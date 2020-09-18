Biden says presidential election a battle between ‘Scranton and Park Avenue’ | USA TODAY

Joe Biden talks systemic racism and COVID-19 at town hall.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke about systematic racism at a town hall in Pennsylvania hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper.
Ever wonder why media never shows his crowd?
I just saw Trump’s in minnesota. … I think there’s around 5k.
President Waldo , yeah it’s COVID that’s hurting Biden’s crowd size. 😂🤣😅🤣 ya simple
Peter Parker , 😎
@cheetoheadman unhealthy? Did they take therapeutics.
My nephew has it right now.
He is 20. Says it’s like a cold.
@cheetoheadman But the rioters on the Left are smart
@MC KO Picked a peck of pickled peppers
Who writes the questions for Biden a 4 year old
Probably someone who is good at writing questions FOR a 4 year old. His questions are just Trump insults wrapped into a “will u do better?”
Seriously how can anyone trust Trump. Trump admit how dangerous coronavirus yet he didn’t care about America life Trump need to be hold accountable for his crimes
Were both sides kidnapped into this and forced to work for us? I just heard they get paid to start wars on both sides We still don’t have any regard for pollution we still have cars that kill at least ten thousand people a year in just head on collision alone We still allow people with no wars going on starve to death be displaced the list is long And now if there is something were threatening us like a virus? Would they be here for us ? Do you need an answer?
That’s certainly about Trump’s cognitive development level.
The Harris administration lol. Trump2020. 46 days before reeeeeeeeeelection.
Why would a run down old joker from scranton make such a statement? has scranton become overrun with communist? this battle is between socialist/communist and capitalist – does Americans want to live like russians?
Biden helped Obama draft a Bill which pulled America and the Auto Industry out of Bankruptcy during the Great Recession of 2007. Reasons why America was great during the years Trump was in Office. Trump’s an idiot. He’s not a Politician. Donald Trump is a failed business man. This is the most important election ever. Think of it as the first election Obama ran for President. There was a great recession, the swine flu and ebola. What would Donald Trump do faced with these challenges? Over 80million people in America will die before the end of the year 2022 if Donald Trump stays in Office. I’m talking about children and their families. No different than those children and families Trump placed inside cages. God will judge the entire world for the corruption of one man, just as he has forgiven the sins of the entire world for the love of one man. Those who witness evil and corruption and does nothing will face the wrath of God, while those who live among them suffer as they witness God’s punishment of the wicked. So away from me you worker of inequity for I do not know you. For the first time, Trump has told the truth when he took Joe Biden’s words; this is the most important election ever, because many lives are at stake. People are dying because this President refuses to tell the truth.
Matthew 7:15-20
“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. By their fruit you will recognize them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus, by their fruit you will recognize them.
Fruit is a person’s offspring and their companions. Those you surround yourself with. We must not allow ourselves to be deceived. America is better than Donald Trump.
@Peter Parker Put your mask back on Spiderman your rambling as bad as Biden
@ar kr he keeps copying and pasting that b.s. everywhere. He literally cant list 1 thing budens actually done in his career that isnt linked with dumbo
I’m surprised they found a clip where he didn’t completely forget where he was. Impressive
lol, I’m sure they had to do some digging.
If you want a snail to work as a President either or after all the years I’ve been able to vote your waiting for the universe to cool down and make the earth in the dark honest
The Harris administration lol. Trump2020. 46 days before reeeeeeeeeelection.
This is a battle between a career long establishment Democrat and an unorthodox agent of change on the Republican side.
Any reality in the middle ? Can you carry the earth in your stomach?
@Ed G “Chaos and division” lol, you guys will say anything
@Ed G true if your talking about Biden, name one policy President Trump passed that was bad. He passed tax cuts, brokered price in the middle east, called out the foolish garbage Democrats, building the border wall, crushed ISIS even after Obama said he couldn’t and more.
@jon carpenter tax cuts for the rich
An American “👉🏼Biden” – Against the “👉🏼Russian” Trump
B vs R
Even this is Not Hidden🙌
Joe, people been watching you for the many year’s you been involved in politics , most of us know what you have and have not done, so don’t you think it’s about time you stop with the lying and pretending?
Ask the same question to Trump.
@Pinky Slates Trump hasn’t been in politics for the last 40 years.
ain’t this the truth
@juan campos I was referring to the lying and pretending. Both are liars and pretending to care to get elected. That’s just the truth.
Biden’s right, but he has it backward.
9 of the 10 wealthiest districts in the country vote overwhelmingly democrat.
Rural Middle America is Trump Country.
At this stage, bringing in laws or executive orders..if Biden wins I’m staying in my rural area.
Taking what I need off the rural routes…..living off the land so to speak …lol
🇺🇸 sniper cover 🇺🇸
If light is outlawed only the outlaw will be able to see where he’s going.
John Doe Your a Russian troll!
He’s such a joke
Joe Biden: “We are in a battle for the soul of this shoe”
Re-elect Donald Trump for president for 2020
He’s losing his mind and he’s such a career corrupt politician
Biden is a horrible person, but he doesn’t deserve the abuse he’s getting. You have an entire party of megalomaniacs pushing him forward so they can stay in power and gain even more power, knowing entirely well that he has advanced dementia and is completely unfit for office. But abusing seniors is one of thousands of crimes they don’t give a damn about so long as they maintain their power.
Biden lost before he started! Clown show!
It’s the Scranton Strangler! Sniffs your hair while he’s at it too.
He is such a puppet.
Creepy, touchy, handsy, grabby hair sniffin Joe Dementia died but no one had the heart to tell the old turd. Now they are trying to polish that turd.
Biden’s constituents ARE Park Avenue! 🤦♀️
Didn’t joe biden move away from scranton when he was 8 years old? 🤔
He doesnt remember
Historically, a leader coming from “working class roots” means nothing about their ability to lead properly.
He’s gotta be doing this on purpose…Probably to upset the people forcing him to stay in the race.
He’s a senile coward and couldn’t be trusted to handle softball questions from a friendly media. His masters are pleased.