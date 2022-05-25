Recent Post
- Biden reacts to Texas shooting: ‘Where in God’s name is our backbone?’
- Mass shooting at Texas elementary school kills at least 15
- Texas school shooting: Sen. Chris Murphy makes plea to lawmakers
- Stacey Abrams responds after backlash to her Georgia ‘worst state’ remark
- Video shows ‘kamikaze’ drone’s POV moments before striking Russian tank
64 comments
All these parents woke up this morning with their kids at home, didn’t imagine they will go to bed tonight without their kids.
I cannot imagine the parents regrets what I should have done right.
@Cranberry Eater Yeah more guns are the solution, that is very clear if you look at the statistics from countries with the same living standards as the USA but restrictive gun laws.
@Cranberry Eater “Also, studies shown that murder or violence is not associated with access to guns.”
true. except for mass murder.
you ban guns, the murder rate will drop a bit. i forget how much, but not a whole lot.
but the mass murder rate will drop tremendously.
@Cranberry Eater “Bad guys will get guns anyways, ”
yo have a point.
this is why we should legalize heroin and meth.
And then they get a political policy speech from their president
If the school was a school where someone of influence or a law-makers child went, then and only then would something get done.
@John in Alaska Simply because it wasn’t a private school. People in power wouldn’t want their children associating with the peasants.
@Fortitudine Vincimus
AHHH! You’re a comspiricy theorist
@John in Alaska It’s more of a facetious joke that’s deeply rooted in reality.
@Fortitudine Vincimus yah I was gonna say that more reality than conspiracy. Its actually can fact checked but they would just rather use ad-hominen attacks
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
It’s time that we have a chance to grieve tonight as a people who just felt lost in Buffalo, New York. )We all felt that terrible experience. )!I thought it was about the two events today, the primaries and the lost me in Ukraine of three months of war, and tonight, in south Texas! The president knows. He said do this evening time, as a nation we are mod in gun violence which we ppl will be lives of our kids ,and a teacher as well! We are stunned, grieving and then in shock! In Texas, we are grieving tonight for fallen students and a teacher in a tragic situation ! Lord give us he courage amen!
I’m 80 miles from #Uvalde. I am heartbroken and angry. My son goes to elementary. This scares the heck outta me. 18 year old and easily bought assault weapons. But yet can’t drink alcohol until 21. WTF!!! I hope people protest in Houston. Trump will be part of a slate of speakers on May 27 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Gov. Greg Abbott, State Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw are also scheduled to speak to the NRA Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum. To all fukin Republicans who say mental illness is full of chit!!!!
@Juan Carlos Alonso there’s a problem, but throwing more money and more regulations at it won’t fix it
@Jay mac and yet it happens in usa so much more often…
They still haven’t declared if this young Hispanic man was a white supremacist or not?
@Bama Fishing Private gun classes/free training being available does nothing… People like this won’t be taking those classes… And regulations do work – for example, a criminal can not walk into a gun shop and purchase a gun because they will get a background check… SO, they buy them off the streets where they’re not checked and the sellers can sell them because they “didn’t know”…
I am so lucky we live in a country where this kind of heartbreak is as rare as it is absolutely disgusting for these poor children leaving for school ahhh it’s just to sad to imagine. To the beautiful little souls lost RIP ❤️ sending thoughts from AUSTRALIA 💔🇦🇺💔
@red Me of course you did 🤣🤣🤣 you are an everywhere man. And do you mean SEND OR SENT ? In regards to the post card ?
@Lovin life and loving 🇦🇺 The dude who calls himself “I’m your daddy” is just trolling…
@P. yes I thought so 👍 considering what we are discussing it’s pretty disgusting in my opinion mate. Thanks have a good one.
@Shantel Razo AGREED 👍
@red Me we don’t need GUNS to defend ourselves we are old school in Australia we actually prefer our fists. Maybe before you criticise check the statistics.
I know it sounds crazy, but it happens that the authorities act this way….. To then take care of the families, well, like to rally the people to scare… switch attention…on a national scale, these are small victims… sorry for the kids.
Children can’t be safe at elementary school .that’s sad and heartbreaking !
Ok whatever, Abdulla. Why are most of the comments on CNN always from people who don’t live in America 🙄
🇨🇱😇🙏
@eric dravis How do you know where he doesn’t live?
They can but we spend 57 billion on fuelling wars in other countries instead
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
It hurts so much every time I see something like this, especially when it happens to little kids. Praying for all of the families 🙏 impacted by this horror. My condolences to the parents.
@jake shepherd. “I couldn’t understand a word Biden said in his speech.”
that’s on you.
i have hearing issues, and he was just fine for me.
@Connor “Better ban your fists then. Those can be considered as assault weapons.”
hmmm.
good ideas.
let’s start with the assault rifles tho.
We are great on giving our condolences but we never do anything to solve the problem. The second amendment needs serious change.
I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to spend future Christmases without being able to watch their child open up presents or not be able to celebrate anymore birthdays with their child. 💔 Sincere condolences to those families
They don’t need condolences. They need gun laws.
What would Christmas and Halloween be without those children or an Easter egg hunt?
Our leaders in power are all talk , but when things get ruff they run away because its does not effect them and they only make sure that they themselves are safe . Thats what happened to our backbone , it was non existent.
When I prayed I prayed for the children’s souls but for some reason when I started praying for the parents, I lost it. The thought of sending your children to school and them never coming home hurt me so deeply.
Catatan perang menegangkan war 🇷🇺 – https://youtu.be/KDozpBPG9hM /
HUGS.
I’m from one of those countries defined as third world, and I remember a long time ago I was with a friend in a coffee shop when we heard something about a mass shooting in the news. After listening the phrase “mass shooting” my friend said “I bet it’s in the US”. And yes, it was there. It’s a no brainer something has to be done.
@renideo Why not just do more to secure the schools? So simple.
@Silverbullet fury what is to blame then? We have a serious problem in this country with guns and have for years.
Too bad you get no say in trying to take away my rights huh ?
God bless our fallen children, their families and friends, and God bless you Joe Biden. They were just babies. You still live with the heart break of losing a child. Does pain like that ever leave our hearts and souls? I believe not.
@Sugar Xyler blue eyed Cherokee get over yourself 😒😒 that comment was unnecessary and insensitive to those who clearly want children of their own
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Each time that I hear about inocente victims losing their lives in none sense shootings, I can’t stop crying!
My heart and prayers to those families who are under so much pain! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
How many of the parents are crazy gun owners
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
My deepest, deepest condolences to the griefstricken parents. The taking of these innocent lives is a heinous and truly unforgivable act.
Those precious souls are gone but will never be forgotten. They should not be forgotten.
I wholeheartedly appreciate President Joseph Biden’s common sense, honest understandable anger, and his personal grief.
Yes, President Biden is correct when he clearly states that other countries do not have frequent violent events involving guns (or any gun episodes at all) and all because of strict gun control laws. As for the highly aggressive gun lobby… public safety and the sanctity of life, must always come before profits and the right to bear arms. Too many innocent lives have been sacrificed to appease the vocal, gun toting fanatics, and line the industry’s greedy pockets.
Yes, why in God’s name, would an 18 year old teenager need an assault weapon… in suburbia? There is absolutely no reason at all.
If only new, stricter gun control laws had been legislated and enacted yesterday…the lives lost would be joyously greeting their parents at the school gates today.
Unless one is military personnel and serving on the battlefield, there is absolutely no reason at all for assault weapons or guns of any kind or calibre to be available to teenagers.
President Joseph Biden is correct. Laws need to change.
It’s just not right.
Mexico has very strict gun laws to protect the people today the land where only outlaws have guns do you really believe what you say do you believe criminals care about the law , you live in country where a 13 year old child can buy fentanyl easier than cigarettes’. Why would guns be different ? As far as Biden’s speech just political nothing more .
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
As an Aussie, I am so stunned that even after all these massacres that nothing has been done. Australia had one massacre too many and immediately banned most weapons and most people from owning one. Our constitutions are completely different, I know, but this is beyond insane. 😢🇦🇺
@Larry Martineau: assault rifles do not answer the massive Russian bombardment from the air or tanks in the streets.
@Bejewelled Battle Shorts look at you, trying to educate the gun fanatic. It always makes me laugh that they think they could also ‘rise up’ against government tyranny.
I can’t imagine what these parents are going through, nobody should ever have to send their children to school only to receive them back in a coffin. Through their greif I would urge these parents to take a leaf from the page of Emit Till’s mother and have an open casket funerals for their children so the world can get an honest look at “cost of freedom”.
1 Pascal Mwikya Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
This is absolutely devastating and heartbreaking. Gut wrenching.
I’m from Finland 🇫🇮, I’ve traveled all over the world.
When I read the news, my first thought was: What the hell is going on there in the United States ?! That doesn’t happen that often anywhere else. There is someone really badly wrong in the United States. Have you ever wondered what is the deepest reason, the deepest ??
The most profound reason is how available guns are to everyone in the US. As you know, there is poverty, mental issues, and school bullies worldwide (what some say the problem is). People worldwide play the same video games and watch the same movies (what others say the problem is). BUT, in the US obtaining the tools to pull off such a shooting is very easy… This shooter was 18 y/o, he could have simply walked into any gun shop and purchased these tools, purchased them UN-checked off the streets, or used his parent’s gun if they had…
@beobe99 yeah or could pick up a car, bet no one dies in car crashes thought
My heart is broken to hear something like that happened to the children on Texas. My heart cries the hole day for those innocent children, victims of violence crimes. May the peace of the Lord be with them and their families. God bless these little children and their families.