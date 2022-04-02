Recent Post
42 comments
Wow, I guess I only thought I was struggling w inflation and paying my own way. Now, after listening to Biden, we’ll I guess we are all doing great!
Right!! I make half as much as I made before! Pah, who needs to make enough to go on vacation or put kids into private school, or enough to drive a car or eat food. We can thrive on broken promises
@Uh Hubba Bubba seems like a pretty legit plan to me
@Chris Davis that report, doesn’t speak about the people that have given up on finding work, you have whole franchises closing down the job market it’s self is shrinking, the people that give up on finding work actually help the unemployment numbers, because those numbers are people that have filed for unemployment, so if those numbers are low it doesn’t necessarily mean all the people that were unemployed are now employed.
CNN cut the audio feed on purpose! 🤣
What is the unemployment and inflation rate today compared to October 2019, pre pandemic, pre-election.
@V for Wombat prove me a lier. Give me facts.
@TARS 7 Biden sure isn’t hoping things.
@Bradyn Lotterman well the US debt for the first time in ages is being reduced by 1 trillion , 1 down, 22 to go
Did you hear him say, “Thank you Elon Musk for adding so many more jobs this year!” ?
Did he create jobs or is it people going back to work after the lockdown
jabs only
the former
April 4, 2020: “The president of the United States calls the shots. They can’t do anything without the approval of the president of the United States. When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total and that’s the way it’s got to be. … It’s total. The governors know that.”
EX effin SCUSE me emmer effr? This is America
The latter. The president needs to read answer cards to pre screened questions knowing this do you really think he is taking any initiative.
Misleading people are leaving their old jobs for higher-paying jobs. There is still very much a worker shortage. We have x10 Truck Drivers out there than what is working. Same for Teachers. One state called in the National Guard to replace their teachers. No one is paying a living wage.
@V for Wombat Gday ! love your name.
Only 1 thing matters above all. Cutting the deficit and taking a chunk off of US debt. The one thing that can bring is down is defaulting and sending us into financial collapse. It’s about time we start bringing this debt down , it’s only been going up for decades
@M Hall Buzzword, witty quip, flashy comment.
@Fat Wombat thanks.
Joe Biden, “Hopefully my teleprompter never leaves me, like Jen Psaki.”
@Mark A lot of you Trump clowns claim he’ll be reinstated.
@Marthell 👈. The only true words Obama ever said.
“Never underestimate Joe’s ability to F..k things up”. And he sure has.
Let’s go Brandon
@M Hall Trump, “Our superior air power helped us win the Revolutionary War. I’m a stable genius.” 😂
And Biden is Trump’s president. 😂
After listening to the speech my boss called me and said that he was rehiring me because Biden said people are back to work now it’s weird because my boss doesn’t even own a business anymore because of the economy
“I’ll say anything you want me to say Nance! “ – Beijing Brandon
where should send trumpcoin?
@Reifugee Not really. He just blames everything on someone else and kills his enemies.
@JusThor4444 Clearly you’ve never watched anything from Putin outside of the blatant US propoganda out-of-context clips.
I truly wonder why people have such strong opinions about subjects when their knowledge on those subjects is absolutely zero. Humanities biggest flaw. Perhaps you should stick with watching Pokemon video’s and stop talking about politics.
@JusThor4444 He is a genius tbh.
what is the homelessness rate in this country? with the worker shortage in this country, wouldn’t it be a good idea to have a works/treatment program to get them off the streets and back into productive society? they should start reporting the percentage of homeless who are receiving government support.
In the last year I just got a REAL negative raise of about 15%.
The gas costs 100% more …
While they are at it, cut taxes by 1/8th.
The yield curve inverted 4 times this week. Twice just this morning.
Makes the dollar worth 10cents then tells everyone to get to work and pay their taxes.
The 1 thing that matters above all is cutting the deficit. Deficit has only been increasing for decades. It’s about time we start bringing that debt down
I am doing great in this economy. Thanks President Biden. Much better than with the other guy and being lockdown and out of work. Record low unemployment.