made a sucker. The worse part is any attempt to point this out to you will of course be met with the catch phrases they’ve programmed you with. I’m not a Socialist. A Socialist would want to save you.

  3. So Cho | November 17, 2020 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    On 1977, President George Wa. Will often pray deep in the mountain for his solders. A citizen over heard it and changed to his side from England side and helped to feed the solsgera and you know the rest
    This county is For the people, by the people and from the people.
    We, ordinary people, will keep this country safe against all odds

  4. John Dow | November 17, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    Remember president Al Gore? Yeah, me neither
    😂

  5. Jacob Hamilton | November 17, 2020 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Oh he’s being enlightened so is the rest of America

  6. State of art | November 17, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Nothin doin Joe, wait until you see how this plays out.

  7. Anthony Liccione | November 17, 2020 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    “A cynical modification of letting go doesn’t bring forgiveness, it’s when, once you forgive, will you be able to let go.” – Anthony Liccione

  8. N James | November 17, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    American people rise up.

  9. KINGOFTHE TORTAS | November 17, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Joe looks old and tired already

  10. JrocKnorth | November 17, 2020 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    I feel like I’ve been living in an alternate reality longer than I can remember now. Things are just, weird.

  11. Lord Quin | November 17, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    This is what you call: coup d’etat

  12. Aero Delivery | November 17, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    This is a comedy routine.
    I’m on here for the comments

  13. tj Rioux | November 17, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    When Esper was fired as Secretary of Defense, he said “god help us”.

    • Atya Sca | November 17, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

      There is only one God.

    • punkiller666 | November 17, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

      @Billy Bob well they better take all that evidence to some court fast ‘cos Trump cases are getting thrown out everywhere! Or is all that part of the winning strategy?

    • Bob Smart | November 17, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      @punkiller666 supreme court has been the plan since the beginning. Lol gonna be amazing for you to see your leaders for what They are.

    • punkiller666 | November 17, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      @Bob Smart you seem too happy with the prospect of having a lawful election annulled by the SC and given to Trump. What if the same thing happened to your side? Would you be as satisfied as you are now?

    • Bob Smart | November 17, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @punkiller666 will of the people bro. Lol Biden didnt win. Enjoy being on ostrich and cheering on globalist commies. Your mom called, she said your easy mac is done.

  14. Marco Quiroz | November 17, 2020 at 12:58 PM | Reply

    well first of all he hasn’t been elected by the electors yet

  15. sixtofive | November 17, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    Fascists gonna fascist…

  16. Julio Hernandez | November 17, 2020 at 1:04 PM | Reply

    A lot of you people need to read the constitution.

  17. Greg Foster | November 17, 2020 at 1:12 PM | Reply

    Daily you can see the difference in these two men after the election. Some of us are more proud of our vote now than ever!

  18. Jesus the mushroom | November 17, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    Yt search: “The Alchemist’s diet”

  19. Carlos Davila | November 17, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    Swamp don’t want transparency to avoid being drain. Swamp no more cover-up is time for you corruption to be expose once n for all, your chances are over

  20. Bubble Eye Ridah | November 17, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    Biden is for War & Trump is NOT , Biden is for lockdowns mask wearing Trump is NOT

