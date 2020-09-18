Biden says presidential election a battle between ‘Scranton and Park Avenue’ | USA TODAY

September 18, 2020

 

Joe Biden talks systemic racism and COVID-19 at town hall.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke about systematic racism at a town hall in Pennsylvania hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper.

49 Comments on "Biden says presidential election a battle between ‘Scranton and Park Avenue’ | USA TODAY"

  1. H Pn | September 18, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    Ever wonder why media never shows his crowd?
    I just saw Trump’s in minnesota. … I think there’s around 5k.

  2. Marco polo blessed | September 18, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    Who writes the questions for Biden a 4 year old

    • DiscoTrain | September 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      Probably someone who is good at writing questions FOR a 4 year old. His questions are just Trump insults wrapped into a “will u do better?”

    • Where Where | September 18, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

      Seriously how can anyone trust Trump. Trump admit how dangerous coronavirus yet he didn’t care about America life Trump need to be hold accountable for his crimes

    • PeachesCourage | September 18, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

      Were both sides kidnapped into this and forced to work for us? I just heard they get paid to start wars on both sides We still don’t have any regard for pollution we still have cars that kill at least ten thousand people a year in just head on collision alone We still allow people with no wars going on starve to death be displaced the list is long And now if there is something were threatening us like a virus? Would they be here for us ? Do you need an answer?

    • Ed G | September 18, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

      That’s certainly about Trump’s cognitive development level.

    • Joe Curr | September 18, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

      The Harris administration lol. Trump2020. 46 days before reeeeeeeeeelection.

  3. James Welford | September 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    Why would a run down old joker from scranton make such a statement? has scranton become overrun with communist? this battle is between socialist/communist and capitalist – does Americans want to live like russians?

    • Peter Parker | September 18, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

      Biden helped Obama draft a Bill which pulled America and the Auto Industry out of Bankruptcy during the Great Recession of 2007. Reasons why America was great during the years Trump was in Office. Trump’s an idiot. He’s not a Politician. Donald Trump is a failed business man. This is the most important election ever. Think of it as the first election Obama ran for President. There was a great recession, the swine flu and ebola. What would Donald Trump do faced with these challenges? Over 80million people in America will die before the end of the year 2022 if Donald Trump stays in Office. I’m talking about children and their families. No different than those children and families Trump placed inside cages. God will judge the entire world for the corruption of one man, just as he has forgiven the sins of the entire world for the love of one man. Those who witness evil and corruption and does nothing will face the wrath of God, while those who live among them suffer as they witness God’s punishment of the wicked. So away from me you worker of inequity for I do not know you. For the first time, Trump has told the truth when he took Joe Biden’s words; this is the most important election ever, because many lives are at stake. People are dying because this President refuses to tell the truth.

      Matthew 7:15-20
      “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. By their fruit you will recognize them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus, by their fruit you will recognize them.

      Fruit is a person’s offspring and their companions. Those you surround yourself with. We must not allow ourselves to be deceived. America is better than Donald Trump.

    • ar kr | September 18, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

      @Peter Parker Put your mask back on Spiderman your rambling as bad as Biden

    • Dr. Daddy | September 18, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

      @ar kr he keeps copying and pasting that b.s. everywhere. He literally cant list 1 thing budens actually done in his career that isnt linked with dumbo

  4. BRADMASTER | September 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    I’m surprised they found a clip where he didn’t completely forget where he was. Impressive

  5. Mr. Man | September 18, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    This is a battle between a career long establishment Democrat and an unorthodox agent of change on the Republican side.

  6. The great shakeing | September 18, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    Joe, people been watching you for the many year’s you been involved in politics , most of us know what you have and have not done, so don’t you think it’s about time you stop with the lying and pretending?

  7. Jeremy Volkens | September 18, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    Biden’s right, but he has it backward.
    9 of the 10 wealthiest districts in the country vote overwhelmingly democrat.
    Rural Middle America is Trump Country.

    • John Doe | September 18, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      At this stage, bringing in laws or executive orders..if Biden wins I’m staying in my rural area.
      Taking what I need off the rural routes…..living off the land so to speak …lol

      🇺🇸 sniper cover 🇺🇸

      If light is outlawed only the outlaw will be able to see where he’s going.

    • Bob Jones | September 18, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

      John Doe Your a Russian troll!

  8. Kelly H | September 18, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    He’s such a joke

  9. You Tube | September 18, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    Joe Biden: “We are in a battle for the soul of this shoe”

  10. Gary Brooks | September 18, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    Re-elect Donald Trump for president for 2020

  11. Chuck P | September 18, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    He’s losing his mind and he’s such a career corrupt politician

    • GGigabiteM | September 18, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      Biden is a horrible person, but he doesn’t deserve the abuse he’s getting. You have an entire party of megalomaniacs pushing him forward so they can stay in power and gain even more power, knowing entirely well that he has advanced dementia and is completely unfit for office. But abusing seniors is one of thousands of crimes they don’t give a damn about so long as they maintain their power.

  12. Fed the F—k up | September 18, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    Biden lost before he started! Clown show!

  13. W | September 18, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    It’s the Scranton Strangler! Sniffs your hair while he’s at it too.

  14. fred jones | September 18, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    He is such a puppet.

  15. tappedout300xc | September 18, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    Creepy, touchy, handsy, grabby hair sniffin Joe Dementia died but no one had the heart to tell the old turd. Now they are trying to polish that turd.

  16. TeacherTeacher | September 18, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    Biden’s constituents ARE Park Avenue! 🤦‍♀️

  17. Chris D | September 18, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    Didn’t joe biden move away from scranton when he was 8 years old? 🤔

  18. B-Wulf | September 18, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    Historically, a leader coming from “working class roots” means nothing about their ability to lead properly.

  19. John Doe | September 18, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    He’s gotta be doing this on purpose…Probably to upset the people forcing him to stay in the race.

  20. DirtyDeeds | September 18, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    He’s a senile coward and couldn’t be trusted to handle softball questions from a friendly media. His masters are pleased.

