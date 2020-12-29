Biden says Trump administration far behind on vaccines

President-elect Joe Biden said that the Trump administration's plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccines across the country was falling "far behind" and promised his administration would focus on getting the vaccines to the Americans.

57 Comments on "Biden says Trump administration far behind on vaccines"

  1. IN News العراق | December 29, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Corona revealed that lying could be at the expense of the citizen’s life … only for the sake of winning the elections

    • Baby GoneWrong | December 29, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

      @IN News العراق sure they are.. just like all the toxic plastic packaging all your fake food and nutrition come in.. not to mention the microwave you cook it all in, and the preservatives packed inside to keep entropy from telling you its old… all created by the gods of science, who now, along with doctors and drug pharms (the real killers) lying about being able to treat a virus, to begin with; want you to mask up on demand and take the new drug of the day. The very same doctors and scientists who knew, dang well, that the moment they started to treat a corona virus, people were gonna die from the treatment, not the virus. It is shame how stupid public education has made the public… or that they barely even notice that the flu no longer exists.. on paper.

    • Geomic | December 29, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      @Debbie Maybe you need to do some research and you might just find that Trump didn’t shut the border down right away and 10’s of thousands of people came in through Europe and other countries before a complete shutdown was implamented. That’s why NY was hit so hard in the begining.

    • Michael Cullinane | December 29, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      Yes I’d believe the gates decided yo kill mankind for the dems to win

    • Dylan Cohen | December 29, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    • PatrickPaul1203 | December 29, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @Kam Crock okay Karen, keep spreading fake news. Honestly you have said some of the most factually wrong things I’ve read in a long time, congratulations. And enjoy January, and all the illegal moves trump is going to pull, but remember, that none of it changes the fact that Biden will be *your* president come the 20th and nothing that you do can change that. And every Republican will stop talking about trump because he has clearly lost, which I’ll happily point out makes him a *loser* ,what he hates the most.

  2. dgmoocher D r | December 29, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    Turns off video immediately, looks at comments for national “temperature”

  3. 2Cav22 | December 29, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    But I thought it was impossible for us to get a vaccine this soon

    • The Bored AF Guitarist | December 29, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

      @LBCAndrew Hah! That’s absolutely true! It’s quite creative how MSM twists so many things.

    • janet broughton | December 29, 2020 at 6:38 PM | Reply

      @Tim Johnsen The 1st vaccine didn’t come from us in UK ,ours is hopefully going to be given the green light next month.

    • Scott Robinson | December 29, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

      did anyone here vote for biden?

    • Bluntfrunt AC | December 29, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      @Tim Johnsen Just like they have chosen a sports team or something. Like instead of hearing facts and trying to reason out what is going on they have already made up their mind. They have already chosen their side? It’s a strange thing for sure.

    • Dylan | December 29, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      @Bluntfrunt AC If Trump closed borders after covid 19, he’s a xenophobic racist.

      Since he didn’t close borders then all covid deaths are his fault.

      Pick one.

  4. Howard | December 29, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    100 million doses in 100 days? At that rate, it’ll take almost 2 years to vaccinate all Americans (2 doses each, so over 660 million doses, or 660 days). We already plan to do that in less than one year. Why is he promising to slow down vaccination? Does he love COVID so much because it got him elected?

  5. Nancy Davieau | December 29, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    When an Amish man was asked why they haven’t suffered with COVID he replied –
    because We Don’t Watch TV

    • Richard Bell Sr | December 29, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      @Madison Heights bullshit! Here is facts from the CDC okay
      Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.9 additional conditions or causes per death. The number of mentions for each condition or cause is shown for all deaths and by age groups.

      Now what the hell does that say? I’m certain you can read, if you don’t comprehend what it is saying I will explain it

    • Richard Bell Sr | December 29, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      @Madison Heights so out of 300,000 deaths only 6 percent of them was a direct result of covid, all others had 2.9 percent on average health conditions

    • Richard Bell Sr | December 29, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      @Madison Heights doctors only know what they are told dippy! I gave you the facts from the CDC but you all get your facts from mainstream media! Do you know how many doctors have had their careers threatened? I know one who lost his license to practice medicine for speaking out! The worlds leading covid expert Fauci wrote in the new England journal of medicine that the fatality rate was only .08 percent! You people are making such a wonderful world for our kids to inherit just because you wont do the research!

    • Richard Bell Sr | December 29, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      @Eric Fical here are your statistics from the CDC Eric, I shouldn’t have to do the research for people!
      Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.9 additional conditions or causes per death. The number of mentions for each condition or cause is shown for all deaths and by age groups.
      Now if you don’t understand what that is saying I will explain it to you!
      Out of 300,000 deaths only 6 percent is a direct result of covid all others had 2.9 on average underlying health conditions so about 17 to 18 thousand people out of 300,000 people died as a direct result of covid! It’s even less than the 10 percent I stated earlier!

    • Richard Bell Sr | December 29, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      @Madison Heights yeah those doctors are being censored, stripped of their licenses and having their careers ruined! I gave you the statistics and it pisses me off, I was just diagnosed with cancer and I’m sitting here doing the research that everyone should be doing themselves trying to stop what they are doing! This isn’t about a pandemic, all our freedoms and rights are being thrown out the window on the basis of fear! They are destroying our global economy to usher in their new world order! Yeah call it a conspiracy theory, all conspiracies started off as a theory a conspiracy is two or more people conspiring to do something! Look into lockstep Rockefeller foundation document written in 2009 where everything you see right now was written in that document!

  6. Games4Fun Tv | December 29, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    Under trump administration I totally forgot what is coronavirus, bc we living with coronavirus yeah someone in my family got it .

  7. Glen Devitt | December 29, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    Eventually, this team is going to have to actually do something on their own, and stand up to the scrutiny and review of their own actions. They are going to find that it is easier to criticize and complain from the sidelines compared to standing on their own merit. All this doomsday talk is probably good training for what will be the Biden administration.

  8. Nancy Davieau | December 29, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    Perhaps congress won’t fight his every move x4 years

  9. Eric Von | December 29, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    Wondering how big the words are on Biden’s teleprompter.

  10. The Artificial Intellect | December 29, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    I wish I could block CNN stories from my news feed.

    • Rubicon 4x4 | December 29, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      When you find out let me know because im trying to block Fox stories

    • KJ KJ | December 29, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Rubicon 4×4 Fox and CNN are both saying the same BS, that Biden is President Elect and blah blah blah he did this from Delaware and that from Delaware. They are all in on it, and gaslighting the world that this feeble old man won

    • Rubicon 4x4 | December 29, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @KJ KJ Just face it…Trump got beat by a senile, cellar dwelling, mask wearing old dude…..the Trump train is done

    • KJ KJ | December 29, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      @Rubicon 4×4 Lol, oh man you are going to be a sky screamer on Jan 20 when Trump is sworn in for a second term

  11. t Dempsey | December 29, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    Can I run my 600 dollars through the dominion software and magically turn it into 2 million dollars.

    • MarcosElMalo2 | December 29, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      @Aaron Duncan Why would letting suckers give Trump their $600 cause civil war? You’ve got civil war on the brain. Is this your response every time you lose? “Muh high school football team was cheated out of victory! Civil war!”

    • Opal Collier | December 29, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @gene hensley well the tax fraud has been proved to be more maligned and truth but I would take tax fraud any day over communist payouts like the Bidens are corrupt with, Up to their eyeballs

    • Aaron Duncan | December 29, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

      @MarcosElMalo2 You feel way too safe. Attempting to arrest Trump? After all these Dem politicians get away with crime after crime? That is what will cause civil war you freaking simpleton.

    • 8 cats | December 29, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      Your comment is one of the best things I’ve read in awhile! Hilarious 👍

  12. RobO | December 29, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Wait…
    The ‘experts’ said that Trump was lying and there would not be a vax til mid-2021.
    Now, he is behind schedule?
    Who didn’t see THAT coming?

  13. Troy McClure | December 29, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    For a guy who got elected in large part because he was going to handle pandemic infinitely better than Trump, he seems to be spending a lot of time warning us about how much worse it’s going to get after he takes office.

    • Dirk Diggler | December 29, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      Thats because Trump handled it so poorly its out of control and a mess, boy, u sure have just enough brain cell to suck off Trump

  14. Anthony Emering | December 29, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    Mainstream media idiots said it woukld take a miracle to have a vacine by years end. I did not know that Trump had superntural powers?

  15. Denise Lewis | December 29, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    What happened to Biden wanting to pull us together? No he lies and throws stones

  16. R L | December 29, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    Why the heck is he stressing on the color of our skin, not once have I ever heard that the color of your skin would mean you’d be denied a vaccine. 🤔

  17. Patrick bennett` | December 29, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    Who cares what Biden has to say. pfff

  18. Andy C. Lawlor | December 29, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    *“The more advanced a country gets the more primitive it’s people and it’s society becomes. If you need any further evidence of this simply take a look at the United States.”*

  19. Pimpin since pimpin was pimpin Nuggga | December 29, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    Wait a min, it wasn’t to long ago the left was screaming that it would be em possible? Lmao, he made history by finding a cure in 6th months, and now he is behind? Lmao wtf, no one can when with the left, no wonder you haft to rig elections to win

  20. JREHangzhou | December 29, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

    I thought there was no way that a vaccine could be here before the end of 2020. And now they are far behind? How does that work?

